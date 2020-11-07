Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1970
Rome Junior Midgets whip Calhoun, 22 to 12
The Rome Junior Midget All Stars started the ball rolling in the right direction Monday night with a solid 22-12 victory over Calhoun in the first round of the district recreation playoffs.
The Romans will now move into the second round of action with Douglasville. The contest will be played at Douglasville with the date tentatively set for Saturday. However, this may be changed meanwhile, the Rome Boys’ Club had a couple of playoff games Monday with the Garden Lakes mite team moving to a 12-18 decision over Alto Park for third place, while Glenwood claimed a 12-8 verdict over West End in annex second place in Pee-Wee action.
The midgets did all their scoring in the first half against Calhoun and then put up a stiff defense to claim the decision monday. The winners put a touchdown on the board in the first period and then erupted for 16 points in the second stanza to clinch the decision period Calhoun managed to score in the second frame and then again in the final period of play.
Clint Johnson started the scoring for Rome with a touchdown in the first period on a four-yard run. The extra point attempt faltered and Rome had a 6-0 lead.
In the second period, Ricky Sitten came to the forefront with a pair of touchdowns. He moved over from the five-yard line and then came back for a second tally on a one-yard plunge. Willie Brown and Bob Moss tagged on the two-point conversions for the 16-point quarter. Blake Maynard and Keith Doegg had touchdowns for Garden Lakes in the victory over Alto Park in the mite game period Jerry Pollard scored for the losers on an 85-yard run. He also added the two-point conversion period and the Pee-Wee game Gerald Smith and Wayne Hughes put the touchdowns on the board in the second period for the 12-8 decision over West End. Donnie Smith scored for the losers and Donnie Spellman added the extra points period meanwhile, the Rome Senior Midgets are set for the first round of district play Wednesday at Barron Stadium. The host team will meet Summerville in the opening round at 7 p.m.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A fire which originated in the closet of the house number 107 Avenue F in Lindale had gained headway before being discovered, badly damaged the big double dwelling structure of 10 rooms and the household goods of Joel Payne and family, who resided at this number and was almost a complete loss. The other side of the house, number 105 Avenue F, was also badly damaged, but not nearly so much as the part occupied by Mr. Payne and family.
Sunday, Nov. 1, 197 0
Interesting facts for people dreaming of owning an island
WASHINGTON (UPI) — For everyone who has dreamed of owning an island, the interior department has some interesting news. There are 26,235 islands at least 10 acres large in the United States.
More than one million acres of largely undeveloped islands lie within 25 miles of the nation’s large urban centers. The government has its eye on some of the choicest island groups which may be in danger of being commercialized to death. These facts are presented in a department pamphlet called quote islands of America, and the first inventory of the nation’s islands ever produced. The Bureau of Outdoor Recreation (BOR), which made the study, said islands are a great natural resource. But it said many of them “are threatened with development that would destroy their distinctive qualities and their recreation potential.”
Therefore, the bureau has proposed that federal, state and local governments as well as the private sector cooperate in setting up a national system of island trusts to preserve the islands. It suggested that the Casco Bay islands in Maine be established immediately as the first “trust” under this concept. Other island groups proposed by the BOR to be included eventually in the trust system where the Platte River Islands in Nebraska, the San Juan Islands in Washington and other island groups in Maine. The island inventory does not include such heavily populated areas as Manhattan, Long island and Staten Island in New York, the main island of Puerto Rico, the three major Virgin Islands, Guam, Samoa, the five major Hawaiian islands or the islands in the Pacific trust territory administered by the United States under United Nations mandate.
However it does include all other islands at least 10 acres in size, located in oceans, bays, estuaries, rivers, lakes and reservoirs within the jurisdiction of the United States. These islands total more than 28.6 million acres, with 21.One million of these acres in the 5,688 islands of Alaska. Florida has the most islands, 4,510, of the contiguous 48 states, but the 2,482 islands of Louisiana comprise the largest area, nearly 1.3 million acres. New Mexico, with 23, has the smallest number of islands of any state, and the smallest size with 925 acres. The report listed about three million privately owned acres on more than 1,800 islands that have public recreation potential.
