Sunday, Dec. 24, 1972
A “Rudolph” of their very own
Almost every child would like to have his own pet “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” especially at Christmas time.
Robin and Stacy Burk, children of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Burk of Armuchee Route 1, have come just about as close to that dream as you can get south of the North Pole.
Back in June their father was plowing his soybean field when he found a fawn about a week old. There was no mother deer in sight, so Burk picked up the tiny animal in his arms and carried her home.
Mr. and Mrs. Burk, joined by Robin, 3, Stacy, 2, and most of the neighborhood children, fed the fun with a bottle until she was old enough to eat grass and cow feed.
Josie, as she was soon named, has stayed at the Burk’s like a pet ever since, even though she is not confined at all.
She behaves like a pet dog, running to greet people who drive up in cars, playing with the children, trying to get in the house when she sees a chance, and even tagging along on hunting trips.
“I have to distract her with a bottle while Cecil goes off to hunt,” said Mrs. Burk, but she usually tracks him down.
Josie got her name from a TV cartoon program “Josie and the Pussycats,” Mrs. Burk explained.
Josie gets along just great with the Berks’ 11 or so cats. She eats out of the dish with them, preferring any bread that they don’t get to first. When the cats are too lazy to give themselves a bath Josie does it for them with her strong deer tongue.
The only problem with a pet deer is that she grows faster than children. Josie is now bigger than Robin or Stacy and sometimes gets a little too playful.
“The kids don’t know what to think because she’s growing up so much faster than they are,” said Mrs. Burk. “But I think when she really gets bigger she won’t be as playful as she is now. She’s really in her most playful stage now.”
As presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Have you an idle Ford lying around the house?
If so it can be put to good use between now and Christmas.
Capt. John Horgan, in the search for needy family to be given Christmas baskets and other cheer, has found it impossible to cover the city thoroughly on foot. He desires to rent or borrow a Ford car. Anyone who can come to his assistance in this way is requested to communicate with him immediately.
“Since rain insurance has become the rage here, I suppose I should have taken out some on the Salvation Army kettles and boxes,” said Capt. Horgan, “because they are surely ragged.”
“Never mind, though, there is a better insurance than that in the hearts of the people of Rome,” continued the general commander of the Salvation Army. “Individual contributions are coming in steadily and I have faith that we will have plenty of money in time to do all that we hope to do for the need.”
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 1971
Former President Harry Truman dies
Harry S. Truman died today, conquered finally by the infirmities of his 88 years.
President Nixon led the mourning for the nation’s 33rd president, calling him “a fighter who is best when the going was toughest.” The president also proclaimed Thursday a day of national mourning and ordered flags at federal buildings flown at half staff for 30 days.
Lyndon B. Johnson, now the only surviving former president, lamented the passing of “a 20th century giant.”
Truman’s wife of 53 years, and his daughter who saw him for a final 20 minutes on Christmas Day, were at home and nearby Independence, Missouri, when death came at 7:50 a.m. CST.
In accordance with Truman’s wishes, the funeral Thursday will be without the panoply accorded other great statesmen.
He will be buried Thursday at 4:00 p.m. EST in the courtyard of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Library, Truman’s proudest achievement in the 20 years since he left the White House.
Truman was the last of the great World War II figures, preceded in death by Dwight D. Eisenhower, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin.
He was the president who set the United States against global communism in the Cold War that followed World War II. He ordered use of the atomic bomb to end World War II, extended unprecedented help to nations resisting Soviet domination, and ordered troops into Korea when communists began their invasion of the south.
Truman entered Research Hospital three weeks ago — after fighting lung congestion at home for two weeks — and had been in a coma since early Saturday. Earlier in his hospitalization he appeared to be rallying, but the combination of respiratory problems, hardened arteries and kidney disease were too much for the old man.
In recent years he had appeared frail and drawn, his way down from a presidential 170 pounds. He long ago abandoned his lifelong predilection for long, fast early morning walks, but made almost daily excursions on shopping trips with his wife, Bess, herself 87.
Mrs. Truman received the sad news by telephone. A family spokesman, Randall Jesse, said she received it “with the same fortitude and calmness with which she has faced all of this.”
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1972
Pilot Club has holiday party
The annual Christmas party for the Pilot Club was held at the Boys’ Club, and a steak dinner was served to Pilot members husbands’ and guests.
Mrs. Ruby Bagwell, president, conducted a brief business meeting.
The Boys’ Club choir, under the direction of Robert Jones, presented a program of Christmas songs. Following the program, cookies and other refreshments were served to the choir.
Friday, Dec. 29, 1972
Springers, Model make it to finals in holiday tourney
A surprising Model team continued to surprise foes Thursday night in the semi-final round of the 13th Annual Cave Spring Tournament, but the Devilettes will be severely tested in tonight’s final.
In that contest, the troops of Coach Sherry Gatlin will collide with favored and once-beaten Cave Spring for the championship. That game will get underway at 8:30 p.m. following the consolation battle between Rockmart and West Rome.
At the semifinal contest Model came up with a 43-29 decision over West Rome, a team that had beaten the Devilettes earlier in the season. Meanwhile Cave Spring and Rockmart played in a low-scoring contest with the host club coming out on top by a 31-23 margin.
The Model-West Rome battle was a thriller to the final seconds as the two teams stayed close in a scoring duel between Pam Bishop and Marie Mercer kept the crowd in an uproar.
Bishop went out and the battle with 19 points as she played the doubles to the victory, while Mercer finished up with 18 counters for the night. The duo were the only players to hit in double figures in the game.
Model started out on top and remained in that position throughout the contest, but the lead stayed within striking range for the Chieftainettes. The Devilettes won the first period battle by a single point 11-10, while taking honors in the second seven-minute period for a 21-18 halftime advantage.
In the third period, both teams had trouble scoring and West Rome picked up a point to close the gap to 24-22. Model came back to outscore West Rome in the final frame by two for the final margin.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Prohibition enforcement agents in the South are cleaning out moonshine liquor in great quantities, they asserted, as the apex of the drive on Christmas rum began to near.
The largest illicit still ever taken by prohibition agents was rated near White Springs, Ga., in swampland where the agents found one of 1,442 gallons capacity running full blast. In this raid contraband valued at more than $4,000 was taken, and the agents declared they had found evidence implicating a number of prominent Meriwether County citizens and a syndicate of moonshiners.
---
The little son of J. B. Sullivan of Rome, will have a happy Christmas this year.
He walked into Salvation Army headquarters and presented Captain Horgan with a sock containing 364 pennies, saying he has saved them this year and wanted to help some poor children who would otherwise have no Christmas. The boy also brought a sweater as his gift to the poor and Captain Horgan will see that deserving people get the little fellow’s donations.
---
Mrs. Catherine Hillyer Conerat, a niece of Judge Junius Hillyer, of this city, has been greatly honored by being selected Queen of the elaborate Christmas pageant to be given at the Atlanta auditorium. A committee composed of representatives from the federated clubs of the city named the Queen.
Mrs. Conerat is the perfect Madonna-type and is considered one of the most beautiful women in Atlanta. She is prominent in religious and educational circles.