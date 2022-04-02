Sunday, March 19, 1972
Rockmart native retires after 30 years
Colonel Hubert Lester Nolan, former director of the Kwajalein range Directorate of the U.S. Army Safeguard Command, Huntsville, Ala., retired from active duty, on Feb. 29, after completing more than 30 years of service with the Army. Col. Nolan is a native of Rockmart, the son of Mrs. Sam J. Nolan and the late Mr. Nolan and achieved the distinction of being Rockmart’s first Eagle Scout.
Graduating from Georgia Tech in 1940, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps. He went on duty in May 1941, at McDillfield, Tampa Fla, and in 1942, he received orders to proceed to Chainking, China, for 30 days of temporary duty at Gen. Stilwell’s headquarters and came home 20 months later. While in China he served as Wing Ordnance Officer of the 68th Composite Wings, 14th Air Force.
In addition to China, he has served overseas tours in the Panama Canal Zone, with the Caribbean Air Command; In Japan at Camp Zama’s Far East headquarters; in Hawaii, with Headquarters, U.S. Army Pacific, and in Korea with Headquarters, Korean Military Advisory Group. While in this last assignment, he accompanied the Korean Army’s expeditionary forces to Vietnam to temporarily assist in establishing their logistical support.
Col. Nolan’s statewide tours include assignments with the Army Research office, Washington, D.C., Headquarters, United States Army Material Command, Surveillance and Target Acquisition Agency, both in Washington, and at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., and Rossford Ordnance Depot, Toledo Ohio.
Col. Nolan went to Safeguard, Huntsville, Ala., in Sept. 1968 as Chief, Technical Operations Division, Site Activation Directorate, and one year later he became the director of that office. He was assigned as the Director of the Kwajalein Range Directorate.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
In addition to his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, the colonel holds a master’s degree in the same field earned at Purdue University, Lafayette, Ind.
He is an active member of the Modern Woodmen, the Masonic Order and the Association of the United States Army.
As presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Six hundred Floyd County women thus far have registered as voters, it was stated at the office of Tax Collector Tom Clemmons. A large number put their names on the franchise just recently.
Cave Spring with 49 registered women is leading the districts out of Rome with Glenwood a close second numbering 46. The other rural districts fall much lower.
All citizens who register now or within five days after the call for the special election will be eligible to vote in the tax receiver election, provided they have paid their taxes. To qualify for the summer primaries and fall general elections it will be necessary to register prior to or on May 7, the law requiring registration six months prior to a general election and voters and the primaries being required to be qualified for the general election following.
Tuesday, March 21, 1972
Antique fair to feature art gallery
The Collector’s Gallery, a collection of 17th, 18th and 19th century art, will be featured in the Rome Antique Fair, March 24-25 at the Civic Center.
Mrs. Shannon Kelly Clark and Miss Marjorie Hugo, majority owners of the collection, will be in Rome to discuss it.
Mrs. Clark was married to the late World War II naval hero Adm. J. J. (Jocko) Clark, who also commanded the 7th Fleet during the Korean War. She has traveled throughout the world and is an avid art enthusiast.
“We are a constant surprise,” Mrs. Clark says, “to knowledgeable, art minded people when they find our little gem of a gallery in the high mountains of western North Carolina and realize that little, if anything, better is offered them, in the same class, even in New York or London.”
A major in the Women’s Air Force during World War II, Miss Hugo served as intelligence officer for Gen. George C. Kenney in the Pacific. She returned to civilian life to establish a management consultation business.
Wednesday, March 22, 1972
Adairsville team to meet Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons will invade Adairsville Thursday night to compete in a basketball game,
The team of Falcons footballers will be at the Adairsville Gym to battle and an Area All-Star team at 7:30 p.m.
Included in the group of Falcons will be Jim Mitchell, John Zook, John Small, Ken Burrow, Randy Marshall and others.
The area team will include many outstanding cage players from Adairsville.
Admission will be $1.50 for adults and $1 for students. Proceeds from the game will be used for building a field house for Adairsville school.
Thursday, March 23, 1972
Skunk ‘interferes’ with policeman
Police Chief Robert Gale of Wethersfield chased a burglary suspect into some woods and nearly had him captured. Then Gale tripped over a frightened skunk.
The suspect took off at full speed — and the skunk turned his wrath on the police chief.
That ended the chase.
Gale had stopped a man suspected of trying to rob a store in nearby Claremont, N.H., Wednesday. As he told the man he was under arrest the suspect fled into a wooded area.
When he entered his police station, Gale said, “everyone else cleared out.”
Today, Gale’s uniform was hanging in a shed airing out.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The big steam generated electric power plant at the Massachusetts Mills, Lindale, has been completed and is now ready for operation. It has been under construction about six months and was viewed last summer by the Rotary Club when that organization was the guest of Captain H. P. Meikleham, agent of the mills. It is one of the largest electric power plants in the South.
A 7,500 horsepower steam turbine constitutes the vital part of the equipment, which generates enough power not only for the Lindale Mills but also to meet all demands of Rome, if its use for such purpose should be needed.
---
Identical notes from the American government are being delivered to the allied powers outlining this country’s claim for the payment of $241 million to cover the costs of the United States army of occupation in Germany.
The notes are addressed to Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium and Japan. The state department will make public the communication in this country shortly.
Hughes is understood to have declared in strong terms that the American claim must be honored.
---
Another detachment of the United States cavalry transferring from Fort Oglethorpe to Camp McClellan will spend the night at Rome toward the end of the month, according to notification received by City Manager Sam King. City officials, the Chamber of Commerce and the Y.M.C.A. will cooperate in furnishing entertainment for the soldiers while here. They will camp at the fairgrounds. The notification said that the detachment will consist of 15 officers, 400 men and 440 horses with Colonel D. D. Tomkins in command.
A detachment of cavalry on a similar march early in the month camped one night here and enjoyed it. The officers were extravagant in their praise of the entertainment given the men and especially of that at the Y.M.C.A.