Tuesday, June 22, 1971
Children’s art class is underway
Shorter College’s Art Department is offering children’s art classes this summer with the registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Three different classes are scheduled with more planned, if there is enough interest.
Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Mrs. Gail Hollingsworth Howard will teach drawing, painting and beginning sculpture for children age 12 through high school.
Claire Hollingsworth will lead a class in ceramics for age 12 through high school Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon.
Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. Mrs. Howard and Miss Hollingsworth will jointly offer a class and general art for children age 7 to 12.
The children’s art classes started today and will continue for nine weeks. The $25 charge for the courses include instruction and all material used by the children classes are to be kept small, so that maximum direction can be given to each student.
For information and enrollment, parents should call or visit the Registrar at Shorter College.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Tim Bowden, manager of the Rome baseball club last season and one of the best center fielders and heaviest hitters that ever performed on a State League field, is due to appear in the limelight again at an early date. He has promised that when he gets a month’s vacation, beginning early in July, he will come to Rome and join his old team. When he was with Rome and a run was needed, the fans and Tim himself always had confidence that he could hit the runner in. His coming should boost the Foxes’ chance to win the second half of the season.
---
A plan for an association of nations has been drafted at the request of President Harding, it was learned in reliably informed quarters in Washington, D.C. The draft now complete covers several typewritten pages and is constructed around the idea of codifying international law and setting up a world tribunal after the plan advocated by Harding in his campaign speeches.
This was the answer for administration quarters to the letter of Hamilton Holt asking President Harding specifically what he is doing toward creating the association of nations advocated during the presidential campaign. The plan is reported to ignore entirely the Versailles Treaty and the League of Nations.
Sunday, June 20, 1971
Second home boom continues unabated
NEW YORK (UPI) – Almost 2 million American families are living double lives!
They’re the country’s second homeowners, and their number is increasing by leaps and bounds as more and more people decide they need to have a place to go to quote get away from it all and quote
Most of them aren’t the faces you see on the society pages, either. The average buyer of a second home is a family man, 41 years old, with two or three children, earning $1100 a month. His primary reasons for buying are to escape the city to provide an investment for the future.
So says Frank R. Carcaise, chairman of the American Land Development Association, an organization of land developers from all sections of the country which keeps its finger on the pulse of the second home boom.
An added incentive to the second home market is time – more and more of it, Carcaise said. The three-day holiday weekend is growing in popularity and, increasingly, companies – including Mutual of New York, Samsonite and Metropolitan Life – are experimenting with the three- and four-day work week.
What’s the typical second home like?
“It may be almost any style, but one thing it’s not is an extension of the family’s first home,” Carcaise said.
“Many buyers live in large, crowded cities. A great number of second home developments feature swimming pools, golf courses tennis courts, lakes and marinas, hiking trails and club houses.
“Many of these are evolving into self-sustaining communities with their own fire and police forces, separate utility systems and security and maintenance patrols.
“The most successful second home developments are those that offer a vast range of unspoiled, natural land or homeowners get a double bonus – mountains and beachfront.
“Our typical homeowner wants to be close to nature without roughing it.”
Thursday, June 24, 1971
Youths take charge at Coosa in Jaycee junior golf tourney
Youngsters take charge of things next week in the annual Rome Jaycee Junior Golf Tournament at the Coosa Country Club.
The 36-hole tournament will be played Monday and Tuesday at the tough 18-hole course and most of the young amateurs in Rome and Floyd County are expected to compete. They may register at 8 a.m. Monday at the first tee and will begin play soon thereafter.
The local tournament is a qualifying event. The big prize is the Georgia Jaycee event set in July at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw and the first four finishers in Rome will earn the right to play.
There will be a $3 entry fee and trophies will go to the winners in each flight. Boys 17 years and younger are eligible, providing their 18th birthday doesn’t fall on or before September 1.
Dr. Gary Smith is director of the Rome play.
The South Cobb Jaycees are sponsoring the state tournament at Pinetree July 21-22-23. It is open to youths who meet the age requirement and who have not previously won the state tournament.
