Sunday, December 12, 1971
Berry schedules candelighting
The 23rd annual Christmas candlelighting service and pageant will be presented in Frost Memorial Chapel at Berry Academy at 7 p.m. today.
The program will include carol singing, the pageant of the Biblical Christmas story and the ceremony of candlelighting concluding with the lighting of the path down the chapel hill.
The public is invited to share in this Christmas tradition. For information call Berry College — 232-5374, extension 306.
Candlelighting services are directed by the Berry Academy choir director, James Clark, who also is assistant professor of music at Berry College, in cooperation with Mrs. T.A. Geraldson of the Berry Academy staff, Dr. David Beebe, chaplain at Berry College and Berry Academy, the Rev. August J. de Bert, assistant to the chaplain at Berry Academy and assistant professor of foreign language at Berry College, and academy students.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Lindale is looking forward with much interest to the first performance the Lindale minstrels are going to put on, which will be within the next few days. The show promises to be a great piece of fun. ... Also in Lindale news, Bally Jackson will conduct another of his famous dances at the old armory hall room over Barnett Store. The proceeds will go to the Boy Scout fund. Admission is 75 cents.
---
M. L. Cherry, now of Craig, Nebraska, but for 30 years a resident of Floyd County, has arrived here to spend a portion of the winter.
Mr. Cherry said that he sees no necessity for going to Florida for a pleasant winter climate when that of the season is so fine. He will spend the time of his visit here with relatives.
Speaking of conditions in Nebraska at present, he said that they are extremely unfavorable. The very low price of corn and recent gambling or speculating and farmlands, the speculator selling at very high prices with no real reason for such prices, has further depressed the economic situation in Nebraska.
---
Dr. Azor W. Van Hoose, president of Shorter College, noted educator and beloved citizen, has passed away here at the Harbin Hospital after a comparatively brief illness.
The news of his death spread rapidly over the city and caused the profoundest grief among all classes of citizens. Later, it reached other parts of Georgia and the South and everywhere expressions of sorrow were heard for everywhere all who had known Dr. Van Hoose mourned his death as that of an upright, useful and distinguished citizen, a learned scholar, loved and honored wherever the fame of shorter college or the institutions with which he had elsewhere been connected had reached — and many homes, in many states of the South.
His death shocked the city all the more that it was not thought his malady would prove fatal, even when reports from his bedside were not all together encouraging. His death is an almost irreparable loss to shorter college, a source of profound sorrow to his friends, and a cause of mourning to this community where for 10 years from where he labored and was loved.
Monday, December 13, 1971
Southern Bell urges planning for Yule calls
Southern Bell today reminded the families and friends of American servicemen in Vietnam to plan ahead for holiday telephone calls between the two countries.
“If you have holiday greetings to exchange by phone with a relative or friend in Vietnam, arrange to have him place the call from there,” suggested Ted Kennedy, district manager of Southern Bell in Rome.
Kennedy said that trying to reach a particular serviceman quickly by calling from the United states is close to impossible. Servicemen are likely to be on duty or stationed in remote areas where they’re extremely difficult to locate, he explained.
To minimize these difficulties, according to Kennedy, special arrangements have been made again this year to permit servicemen to call home at the times most convenient for them. The U.S.O., the military, the Bell System and communications people in South Vietnam, Hong Kong and Guam will be working together to simplify the calling and permit the maximum number of men to talk.
Last year, more than 1,000 calls per day throughout the Christmas season were completed from Vietnam for off-duty servicemen calling home.
Many servicemen call from the U.S.O. center in downtown Saigon, but calls also can be placed from a number of hospitals and service centers at bases elsewhere in the country.
Tuesday, December 14, 1971
Japanese skyscraper
A 70-story building will be built at the stie where wartime Premier Gen. Hideki Tojo was executed as a war criminal, the Japan New City Development Center announced today.
Wednesday, December 15, 1971
Rockmart mat team claims second win
Rockmart completely dominated the action Tuesday night in recording its second wrestling victory of the season by topping Briarwood, 54-3.
Ten victories were recorded by Bobby Podskoc, Ronnie Davis, Keith Lindsey, Van Keller and Mike Sullivan. Decisions were picked up by David Edge, Keith Phillips, Tony Benton, Dan Casey, Earl Smith and David Williams.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An appeal to boycott Class AA and Class A baseball leagues as far as purchase of their players is concerned was made at the annual meeting of the National League in New York by Charles H. Ebbets, owner of the Brooklyn club.
Other league officials said they favor the idea after discussing the prices the minors want for stars, and it was suggested that the matter be placed before a joint meeting of the major leagues.
Some officials said that such an act will break up the friendly relations existing between the major and the minor leagues.