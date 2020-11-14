Sunday, Nov. 8, 1970
Y-West plans big field day
The Y-West center of the Rome Floyd County YMCA will sponsor a “Field Day” Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Y-West grounds in Garden Lakes. The event is designed primarily for students in the first through ninth grades who reside in the western area, however, any first- through ninth-grader in the city is invited to participate.
Students do not have to be a member of the YMCA to participate.
Plans for the big day include sack races, foot races, relays and other fun events for each age group.
Ribbons will be awarded the winners in each event. Adult leaders will be on hand to help any child try his hand at archery or BB gun shooting period. In addition, throughout the day several free youth memberships to the YMCA will be given away.
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1970
Cedartown chief receives honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Police Chief William M. Moss of Cedartown today received the Outstanding Chief of the Year Award from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
The award was presented at the final session of a three-day conference of the association.
Moss has served as chief of the Cedartown police for 15 years and was the first person to serve a two-year term as president of the 10-year organization. During his term as president membership in the organization rose from 35 members to 207.
Previous winners of the award were Major Giles Webb, commandant of the Atlanta Police Academy, Chief Leo B. Ryan of Savannah, and Chief Wilbur Perkerson of Valdosta.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A pathetic case which reached the ordinary’s court is that of the children of Mrs. Minnie Morris, who resides in this county near the southern city limits and who is enfeebled, mentally and physically, by disease. The father is dead. The oldest child, a girl of 12 years, has grown up to be unmanageable and the two younger need care. Two of the children’s aunts came here from Alabama and expressed their willingness to take the mother and the oldest child, May, home with them but said they could not care for the other two, Charles, age 8 years, and Lewis, age 6 years. The mother refuses to be separated from the children sometimes. At other times she says she is willing to leave them here for a good home.
A writ of habeas corpus was sworn out by the aunts and the two younger children will be turned over to the county nurse, Lillian Duke, who will endeavor to find a home for them, either together or separately.
Monday, Nov. 9, 1970
Unsuccessful politician runs ad
HONOLULU (UPI) – James V. Hall ran unsuccessfully for the legislature. Needing a job, he placed an ad in the classified sections of the local papers during the weekend.
It reads: “Unemployed politician seeks challenge commensurate with qualifications. Good speaker. Writer. Education. High IQ. Low voter appeal.”
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1970
Chiefs, Ramblers play Nov. 20
West Rome and LaFayette will meet at Rome’s Barron Stadium on Friday night, Nov. 20, for the Region 7-AA championship.
Officials of the two schools worked out details for the title game at a meeting Tuesday. At the same time they revealed that advanced tickets will go on sale as soon as possible.
Prices for tickets will be $1.25 for students and $2 for adults if purchased in advance, and $2 for students and $2.50 for adults at the gate. Ticket prices are determined by the Georgia High School Association and not by schools involved.
Also it was announced that in accordance with state rules only GHSA passes will be recognized for the game. Persons on the sidelines will be required to obtain special passes from the schools involved.
West Rome defeated LaFayette, 26-0 in a regular season game, and the Chiefs went on to post their first perfect 10-0 record. LaFayette carries a 6-3 record in Friday’s game with Norcross.
---
Whether Joe Hubbard, a resident of this county and who appears to have many friends in the county, is or is not crazy, will be settled in Ordinary Harry Johnson’s Court. Whether he is being unjustly detained in jail here as a dangerous lunatic will be settled by Judge Nunnally of Floyd City Court on a habeas corpus hearing. His wife swore before Ordinary Johnson that he is crazy.
The point at issue before judgmentally appears to be whether a wife can swear out a warrant against her husband legally except for an assault on herself. It will be threshed out. Behind the question of Hubbard’s mental condition there lies the fact, his attorney says, that there is a deposit of about $500 in a local bank to the credit of husband and wife jointly. And if the husband is shown to be crazy the wife would have it all, probably, while if he is sane, both would control its disposition. There is no inference, however, that the money is in any way connected with the lunacy charge.
---
Judge Matthews of Bibb County Superior Court ordered the coroner of Houston County to hold an inquest to determine the cause of the death of Fred D. Shepard, a wealthy peach grower, who died June 1 under what were said to be suspicious circumstances. He left an estate valued at $200,000. Mrs. Shepard was married six weeks later, according to the solicitor general, to Dr. F.E. Elmer, of Jacksonville, Fla., who, the solicitor says was a house guest of the Shepards at the time of Shepard’s death.
---
The Alabama Power Company has ordered machinery for a new unit at lot 12 on the Coosa River. It will be installed as soon as it arrives. The new unit will add 20,000 horsepower to that plant and bring the total to 115,000 horsepower.
Progress is being made on the construction of the transmission line of the Alabama Power Company connecting the lines of the concern with those of the Georgia Railway, Light and Power Company, at Lindale. It is a big job, and it will probably be early spring before the work is completed and the power of the two hydroelectric producers combined.
By attaching to the Georgia line the Alabama Power Company also becomes connected with a power systems of Tennessee and the Carolinas, which are connected with that of Georgia. When the work is completed the hydroelectric power of the five states will be so correlated that loads of desired quantity may be shifted from place to place in the different states as an emergency may require.