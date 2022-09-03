Monday, Aug. 21, 1972
‘Flea market’ fair feature September 23
A new feature added to this year’s Coosa Valley Fair will be a flea market planned for Saturday, September 23.
Clubs or individuals interested in participating are requested to write Mrs. Connie Conn, P. O. Box 1224, Rome, Ga. 30161. Mrs. Conn, coordinator for the event, said the flea market will be held on the fairgrounds all day on the final day of the fair. Fee for space will be $5.
“we’re trying hard to get as much public participation as possible this year,” said Mrs. Conn. “Everyone enjoys a flea market and we are hoping for a big response.”
The 24th annual fair will open at the permanent fairgrounds on East 1st Street on September 18.
As presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Capt. John C. Foster, prominent citizen of Floyd County, had an almost miraculous escape from death or permanent injury when the auto he was driving on his return from his farm in the Foster’s Mill district to Rome turned turtle, at the Spann place, about seven miles from Rome.
The steering wheel did not answer his touch and the auto ran off the rather rough road into a ditch, turning over but not pinning Capt. Foster beneath it and no part of it struck him. The fall, however, bruised and scratched him on various parts of the body, but he was reported as resting well.
Alex Ware, who is in the auto with Capt. Foster, was thrown out but only slightly injured.
---
Hundreds of miles from home yet apparently contented to remain for a time at least in Rome, three pairs of carrier pigeons have taken up their abode with the hundred other pigeons at the home of Oscar M. Harris, on the Summerville road, near Rome.
The pigeons have tags attached to their legs showing that they came from the state of Vermont, but whether they are coming from there or are on their way back is not known. The tags also bear numbers and a date. The number on the pigeon which appears to be the leader is 21,982. The date is 1919 and probably refers to the birth date of the bird — or to the year when it was sent out first.
---
Assistant Fire Chief Smith returned from a 10-day trip to a point on the Chattooga River where he enjoyed his vacation in fishing and was very fortunate. He was showing a three-pound trout as a specimen of his catch and said that it was only a sample of a great many that yielded to his skill with the hook and line.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 1972
Gunmen crash Catholic party
Three men waving pistols crashed a Roman Catholic wedding party with an oil drum full of explosives Saturday and ordered everyone to get out or die, police said.
The bomb exploded minutes after the guests at the ballroom reception fled outside. Blast badly damaged the Greenan Lodge hotel in Belfast’s suburbs, but no one was hurt.
Another bomb planted by gunmen demolished the Rough Fort Inn, a hotel catering to Catholics 10 miles north of the city. There were no casualties, police said.
Meanwhile, at least 20,000 Protestant vigilantes defied a government ban and war paramilitary uniforms on a March through downtown Belfast in what police called the biggest show of militant strength in Northern Ireland in three years of sectarian violence.
The parade by members of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), clad in khaki field jackets, fatigue caps and dark glasses, coincided with the appearance of UDA patrols and roadblocks which a spokesman said was in reaction to the latest round of assassinations and bombings.
Police said some of the murders were believed to be the work of psychopathic gangs killing people for fun.
“This state of affairs is not acceptable to the Loyalist people and part of the problem is the practice of the security forces of using mainly mobile patrols,” the UDA spokesman said.
The vigilantes massed in neighborhoods throughout Belfast to march through the central business district to rendezvous near the docks. Protestant residents flocked into the streets to cheer and applaud their passing.
Soldiers armed with cameras mingled with the crowds to take photographs of the participants and police noted the names of men they recognized for possible prosecution, an army spokesman said.
It was the first time the UDA has marched without face masks as part of their uniforms, which the government banned.
Three British soldiers were wounded during patrol along the border with the Irish Republic when two milk churns crammed with explosives blew up.
In other incidents, firebombs gutted the town hall of Carnlough in County Antrim and damaged the grandstand of Belfast Celtic Park football stadium. A bomb thrown from a car also wrecked a Belfast candy store, but no one was injured.
At least 62 persons have been killed so far in Ulster’s five-month string of Protestant-Catholic vendetta assassinations. Government spokesmen have attributed many of these deaths to men using the current trouble to kill for kicks. A $125,000 reward has been offered for their capture.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 1972
B & S captures wins in softball action
Eleven more games were played in the bill Allen softball tournament Tuesday night and the event is fast taking shape.
In the play at Vaughn No. 2, Thompson Weinman turned back Taylorsville, 7-2, Stringer Brothers edged Gerson & Daniel, 8-7, B & S Construction rapped Pledger Electric, 11-0, and Mathis Grocery dropped Taylor’s Super Market.
At Vaughn No. 1, Burkhalter Studio defeated Local 191, 8-6, Burger King slipped past Waters Motors, 13-11, Ray Sewell topped Goodyear, 17-11, and Georgia Rugs dropped Bibles, 10-6.
Three games were played at Riverside with B & S knocking off Lewis Carpet, 13-6, Sam’s Fence rapped Pet Inc., 29-3, and Piedmont Furniture topped Burkhalter, 7-6.
B & S Construction, winner of several tournaments already this year, won a pair of games during the action Tuesday in in topping Pledger Electric, 11-0, and Lewis Carpet, 13-6.
Matthews Brothers and Mathis Grocery were also winners from Rome without defeat the second day of play.
The tournament will continue throughout the week with a champion expected to be decided this week.
Thursday, Aug 24, 1972
City Commission calls meeting on liquor law
The Rome City Commission will meet at 8 p.m. Monday in a called session to discuss ordinances regulating the legal sale of alcoholic beverages in the city.
Rome voters approved the legal sale by a 1,026 vote margin in a special referendum last Tuesday. The city has 14 days to begin issuing licenses for retail package stores.
Actually, two ordinances are up for consideration. Already approved on its first reading is a regulation setting standards for retail liquor stores. The other is an amendment to the present city licensing ordinance to cover insurance of liquor store licenses.
The ordinance is now on first reading call for a $5.000 business license fee and an 80 cents per gallon city tax on sales.
Commission sources said other business may be discussed at Monday’s called session, but the liquor ordinances are the “primary consideration.”
100 years ago as presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Samuel Richards, a Morehouse parish farmer in Monroe, La., was seized by a band of 15 masked men and carried into the woods and given a trial before a masked judge and jury, with masked prosecuting and defense attorneys, on a charge of complicity in the attempted murder of Dr. B. L. McCoy.
Richards was acquitted and returned to his home.