Thursday, Nov. 5, 1970
Election interests young Danish girl
While most voters were committing themselves to one party or the other in Tuesday’s general election, Rome had an objective visitor to the polls. Susanne Nielsen, a foreign exchange student at West Georgia College at Carrollton, found America’s method of voting interesting.
When her friend Sara Cantrell voted at Garden Lakes school, Miss Nielsen asked poll manager L.W. Evans if she might observe the voting procedure, and he consented.
“I found the method of voting very interesting,” Miss Nielson said. In her native Denmark, she added, voting is done on paper ballots with a voter marking the name of the preferred candidate.
Another interesting facet Miss Nielson said she learned was that 18-year-olds can vote, because in her country the minimum voting age is 21.
Although she said she had not been in the U.S. long enough, she arrived on Sept. 15, to express a preference in the selection, she did say that she did not see too much difference between the Democratic and Republican parties.
In her country, the Danes have as many as up to four different parties to choose from in an election, and the choice offered runs from the extreme right to the extreme left, Miss Nielsen said.
One thing the Danes might have going for them is that by law there are no television ads for political candidates period of course, candidates can debate on the air, but there is no advertising she said.
She’ll return to Denmark this summer after she finishes her studies in business at West Georgia. Her education may have been enhanced a little Tuesday when she watched an American election in progress.
Friday, Nov. 6, 1970
Bill Fricks Furniture Company plans big store expansion
Bill Fricks, owner and operator of Bill Fricks Furniture Company, has announced plans for the expansion of present facilities. “We are pleased to have acquired the building adjacent to our present store. This will give us a total of 20,000 feet of floor space. We also have gained another 40 feet of window display area and additional spaces for free customer parking in the rear of the store,” Fricks said.
The company, which opened in 1967, has grown steadily since that time, according to Fricks, and now carries furniture by Thomasville, Simmons, Link Taylor, Clyde Pearson and other lines. It also offers custom made draperies, appliances by RCA and Whirlpool, and has recently added an accessory shop which features pictures, plaques, throw pillows and other items.
Among the services offered by the company are free decorating and free delivery. In addition to Fricks, the staff includes Mrs. Leon Wade and Mrs. Martha Fricks in the decorating department, Bob Richards, Dan Williams and Greg Fricks, sales personnel, Mrs. Richard Wise and Miss Kathy Worthington, office staff, John Thompson and George Neal in the shipping department.
“We are very grateful to the people of Rome for making this expansion possible. We’re going to continue trying to serve the people of this area by having the best possible home furnishing selections and necessary services to make buying something for the home a lot of fun as well as rewarding,” Fricks stated.
Nearly 100 ladies of this city, many prominent in society circles, presented themselves at the polls here to vote but were not allowed to do so, under legal advice that they were disqualified owing to not having registered within the prescribed time. More than a score of negro women also appeared ready to vote but were disqualified under the same ruling.
The names of all of them were taken by the committee in charge of the ballots. It was announced by a negro, A.T. Atwater, of Rome, who said he was a candidate for Congress against The Honorable Gordon Lee, but the fact that the negro women were not allowed to vote would be made the basis of a contest for the seat before “a Republican House of Representatives.”
The warehouse of the Georgia-Alabama Warehouse Company on East 1st Street, which was announced some time ago to open early in November, will, according to a statement made by President Taul White, be ready for business this week to a partial extent of its capacity and to the extent of its total capacity by next week.
The warehouse is the property of an organization of businessmen and farmers formed as a protest against certain alleged methods and warehousing among local concerns it is announced that the charges will be 60 cents a month per bale on cotton, for storage and insurance. C. H. Cone is the manager.
If plans made by Rome Shriners are successful, the red fez of Yaraab Temple will greet the eye and the wall of candidates will strike the ear, in a big ceremonial session sometime next month.
A systematic campaign to secure the ceremony will be waged by the Romans. Committees were appointed to handle the various facets of the matter. Rome and the surrounding territory will furnish more than 50 candidates, it is believed, and the event, if arranged, will be one long remembered in Rome’s history.