Sunday, Feb. 14, 1971
Moonshiners face difficulties
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The moonshine business, once a major industry of the rural South, has fallen on hard times.
The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division of the Internal Revenue Service, which rides herd over the moonshiners, reports it is finding less moonshine these days – and business pressures are forcing the small operator to give up his trade.
Also, reports the agency, the products is becoming increasingly dangerous. Lead salts have been present in moonshine for years but recent laboratory tests revealed dangerously high levels of mercury.
“We have been unable to determine the source of the mercury,” said Jarvis Brewer of the division’s regional office. “It could come from the water, or the car batteries they are putting in the stuff now to help it ferment in the winter.”
Lead salts, which cause blindness among other things, find their way into the liquor through the car radiators used in the condensing process.
Brewer said the demand for moonshine is lessening but he Southeast, and especially Georgia, is still the world’s moonshine capital.
Much of the moonshine business is concentrated in the hills and mountains of Georgia where syndicates have established large – and well hidden – distilling operations.
Robert Lane, chief special investigator for Georgia, said the era of the independent operator who makes a small batch and then hustles it himself, is over.
“The business pressures are too intense,” said Lane. “The syndicates are doing it all now because they make the liquor in large batches and can operate more cheaply. Volume selling is the thing. They’ve got their own marketing operations.”
Brewer said the price of a pint of moonshine is retailing for as much as $3.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A goodly portion of the old Shorter College hill slid downward recently and landed in the driveway of the residence belonging to Wilson Hardy, at the corner of Third Avenue and East Fourth Street. The retaining wall gave way because of heavy rains, and earth and rocks journeyed downward. Mr. Hardy’s garage was partially demolished by the landslide, but his car was not damaged. The slide did not extend as far as the cottage on the school hill, which is occupied by superintendent B.F. Quigg.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1971
Darlington claims win in soccer
ATLANTA, Ga. – Darlington’s soccer team put forth a solid performance Monday afternoon to chalk up a 5-0 victory over Northside in the opening round of the state tournament.
The Tigers were paced by Jimmy Byars with two goals in the easy victory over the Atlanta school. John Strange, Vernon Grizzard and Collie Powers followed Byars in the scoring department with solo goals.
Crawford Brock, who played an outstanding game at center halfback, was credited with two assists in the victory and right halfback Billy Kelley, had one scoring assist.
The victory was so decisive that Darlington managed to utilize the entire team in the win.
The Tigers will now face Shamrock High School Wednesday at Adams Stadium at 4:15 p.m. Shamrock defeated Paulding County in the opening round Monday, 4-1, and is expected to give the Tigers stiff competition.
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1971
Homecoming program planned at Shorter
Preparations for homecoming at Shorter College for this weekend are in full swing on the hilltop campus, according to Jim Bradshaw, president of the Shorter Student Government Association. Events are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Activities will be touched off Thursday evening with two major events. The Rome Chapter of the Shorter College Alumni Association will have a 98th Birthday Supper at 7 p.m. at the Aloha Restaurant.
At 8:30 p.m. the Shorter students will have a pep rally in the gymnasium on the campus and candidates for Homecoming Queen will be introduced. Members of the Shorter Hawks basketball team will be recognized and pep rally pledges for sororities will put on pep skits.
Homecoming displays will be unveiled on campus at noon Friday, with prizes being awarded for the annual event.
Highlight of the homecoming festivities will be the Shorter-Berry basketball game in Memorial Gymnasium Friday night. At half time awards will be made to Mr. and Miss Spirit and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned.
The final event of the weekend will be the homecoming dance in the Shorter gymnasium Saturday evening. Music will be furnished by “Mouse and the Boys,” a highly rated music group from Jacksonville, Fla.
Friday, Feb. 19, 1971
‘There just wasn’t time,’ says father of twin girls
It’s happened 100 times in the movies. The doctor runs into the room where the expected arrival is to make a grand entry into the world, and somebody yells, “Get me some boiling water.”
But it was real Thursday night, and there was no doctor. Floyd Ambulance Service attendants Archie Duvall and Phill Petty and the expectant father, Willie Shepard Jr., 40, were the ones calling for the boiling water.
The ambulance arrived at Shepard’s residence at Cave Spring Rte. 2 on Padlock Drive, but there “just wasn’t time for anything,” the father said.
The three had to go right to work delivering the twin girls, who are doing fine at Floyd Hospital today.
The mother, Jacqueline, 27, is also fine, and this morning was calling her husband “Dr. Shepard.”
“I’m pretty tickled about it now,” said the father, “after it’s all over.”
The girls were the Shepard’s seventh and eighth children. The other six weathered the whole thing watching television in another room of the house.
The ambulance arrived at 7:30 p.m., and about an hour later arrived at the hospital, the father recollected.
“I can’t go through that again. It’s about as close as I want to get to being a doctor,” he said.
He added that kind of excitement he can’t afford, because last week he was in the hospital following a heart attack.
About the quietest period was the 17-mile ambulance ride back to the hospital where the mother and girls arrived in good shape.
The father said he had not thought of names for his new twins, and he said that was the last thing on his mind last night.
“With two more girls, it’s kind of hard thinking for names for them anyway,” Mr. Shepard said.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The boll weevil will not be “gassed” out of the Cotton Belt, a suggestion by Army folk recently, according to J. L. Webb, in charge of the anti-insect crusade in the southern field for the Department of Agriculture. He stated in Washington that the boll weevil is apparently equipped with gas masks for they can stand more poison gas than any human, and to try to gas them out of the Cotton Belt would harm the lives of humans and animals in the vicinity.
Government experts, he said, will stick to the safe, effective method of dusting a little arsenate of lime on the cotton plants.
---
A curious, if not to say expensive, incident was that of a man found in the city jail and held for the county, on a misdemeanor charge. The man gave a woman friend $40 to secure bond for him. He told Sheriff Wilson that the woman told him that the solicitor of the city court gets $5 when a prisoner is released on bond and the other $35 was to be paid to a professional bondsman for becoming surety for the appearance for trial. Neither the woman nor any part of the prisoner’s money has been seen at the jail since. When Sheriff Wilson learned the facts he became indignant, saying that no prisoner in his charge should be swindled that way and a warrant will probably be sworn out for the woman.
---
It was about two years ago that one of Lindale’s young men tried to run down the editor of the Lindale News newspaper column on Broad Street in Rome with a blooming old Ford car while the pen pusher was paddling along on a bicycle.