Sunday, Dec. 27, 1970
Pepperell F.H.A. and F.F.A. hold Christmas dance
The Pepperell Chapter of Future Homemakers of America and Future Farmers of America recently held their 1970-71 Christmas dance.
The dance was in the school lunchroom and was from 8-11 p.m.
Velva Cordell, as chairman of the refreshment committee, provided ribbon cookies, Christmas tree sandwiches and lime punch.
Milton Eley was in charge of decorations. He saw to it that a Christmas tree with all the trimmings decorated the lunchroom and tables boasted holly, mistletoe and candles.
During intermission the refreshments were served and pictures were taken of everyone enjoying the tree.
Chaperones for the dance were Mr. and Mrs. K.L. Miller and Mr. H.I. Jones.
Monday, Dec. 28, 1970
Berry Academy reports honors list for area
Nine Rome young men and two from Mount Berry are among 18 at Berry Academy to achieve academic honors for the fall term, Headmaster Frank Campbell announced today.
Named to the high honor roll were Greg Dean, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hardy M. Dean, 11 Tyler St.; Wayne Howard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry M. Howard, Warren Road, and Rodger Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Preston E. Williams, 4 Harrison Rd.
High honor roll students must have an academic average of straight A’s.
Named to the honor roll were Sammie Edmonson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Horace G. Edmonson Jr., 203 Venetian Way; Jorge Gonzalez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jorge Gonzalez, Mount Berry; Joel Gunn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Yale Gunn, 411 East 11th St.; Herman Higgins Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Higgins Sr., Mount Berry; Kevin Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. William D. Knight, 11 Wakefield Pl.; Gregg Magee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Magee, 3104 Garden Lakes Blvd.; Ricky Muller, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Muller, 115 Glendale Rd.; and Barry Mullis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Graden Mullis, 123 Shoreline Dr.
Honor roll students must have an academic average of over half A’s and half B’s.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Members of the Rome Rotary Club will met at the store of the Simpson Grocery Company for the purpose of distributing their Christmas baskets.
The Christmas committee reports 100 percent response from the membership to the appeal for funds for this purpose. This was sufficient to provide 100 baskets and Rotarians carried Christmas cheer to that many homes.
The distribution was made by the members themselves, in accordance with their usual custom.
Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1970
Father told to support ‘hippie’ daughter
NEW YORK (AP) – A prominent New York lawyer has been ordered to resume support of this 20-year-old daughter, even though he thinks her “hippie” life “stinks.”
If the father does not post a $5,750 support bond, he may have to go to jail, ruled Family Court Judge Millard L. Midonick.
The girl, a student at the University of Louisville , brought suit against her father after he stopped paying her tuition and other college bills. As is the practice in Family Court cases, neither has been publicly identified.
The father, “a prominent member of the litigating bar,” had acted, Midonick said, because of a “loss of confidence” in his daughter’s educational progress.
He rejected the father’s allegation that if he were compelled to pay, “any minor would be able to set up housekeeping away from home and scornfully badger the father by court proceeding to underwrite any manner of living approved by mindless courts.”
The girl had moved out of her college dormitory into an off-campus apartment shared with a girlfriend.
The judge chastised the father for his conduct and disagreed with his estimate of the girl’s scholastic and emotional progress
At the time of the breach, last April, the girl apparently was on probation at the college and in emotional difficulty, being “afraid, indeed terrified, to return to live in her father’s home because of his rigid standards,” said Midonick.
The girl had been “emotionally put down by her father,” and called a “hippie” who “stinks,” said Midonick.
She responded with comments about the three wives her father had married since her mother died.
The girl no longer is on probation, the judge found. She is carrying on a full academic course and “is cooperating with a psychiatrist.”
“At some point,” said Midonick, “minors must have some right of their own views and needs for their independent and painful transition from minority to adulthood.”
