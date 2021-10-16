Sunday, Oct. 3, 1971
Esserman’s observes 75th year in Rome
Esserman’s, Rome’s oldest locally-owned department store, will begin celebrating its founding Monday, with special sales and other activities marking the event. The anniversary celebration will continue through the next several weeks.
The firm, which specializes in men’s and women’s wear, was founded in 1896 by a young Latvian immigrant, Pressley I. Esserman.
Mr. Esserman landed in New York from Riga, Latvia in July 1891. He remained there a few hours and turned South, arriving in Atlanta later in the month without a cent.
The next day tow men, wholesalers, credited him with $58 in merchandise and sent him to McDonough, where he peddled from door to door, frequently carrying his merchandise on his back.
In 1892 he transferred his business to Rome and in September 1896 he opened his store on Broad Street, where it stands today.
To supplement his earnings he became an agent for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Since he did not read or write English he was forced to write all the information on a piece of paper in Hebrew and later translate it into English in the insurance office.
The business boomed in the early 1900s and he bought the building in 1920. Misfortune struck in 1930 when the building burned to the ground. However, he soon rebuilt the store into a beautiful new showpiece.
Pressley Esserman died in 1944 and the store was passed down to his sons, Ben and Hyman Esserman. Since its founding the store has undergone six major renovations and in 1970 was furnished with one of the most striking window display areas in the Rome area.
In commenting on the upcoming celebration, Mr. Hyman Esserman said, “Although we’re celebrating 75 years of service to the Rome area, we’re still young and vibrant, thanks to our many friends in Rome and Floyd County.”
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A call came to the sheriff’s office recently and the agitated voice of a woman asked that the sheriff hurry to the Cave Spring Road, where two men were engaged in a frightful combat.
The sheriff asked at what point on the Cave Spring Road the battle was taking place and was told that he should just “come down” the Cave Spring Road and a man on a mule was being sent to meet him and show him where the trouble was located. The sheriff commandeered the nearest auto, picked up Policeman Poole and a chauffeur and put the auto into high speed. He flew with his companions down the Cave Spring Road looking for a man on a mule.
The sheriff rather coyly admitted on his return that the party and his auto or his temporarily owned auto actually strained their eyes as they clattered down the Cave Spring Road, for either a man on a mule or a mule alone or just a man who might be waiting for them but saw neither. They went all the way to Cave Spring in their search.
They saw no fighting, no trouble of any kind, but just the usual peacefulness of the Cave Spring Road, with men and women and children picking cotton from white fields and swearing at the boll weevil. Of course, only the men were swearing.
Who was the woman who sent in the call, where was the man on the mule, where was the fighting? All these questions remain unanswered, and the sheriff wants to know.
Monday, Oct. 4, 1971
West Rome High School band earns top festival ratings
The West Rome High School band, drum majors and majorettes took superior ratings Saturday as they participated in the fourth annual Governor’s Marching Festival in Dalton. The color guard received a rating of excellent.
Entered in Class A division for the first time, the band was among 50 others from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama competing in the festival. Only three bands in Class A competition were awarded superior ratings. The other two were Dalton High School and Everett High School, Maryville, Tenn.
John Shook is director of the band and drum majors are Stanley Smith and Mimi Payne. Laura Aldridge is majorette lieutenant and Melanie Leach is color guard lieutenant. This is the fourth year in succession that the band has received a superior rating.
Judges for the competition were Jack Connell, supervisor of music in Knoxville, Tenn.; Wayne Hopper, of Dalton Junior College; R.R. Gavin, Selma High School, Gadsden, Ala.
Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1971
Magic doesn’t help
Phillip Bonewits, the only man to possess a degree in magic from the University of California, wound up in jail for challenging a “street person” with a dueling sword.
Bonewits told police he wore the 300-year-old European sword as part of his regular dress and pulled it Monday because someone accosted him.
He was booked for brandishing a weapon and held for two hours.
Friday, Oct. 8, 1971
East Rome tops Model, Johnson in midget play
East Rome unloaded in Junior Midget football action Thursday night to the tune of 50-0, while the East Rome Senior Midgets rolled up a 12-0 victory.
In Mite League play, Coosa claimed a 30-6 victory over McHenry, while Glenwood and Garden Lakes battled to a 14-14 deadlock. In the lone Pee Wee contest, Armuchee captured a 20-0 verdict over Coosa.
Randy Hayes provided the lead in scoring for East Rome in the 50-0 verdict over Model as he raced for three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Samuel Hudson racked up a pair, Kondo Wiley had one and Bill Hines added another.
Tim Davis was the big gun for the East Rome Senior team in the win over Johnson as he scored two first half touchdowns on runs of 10 and 20 yards.
Coosa’s Tim Little scored twice, while Joe Stinson and Scott Martin added solo six pointers in the win over McHenry. Danny Barton scored for the losers.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The contest for the honor of being crowned queen of Homecoming Week at the North Georgia Fair is growing steadily more strenuous and though the lead has changed since the last announcement of the vote, none of the candidates have abandoned hope of being the winner.
The result of the contest will be announced several times up to the hour of the decision. The vote will be posted at the places where the voting is going on – The Rakestraw and Norton and Jervis Davidson Stores, on Broad Street. The current result of the voting is as follows: Miss Louise Berry, 9,454; Miss Bobbie Daniel, 12,474; Miss Mary Best, 3,780; Miss Ruby Wilson, 3,662; Miss Blanche Wilkins, 3,642.
---
Damaged by a vessel in the dense fog off the southwest coast of Scotland and then sunk by another ship coming to its aid was the fate of the Lacid Line steamer Rowan, plying between Glasgow and Dublin. Thirteen of the Rowan’s crew and three passengers are missing and two passengers died after being rescued.
The accident was due to a double collision. The Rowan first collided with the American steamer West Camak which stood by with its fore part full of water, meanwhile sending wireless calls for aid. The Clan liner Clan Malcolm, responded but in the confusion due to the heavy fog ran into the disabled Rowan, which sank immediately.
---
While Professor McConaughy of the Shorter faculty was at the fair with his wife, someone in need of clothes about the sizes worn by the professor, and also silk shirts, entered his home on the Alabama Road near the college and stole his newest suit and his prettiest and most expensive silk shirts.
They did not disturb some Liberty bonds and his wife’s jewels, which they could have taken as easily, nor did they seem to want the uniform he wore in France nor the Army pistol nor any of the accoutrements of war. They seem to have known just what they wanted and took no more.
The consideration shown was not at all appreciated, however, and if Sheriff Wilson finds the thieves it will hardly mitigate their punishment. There may, of course, have been only one of the burglars, but the fact that they seem to have stolen such a variety of silk shirts indicated to the sheriff, he said, that there were at least two of the thieves.