The winner of this tourney will be considered the best young golfer in Georgia and will be eligible to compete in the U.S. Jaycees Junior Golf tournament held nationally.
Also, the winner will receive a first-place trophy and a free weekend at Callaway gardens.
Second and third place trophies will be given along with free golf gloves to all participants and a special prize for closest-to-the-hole on one of the par three holes.
The schedule of events includes complimentary tickets and transportation to the Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres baseball game for all entrants and chaperones.
An awards banquet will be held Friday at the Royal Coach Inn beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25, 1971
Cherokee chief pays visit to Chieftains
Rome’s Chieftains Museum took on an unexpected air of authenticity when a real Cherokee Indian chief returned to the city of his youth this past weekend to visit relatives and to see what changes the years had made.
An authority on matters of Cherokee history, Chief Soan Mahngataysee found Chieftains Museum a treasure house of Indian lore and relics, the rich family portraits and other exhibits made long familiar by the stories of his youth and by his studies of tribal life and all parts of the country. Not related to Rome area Cherokees, he was born in the mountains of North Georgia near Chickamauga. In 1904 he was brought to Rome to live with an uncle, old-time Rome barber “Slaughter” McCain, who operated a barber shop at the then palatial Armstrong Hotel on East Second Avenue. He progressed rapidly through grammar school and was sent to in 1911 to Morris Brown High school and College in Atlanta for further education.
He was graduated from Morris Brown College in 1918 at the age of 26 with a bachelor of arts degree, and joined the staff of an Atlanta interior decorating company. He was soon transferred to a Chicago office of this company and spent 39 years there as an interior decorator and craftsman before retiring. His goal upon leaving college, Chief Mahngataysee said while here, was “to write a song, to paint a picture, to write a book.” He has since accomplished all three aims.
Some of his songs were sung in Chicago in 1947 by Chicago Civic Opera Company singer miss Paula Knight parentheses (Paula M. Schuleter), to whom he is now been married for 21 years.
Among other accomplishments, Chief Soan Mahngataysee has been knighted by the International Order of Saint Hubert, in Vienna, Austria.
He designed and built his home in Peace Dale, Rhode Island, and landscaped it with tribal symbols. In retirement now at the age of 79, he still lectures at various clubs, schools and Scouting events on topics dealing with the American Indian and education.
He has recently toured western Indian areas and found the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma a thriving and progressive country.
His trip through Rome was made primarily to visit relatives whom he has not seen for a great many years.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A lively discussion took place among a group of visitors in the office of City Manager Sam King at the City Hall. It concerned the geographical location of Rome. The civil engineer contended that Rome was built at the wrong place and should be moved. He said it should not have been built below Fifth Avenue; that it should have grown from that point northward toward North Rome and eastward toward East Rome.
An automobile man suggested that the Fourth Ward was too low and should never have been built. “Might jack it up about 25 feet and make it alright, but Rome would suffer in high water,” he said.
Another declared the territory between Rome and Lindale will someday be built up with fine homes, and the ridges on each side of the valley will contain boulevards where sightseers can go for splendid views, like those from Waldron Ridge, Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga. He added that Mount Alto might have a good road one of these days and a fine hotel.
A story appearing about 10 years ago in a New York magazine was recalled. The writer said it would be a simple engineering proposition to provide more room for New York by selling off a tear of earth and sliding it like a saucer into the Atlantic Ocean, of course tying the saucer to the mainland to prevent it from skidding too far into the briny deep.
An old man of the low ground with a long white beard who had heard part of the conversation from the doorway arose at this juncture to remark, “What are you young fellows and smart alecks trying to do with our town? I’ve been living here 79 years, and I’m pretty well satisfied with it. Ain’t no use to change everything around this late in the game.”
---
In appreciation of the accommodation of the National City Bank in establishing a money changing booth at the Curb Market in Rome, one of the dealers presented the bank two of the largest onions that have been raised in this county in many years. They measure 14-1/2 inches in circumference.
The National City Bank also provided paper bags for the convenience of dealers and customers.