Thursday, Dec. 31, 1970
Springers use defense to claim championship
CAVE SPRING, Ga. – It’s becoming a near regular feature of the Cave Spring Girls’ Invitational Tournament each year, but there isn’t much that can’t be done about it.
For the seventh time in 11 years, the Cave Spring girls’ basketball team has claimed the tournament championship Wednesday night with a solid 38-15 victory over the Coosa Eaglettes.
In the consolation battle, the Model girls came through with a 35-25 verdict over the Cedartown lassies.
Cave Spring has dominated the action in this holiday event. Only twice during the 11 years has the Jackettes been outside the finals. Those drought periods came in 1963 when West Rome whipped East Rome for the title and against in 1968 when Armuchee won over West Rome in the finals.
It became evident in the early portion of the finals Wednesday that Cave Spring was set for another winning surge as the offense fired in 15 points during the initial seven minutes of action. Coosa could manage only one point and therein tells the story of the entire tournament.
The Springers held two “high noon” practice sessions during the three-day event and three outstanding defensive showings resulted. The defense has stopped the Cave Spring oes near cold. East Rome mustered 17 points in the opening battle. Model came up with a similar number and then the 15 by Coosa.
Cave Spring jumped into the early lead and went out after one period of play with a 15-1 advantage and then held onto a 21-7 halftime advantage. The score after three periods of play was 33-9. In the final frame, the Springers moved to a 38-9 frontage and the reserves worked the remaining minutes of play.
While the defense was stopping Coosa cold with a sticky man-to-man format, the offense wasn’t doing a bad job on the other end of the court. Rhonda Crooke set the paces for the Springers with 24 points and looked more like the shooter of earlier games. Pam Baker was second in scoring with six counters.
April Jenkins set the pace for Coosa with six points and that marked the second high in a row that the leading scorer for the opposing team mustered only six counters. Coosa’s high scoring forwards Tina Wyatt and Judy Puckett had two and three points respectively.
“I’ve gotta be proud of the defense. They did a tremendous job throughout the tournament, but the offense started showing some improvement and if they continue to improve we should have a good team,” Coach Graham Woodell said in summarizing the tournament.
The Springers are sporting a 12-0 won-lost chart at the present time counting the three tournament wins.
Woodell admits that he feels that offense needs some more work but he figures that the improvement will come from Rita Chubb who has already made steps upward.
“The defense is playing solid ball and Judy Lindsey is having a banner season. You know she was hurt a lot during her first three years, but she is sticking to the opponents’ best girl,” he said.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Watch night service will be observed on New Year’s Eve at the First Methodist Church. The service will begin at 9:00 p.m. There will be a program of recitations, songs and hymns, followed by a social hour in which there will be a friendly interchange of conversation and refreshments will be served. A devotional service and the church auditorium will close at midnight with worshipers on their knees, watching out the old year and welcoming in the new.
---
“Uncle Joe” Cannon, of Illinois established a new American record for length of service in Congress of 43 years, 9 months and 25 days. Mr. Cannon hopes to beat Gladstone’s record of 53 years in the British House of Commons.
---
Naturally the winding up of the business of the old year and beginning of the business of the new, makes one feel an interest in baseball for 1921, and while the management of baseball in Lindale is ready to open up baseball with the league next year it put a number of the fans to wondering whether the other towns that were in the Georgia State League the past season are ready or will be ready to do likewise.
Manager Herndon, of the Lindale team, calls attention to the fact that it is highly important that a meeting of the club managers and officials of the Georgia State League should be held as soon as possible, because contracts should now begin to be sent out to the players, and unless players are given a contract by the first day of March they are free from obligation to their former club managers, and it is barely more than 60 days until the first day of March.
There seems to be an opinion about Rome and Lindale that a league of eight clubs should be made up for 1921, but whether this can be done is a problem. However it appears that it would be easy to incorporate a six-club league, even should some of the towns and the league last season drop out. A longer playing season also is in demand amongst the fans.