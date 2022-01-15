Tuesday, January 4, 1972
Pepperell develops good habit of winning games that count
Despite an overall 3-5 record, coach Wayne Huntley can’t be too disappointed with his Pepperell Dragons.
You see, the Dragons, have made a habit out of winning the games that count and currently find themselves resting near the top of the region 7-AA South standings with a 3-1 record.
Their latest win came against West Rome, 58-54 last week in a makeup contest at Pepperell and, as usual, it went right down to the wire. Earlier, Pepperell beat East Rome, 43-41 in a cliffhanger and lost a similar game to Cedartown, 59-54. In their other sub-region counter the Dragons rolled over Paulding County, 64-47.
The surprising thing about last week’s victory was that it came with starter Steve Smith sitting on the bench. The veteran insider performer is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Holiday Festival and Huntley does doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be out of the lineup.
Marc Leach took up the slack with a 21-point effort, and Marc Bennett and Mike Gilbert added another 12 points apiece. Chris DiLorenzo was tops for the Chiefs with 10 points.
The margin between the two foes was never much. Pepperell led 18-17, 30-29 and 50-47 at the quarter stops — and then into a shuffle in the fourth period to protect the lead.
The Dragons will be right back in action tonight at Calhoun and this one also figures to be close. Calhoun, like Pepperrell, is playing under .500, but has the area’s most productive offense at 73 points a game.
Elsewhere around the area tonight it’s Berry Academy at Adairsville, Cass at West Rome, Armuchee at Valley Point, Coosa at Model and Rockmart at Cartersville.
Cass currently leads 7-AA South and West Rome occupies the cellar, yet the two clubs could be tied when results of tonight’s game are in. That could happen because Cass is 1-0 and West Rome 0-1. A Chieftain win would leave both clubs at 1-1 inside the sub-region.
The girls’ game at West Rome has a lot of bearing on the standings since both clubs are 1-0. Cass has the better overall record at 5-1 and the Lady Colonels find themselves in the favorite’s role. In fact, many observers believe Cass has the best girls’ team in 7-AA South, so it’s double important for the Lady Chiefs to win if they want to move up the sub-region ladder.
The No. 1 game in 4-A North is at Shannon with the once-beaten Coosa Eagles meeting the tough Model Blue Devils. Coosa is hitting and even 70 points a game and has the offensive edge on Model.
However, the Blue Devils can be mighty tough inside particularly if veteran Hugh Anthony is performing up to par. Anthony and Coosa’s Mike Glenn could engage in a shootout.
Monday, January 3, 1972
British smash barricaded Catholic club, arrest 100
British soldiers smashed into a barricaded Roman Catholic club today and arrested 100 persons, a British military spokesman said.
Two club members and a soldier were injured in what the spokesman described as “a brawl that occurred when our lads got in.”
The spokesman said a contingent of 80 soldiers went to Saint Mary’s Club near the Dockside, acting on information that members of the outlawed Irish Republic Army (IRA) often drank there.
When the soldiers arrived some of the 200 persons inside barricaded the doors and all entrances. The soldiers ringed the building and called for reinforcements, the spokesman said.
The troops tore off wire grills on the windows and tried to enter that way but were met with a hail of billiard balls, bottles and glasses, the spokesman said.
The army replied with canisters of nausea gas and then smashed down the front door, the spokesman said.
Many of the patrons in the club traded punches with the soldiers for several minutes but the majority were suffering too much from the nausea gas to resist, the spokesman said.
A military spokesman said “as soon as the brawl was over the people inside opened up the bar again and carried on serving drinks.”
The 100 persons arrested were turned over to police for questioning.
The army said earlier they had arrested four “fairly important IRA officers” in a raid in the in Ardoyne area of Belfast over the weekend. A military spokesman refused to identify the four, who were being questioned by police.
An explosion late Sunday wrecked a schoolhouse at Dromore in County Tyrone but no one was injured, the army said.
Gunmen in a speeding car shot and wounded two soldiers on foot patrol Sunday night and the Roman Catholic area of the Springfield road. The soldiers were the first army casualties of 1972.
Neither was injured seriously, a British spokesman said.
Thursday, January 6, 1971
‘Santa Claus’ case transferred to state court
James L, Pruitt, alias Santa Claus, will face charges of wearing a mask in public and soliciting funds without a permit in Criminal Court instead of Municipal Court where the case originated.
That’s the way his attorney wanted it.
Pruitt appeared before Municipal Court Judge Robert Sparks on Wednesday in his Santa Claus suit following his Dec. 21 arrest when a saloon owner complained to police that Santa Claus was soliciting funds.
Pruitt’s attorney, Larry Cohran, insisted that the case be bound over to Criminal Court. Mrs. Colett Dusthimer, Municipal Court prosecutor, asked that the charge of violating the city anti-mask ordinance be dismissed.
Friday, January 7, 1971
Adventists plan banquet meeting
The Rome and Cedartown Seventh-Day Adventist churches will honor the church officers for 1972 at a dedication banquet Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Wayside Inn in Cedartown.
The Rev. Clifford Vickery, pastor of the Rome-Cedartown District, will be in charge of the program, assisted by Doug Brown, interim pastor. Elder Desmond Cummings, president of the Georgia Cumberland conference and Elder Everett Cumbo, ministerial secretary of the GC conference are expected to attend.
The program will include introduction and dedication of elders, deacons, deaconesses, treasurer, secretary, lay activities leaders and secretaries, Sabbath school officers and junior deacons.
The banquet will be strictly vegetarian in line with the Adventist health program.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Banks of Rome are declaring their usual dividends.
Announcements were made of dividends by four Rome banks and that the other will declare its dividend this month.
First National Bank announced the usual 6 percent semi-annual dividend. It was also announced that R.N. Towers had been elected a director of First National, succeeding the late B.L. Hughes.
National City Bank announced a 6 percent dividend and it was stated that the expectation is the dividends in the future will be on a semi-annual basis. The National City Bank began with doubled capital and a clean slate at the first of last year, this dividend being from the earnings of the first year on $200,000 capital.
Exchange National Bank announced a dividend of 8 percent.
Citizens Bank announced a dividend of 8 percent.
Floyd County Bank will announce a dividend this month.
---
Driving a Ford car up to a farmhouse, catching all the chickens in the coop and getting away with them seems almost impossible, but that was accomplished at the home of Mrs. Jack Davis near Model school on the Calhoun road.
Mrs. Davis had more than 60 nice fat hens on a Friday evening, but on the following Saturday morning she had none. An automobile track near the hen house was the only clue so she immediately found Sheriff Wilson, who got in touch with Adairsville, Kingston, Calhoun, Cartersville and Dalton.
Two men and a Ford car with the chickens drove into Calhoun the day after the robbery. As soon as the men saw the officers coming, they took to their heels, leaving the car and the chickens. Bloodhounds were procured but the men were not caught. The chickens and the car are in the hands of the Gordon County sheriff.
And on an earlier night more than 25 hens were still in from a home on the Chulio pike, in practically the same manner. Sheriff Wilson thinks that probably the same man got both coops of chickens.
---
Halfway between Africa and South America, on the island of Tristan de Cunha, live a people without a boss, says the January Mentor Magazine.
The islanders, survivors from wrecked ships, have refused several offers of the British government to move them to more fertile lands. They dwell communally, without government of any kind. There is not $25 in currency on the island. Crimes and disputes are rare.
---
The city public schools opened 1922 with record attendance, according to a statement made by superintendent B.F. Quigg.
Several new pupils were enrolled at the high school and all the ward schools and it is thought that the attendance at the opening session was the largest in history of the Rome schools.