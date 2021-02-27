Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1971
Shorter, Berry close out play
Although some Berry and Shorter fans have long since pronounced the end of the 1970-71 basketball season, it will officially come to a close for both schools this week with the playing of final home contests.
Berry gets a head start on the action with a contest against Piedmont tonight at Ford Gym at 8 p.m., while Shorter will play host to LaGrange in a finale Wednesday at Memorial Gym.
Neither team has been overwhelming this season but has had moments of glory during the year with victories over strong teams. Berry almost saved the entire year with a pair of victories over crosstown rival Shorter.
However, neither team has a winning record to put forth this year and would like to end the present season with a victory. It would shorten the off season and give the squads an opportunity to go into training for next year on a victory note.
The Berry-Piedmont game is expected to be a real scoring affair. That is, if the trend continues for the visiting team. The invaders have been hitting the nets at a rapid pace and apparently playing little defense.
Berry has leaned toward defense more than Piedmont so the Vikings may be able to pull out a little more offense to go with Piedmont’s run and shoot effort.
The Vikings are just off a 66-63 victory over Shorter and would make it a better season with a win over Piedmont. It is a GIAC counter.
Shorter will also be anxious to regain winning ways in this encounter. The Hawks are presently riding a five-game losing streak.
The contest will also give two GIAC department leaders an opportunity to improve their lead. Larry Throgmorton is the scoring leader in the conference and Rusty Oxford is leading the rebounding department.
The Hawks will also be seeking revenge over the invaders after losing to the Grangers in an off contest earlier in the year.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
It is expected that work on the first floor of the new county jail will be completed soon, and sheriff Wilson announced that the jail will then be open for inspection by the public. All desiring to see what is considered one of the best and most modern jails in the South, for its size, will be welcome to inspect the building.
The setting of the cells has been finished but the locking devices are not yet in place. The specialist of the company, who is to do that work, is now on his way here from St. Louis. All the cells are locked from the outside of the corridors, in the jail office. The building will be as escape-proof as any building of its kind in the country.
Sunday, Feb. 21, 1971
Visit to White House happy occasion for Jackie Onassis
WASHINGTON (UPI) – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is happy she broke her own precedent and returned to the White House after a seven-year hiatus.
She wrote First Lady Pat Nixon that she though her return would be one of the saddest days of her life, but it turned out to be a happy occasion for all.
Much credit for easing the way goes to Mrs. Nixon, who invited the former first lady and her youngsters, Caroline, 13, and John F. Kennedy Jr., for a private viewing of the portraits of John F. Kennedy and his window in advance of their hanging in the executive mansion.
The visit of Mrs. Onassis, wife of the Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis, was top secret. It came as a surprise to those who remembered how many invitations to return to the White House the former First Lady had passed up since she moved out in December 1963.
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1971
Science fair set at school
West Rome Junior and Senior high schools will present their 1971 Science Fair on Friday and Saturday.
Seventh, eighth and ninth graders will display their science projects in the junior high while high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will show their projects in the Senior High.
Over 160 projects are in the fair, and they will be grouped into 12 divisions according to the area of science represented.
Students compete for first, second and third place ribbons and the chance to attend the Seventh District Science Fair at Berry College March 5-6.
The fair will be opened to all interested persons Friday from 8:30 until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 26, 1971
Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle plunges into river
A 21-year-old Adairsville man escaped with minor injuries after his car plunged into the Oostanaula River early today.
The man, Almon Hufstatler, Adairsville Rte. 1, was treated at Floyd Hospital and dismissed near 8 a.m. today. He sustained hand and elbow lacerations when he crawled from his sinking car.
According to Floyd Patrolman Howard Moore, Hufstatler lost control of his car and ran off the bridge on Georgia 140. The 1970 Cutlass Oldsmobile was completely submerged, Moore said.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Dr. John Roach Stratton, who preaches in Atlanta at the Baptist Tabernacle, announced that he will devote his sermons to the present vulgar style of women’s dress, the disgusting dances of society folk and a few other things that will “pierce thin-skinned Christians so that they had better stay away from my sermon, if they don’t want to hear how the church is failing in its duty towards these things.”
---
That he intends to remain in jail in preference to furnishing bonds and that he doesn’t care for a shave but will wear whiskers as long as those generally attributed to Santa Claus were the statements made yesterday to Sheriff Wilson by Frank Emilio, who is being held here on the order of Judge Wright of Floyd Superior Court, following a suit for divorce and alimony filed by his wife, who before her marriage to him was Ms. Laura Gattis, member of a well-known Floyd County family. At a hearing before Judge Wright an order was issued allowing Mrs. Emilio $30 a month alimony, and a temporary attorney fee. Emilio was granted the privilege of seeing his two children who have been living here under the care of the mother. He is said to reside now in New York and to have a prosperous business there.
---
A representative of the Federal Board for Vocational Education will be in Rome in the beginning of March and all disabled ex-servicemen may communicate with him. Thousands of disabled soldiers who have been unable to return to their former occupation on account of disabilities incurred in service are being trained in new occupations under the provisions of the Federal Board for Vocational Education. The government is anxious to train the disabled ex-servicemen in some occupation consistent with his vocational handicap. Representatives of the American Legion and Bureau of War Risk Insurance will also be here on the same time and are anxious to have a personal interview with every disabled ex-serviceman.
---
A refusal of Japan to make any move toward disarmament until she has completed her battleship and cruiser program was declared by Representative Miller, Republican of Washington, to mean the preparation by Japan for war, “unless the cool-headed statesman and diplomats of Japan purge it of the demagogue Jingo Junkers that now appear to have the Japanese public by the eye and ear.”
---
Daniel B. Baxter, who claims Chicago as his residence and says he is walking from that city to Jacksonville, Fla., as a little jaunt for exercise, passed through Rome, apparently not at all tired and carrying no baggage, unless an overcoat might be called that. He buys his eats wherever he gets hungry and changes his wardrobe as he likes. Mr. Baxter modestly claimed to be the champion American amateur walker. He loves Chicago, which he says he left Jan. 12 and expects to reach Jacksonville late in March. The trip is only about 1,150 miles.
The hiker claims this walk is only training to fit him for a real hike which he expects to make next June, from New York to Los Angeles.
---
Residents of the Livingston and Fosters Mill districts of this county were terrified for several days by a wild woman who called herself Leona Jenkins. She is part Indian and told several persons that she was born and reared in Greenland but was recently from Oklahoma. The woman would stop at houses and enter without knocking, so that her appearance was startling, especially in view of her peculiar dress and the fact that she was of a race now rare here.
The sheriff’s office was notified of the woman’s behavior, and deputies Wright and Salmon went to the district and arrested her. She is now at the city jail and the general belief is that she is demented. The woman told officers that if they would release her she would at once drown herself in the river. County Physician Wall will make an examination of her with a few to ascertaining her mental condition.
---
Fred Williams, who went to the world war in 1917 will return home to Lafayette in a few days to find his “body” buried here, his war insurance paid, and his bride the wife of Joseph Robertson. This was disclosed when the wife, now Mrs. Grace Robertson, received a brief telegram from New York in which William said he had just landed and was en route home. The War Department had notified her that Williams was killed in action, had paid his insurance, and had sent another soldier’s body here as that of Williams. Finally she married again. There is no explanation yet of Williams’ long silence.