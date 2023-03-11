Sunday, Feb. 25, 1973
New Rome police chief to appear at session
John F. Collins, Rome’s newly appointed police chief, will be featured at this month’s Rooster Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce.
The breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Hilltop Steakhouse (Elks Club) on Martha Berry Boulevard.
Host for February’s breakfast session is radio station WRGA manager, Mather Payne.
In addition to Rome’s new police chief, the program will salute newcomers to the community, new members of the Chamber of Commerce, and presentation of the Rooster Egg Award to someone who has “goofed up” during the past month.
More than 100 businesses, civic leaders, Chamber members and visitors usually attend the informal breakfast presided over by Joe Tarpley, as “Cock-O-The-Walk.”
Monday, Feb. 26, 1973
Rome A wins district cage championship
The Rome A teams came through with district championships Saturday night in Recreation Department Basketball tournaments at LaFayette and Marietta.
The Rome A team toppled Rome B in the 12-under girls event at Marietta in a double overtime battle, 40-37, with Rhonda Barton and Cheryl Autry scoring 11 points each. Christy Catanzano had 25 for the losers.
In earlier games, Rome A whipped Kennesaw, 58-12, and Rome B toppled Osborne, 45-30. Autry was high for a in the semifinal tilt with 18 points and Catanzano had 20 for B.
In the 14-under boys play at LaFayette, Rome A beat Rome B, 71-63 in the championship game with John Griffen pouring in 20 points followed by Kondo Wiley with 18 counters. Chip Allgood led the losers with 24 points.
In two earlier games, Rome A whipped Cobb B, 95-18, with Bobby Orr getting 14 points, while Griffen led the team to a 78-41 decision over Dalton A. He had 14 points.
Rome B whipped Cartersville, 64-57 with Chip Allgood getting 10 points and then Steve Brandon scored 16 to lead the team past Osborne, 68-55.
As presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An unusual accident which happened at the home of F. A. McCurry on Forsyth Street was the explosion of a cooking stove in the kitchen, following the lighting of a fire in the stove. The explosion was due to the fact that the water in the pipes had frozen during extremely cold weather. Fragments of the stove flew off with such force that some of them actually broke through one of the kitchen walls. No one was injured, though the windows of the kitchen were shattered and the room was otherwise damaged.
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1973
Atlanta Falcons set Berry game
The Atlanta Falcons football team will be seen in action at Berry College Wednesday evening — playing basketball against Berry’s intramural All-Stars.
Showing their multi-sport prowess will be pro gridders such as Greg Brezina, George Kunz, Ken Burrows, Ken Reaves, Joe Profit, Don Hansen and All -Pro Jim Mitchell.
Opposing them will be outstanding basketball players from Berry College’s intramural athletics program. They will include Mike Benda, Rich Mitchell, Don Maddox, Tony Prince and Don Bell of West Dana Hall, Mike “Doc” Holiday, Ron Reid and James Brown of the Black Student Society, Jim Millington and Tim LaVoi of Circle K, and Chuck Horner of the Georgians Literary Society.
The game, sponsored by Berry’s Krannert Center Board, will begin at 8 p.m. at the Ford gymnasium.
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1973
Tremor shakes Pennsylvania
A tremor shook eastern Pennsylvania and areas in Delaware and Maryland for several seconds early today. No injuries or major damage were reported.
The tremor at about 3:30 a.m. EST prompted an avalanche of phone calls to police, fire departments and the news media.
A spokesman for the National Earthquake Information Center in Boulder, Colo., said it had no initial measurement of any East Coast tremor. He added that any tremor would not be connected with the “major earthquake” centered in the Kuril Islands in the northern Pacific at 1:38 a.m. EST today.
The Kuril Islands quake registered a 7.5 on the Richter scale, as compared with the 6.2 Richter mark earthquake that devastated Managua, Nicaragua, last December.
A NEIC spokesman said the Kuril Islands quake was shallow and apparently caused extensive surface waves. But the Shemya tide station in the Aleutians reported that the Pacific quake did not generate seismic waves.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
In connection with a sensational drive of a Ford car through the village of Curryville, about 18 miles from Rome, when a little child is said to have been thrown from the fast-moving auto to the ground by a man, accompanied by a woman occupying the Ford, a warrant was sworn out before Justice Treadaway charging C. E. Parker, said to be resident of Calhoun, with being the man who threw out the child.
The child was picked up near the home of A. J. Green, a resident of Curryville, who is alleged to have seen the child thrown out and was cared for there for the night.
The affair created a sensation in and near the little village, and the phone service there being out of commission, parties went to Armuchee, nine miles away, and used the phone to inform the sheriff and chief of police in Rome. The auto was said to have been coming in the direction of Rome.
---
Police and agents of the Department of Justice seized 75 cases of hand grenades, rifles, ammunition and explosives which were being unloaded from a truck into the basement of a house at 24th Street and Eighth Avenue, near the waterfront, in the Chelsea district of New York. This led to the discovery of 100 more cases that had been secreted in a riverfront lodging house. Four men who were transferring the explosives were arrested and questioned as to the source and destination of the cargo, but they profess not to know by whom it was being shipped nor where.
---
Slipping into Rome without the least preliminary notice and holding several sessions in the same way, delegates to the quarterly convention of the Southern Stove Manufacturers Association completed their two-day meetings recently and left for their homes as quietly as they had come, all with the utter lack of any publicity that would have marked a meeting of any secret society.
No notice was given to the local press of their coming nor of their going, nor of their short stay in Rome, nor did any local committee of arrangements or any other committee give notice of the fact. However delegates denied vigorously that the lack of publicity had any meaning other than the natural modesty of the delegates and the local committee of arrangements.