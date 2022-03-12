Wednesday, March 1, 1972
Cage teams set district play
Rome Recreation Department elementary teams will compete in district play this week in hopes of bringing home more trophies.
The 12-under boys will travel to Cartersville tonight for the first event. The “Blue” team will meet Summerville at 7 p.m., while the “Red” team received a bye and will take on the Marietta-Smyrna winner on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The 14-under girls will play in Marietta beginning Friday. The Rome “Red” team will play Cobb County at 7 p.m. in the Brumby Gym, while the “Blue” team meets Cobb County 2 at 8:55 p.m. in the Marietta High gym.
Thursday, March 2, 1972
Shrunken heads ‘fascinate’ royal family
Queen Elizabeth II looked at the row of shrunken heads tied to the ceiling and asked her host:
“Does any of this still go on?”
It does not, he assured her.
The heads were on exhibit at the Sarawak Museum, the queen’s second stop on her six-hour visit to the Malaysian Borneo State that the white rajahs used to rule.
Princess Anne took a closer look, and her father, Prince Philip, seemed fascinated.
The Brooke family of white rajahs suppressed head hunting among the Ibans and other tribes before World War II, but now and then a Japanese head was taken during the war time occupation.
With parts of Sarawak still plagued by communist guerrillas, security for the queen’s visit was unobtrusive but firm. She rode in a Daimler imported for the occasion, and that was good news for chief minister Abdul Rahman Yakub.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Thirty anti-prohibition organizations have launched a combined drive to restore light wines and beer to America.
This fact — indicating the long-awaited spring offensive of the wets is getting underway — was made public in a statement to the United Press by William H. Anderson, state superintendent of the anti-saloon league in New York. More of these wet organizations are being formed so rapidly it is difficult to keep track of them, it was unofficially stated at the offices of the league.
Wine and beer promise to be the big issues in American politics in the Congressional elections this fall, said Anderson.
---
That Rome has one of the best fire departments in the South was demonstrated during the past month, when the fire record for the city was cut in half.
The exact figures of the losses at each fire was not obtainable but all the fires during the month were small. During February the department answered 11 alarms against 23 for the same month last year. This was less than a fire every two days. Six of these fires were put out with practically no loss and the loss at the other five will probably amount to less than $6,000.
This is a remarkable record and shows the efficiency of the local department.
Friday, March 3, 1972
Minister to Atlanta hippie community to speak in Floyd Baptist churches
Donald Wayne Rhymes, Baptist community minister to Atlanta’s hippie community in the Peachtree-10th Street area, will be in several churches of the Floyd County Baptist Association March 5-8.
The Rhymes’ ministry is sponsored by First Baptist Church, Atlanta, Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, the Atlanta Baptist Association; the Georgia Baptist Convention, the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board, and First Presbyterian Clairmont and Peachtree Presbyterian churches of Atlanta.
Since appointment by the Home Mission Board in September, 1967, Rhyme has served as director of multiple ministries in a high-rise apartment complex, Lefrak City, New York, New York, before assuming his present position in June, 1970. He is also served pastorates in Texas and Kansas.
A native of Jonesboro, La., he attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute in Ruston, and is a graduate of Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, Texas, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas.
He is married to the former Goldie Jewell of Abilene, Texas. They have three children
Rhymes’ schedule while he is in Rome will be as follows: Sunday 11 a.m., First Baptist Church in Lindale; Monday 7:15 p.m., Second Avenue Baptist Church; Tuesday 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Rome; Tuesday 7 p.m., Garden Lakes Baptist Church; Wednesday 7:30 p.m., Dykes Creek Baptist Church.
Other scheduled engagements include an interview on “Around the Town” over WRGA on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.; speaking to the Floyd County Baptist Pastors’ Conference on Monday at 11 a.m., to which ministers of all denominations are invited; and speaking on the weekly broadcast of the Floyd County Baptist Hour program on Sunday.
Sheriff R. E. Wilson and all other sheriffs in the state have been requested by Secretary of State S. G. McLendon to refrain from a strict application of the automobile license law for 30 days, so that belated applicants for tags may not suffer a penalty. The time limit for securing the tags and license through the office of the Secretary of State expired March 1. During this month all applications must be made through the office of the sheriff and a fee of $1 paid. After April 1 any motor vehicle operated without a tag or with an old tag subjects the owner to arrest and penalty.
It is understood that Sheriff Wilson will make no arrests in this county until all who have applied for tags have had time to receive them. At the first of the month 45,000 to 50,000 applications were in the office of the Secretary of State to be filled as rapidly as possible.
---
Gordon Hight, local radio operator and member of the American Relay League, will undertake the delivery of wireless messages to any point in the United States. Mr. Hight invites anybody in Rome to file short messages which he will attempt to have delivered at designated points. No charge for the service will be made; but there is no guarantee of delivery.
Mr. Hight and other members of the Relay League are rendering the service for the purpose of developing the radio system in America and as demonstrations of the practical use of the wireless.