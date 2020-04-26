Monday, April 27, 1970
Jaycees take region awards at Dalton meet
The Rome Jaycees were awarded the “Club of the Quarter Award” and the “Man Mileage Award” at the Regional I meeting of the Georgia Jaycees, held in Dalton on Saturday.
Individual members of the Rome club who received honors included: Phil Johns who won the “Speak Up” and “SPOKE” awards for the region, and John Pillsbury, who won the region “SPARKPLUG” award.
Region I Golf Tournament trophies were also presented at the banquet. Bill Edwards was presented the second place trophy of the championship flight; Charles Eichelberger won first place in the first flight; Fred Stivers was second in the first flight; Wright Bagby Jr. won third place in the first flight and Tom Haney won third place in the third flight.
Those attending the meeting from the Rome club included: Mr. and Mrs. Sam Evans, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Gresham, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Swanson, Mr. and Mrs. Jim VanHorn, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hix, Mr. and Mrs. Cal Owens, Mr. and Mrs. John Pillsbury, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Baird, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Pickler, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Whittington, Jerry Rucker and Miss Phyllis Jordan, Phil Johnson, Jim Eberhart and Tom Allen.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Workmen have started on an extensive redecorating and renovation of the interior of the Hotel General Forrest. Several thousand dollars will be expended in the work. The downstairs dining room, which is used by the luncheon clubs of the city, will be greatly improved. work on this feature will start soon.
---
Phelix John Berbiglia, 21, a business college student, confessed according to New Orleans Police that he killed pretty Mrs. Bertha Mason for her diamonds valued about $6,000 which he saw at a dance.
The police said he confessed that he and Charles J. Seelenka, a junior, took the women for an automobile ride, and that while she had her arms around him kissing him Birbiglia says he shot her and with Seelenka’s aid disposed of her body into a nearby body of water. Seelenka admitted his part of the crime according to police who said both blamed the deed on “prohibition whiskey.”
---
W.W. Crawford was re-elected as ordinary of Polk County by an overwhelming majority over J.N. Hamrick, his opponent. Judge Crawford is the brother of J.S. Crawford of Rome and is just completing a four-year term.
The county went for Palmer in the presidential primary.
There was a hot race for sheriff in which Tom Lyons was re-elected over Tom Bill York and O.B. Cleveland.
G.M. Morgan was elected clerk of superior court over Jesse Crabbe.
Tuesday, April 28, 1970
One run games grab softball spotlight
The Rome Recreation Department Adult Softball season got underway Monday night despite bad weather knocking out over half of the opening schedule.
In the opening contest, Nellie Rynn came through with a pair of runs in the sixth inning to claim an 8-7 decision over Rome Transit, while the Rome Police knocked off Hermitage, 14-13, and Carolina Freight came up with a 17-16 decision over Watters Motor Co.
The winning Nellie Rynn team had scored a pair of runs in the first inning, four in the third and then crashed in the winning markers in the sixth. Meanwhile Rome Transit refused to give up and came up with a pair of tallies in the seventh to close the scoring gap.
The leading hitter for the winners was C. Bailey with a perfect four for four showing.
In the second game, Rome police scored three runs in the seventh inning for the deciding run after trailing 11-13 going into the frame. The Policemen had four in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth and four in the sixth before erupting for the winning markers.
The leading hitters for the winners were Treglown, Weaver and Phillips with three safeties apiece, while G. Nixon collected four for the losers. M. Hand and P. Waddell had three hits each.
Treglown had a pair of home runs for the winners, while Hand, Waddell and A. Waddell had round trippers for the losers.
Carolina Freight also had to stage a last inning rally for victory. The winners had to have homeruns from Plemmons, Ingram and Boozer to annex the victory. Ingram collected and had a four-hit barrage for the contest. Plemmons and Burk had three hits each.
Wednesday, April 29, 1970
Posterior patriot
WICHITA, Kan. (UPI) – Leroy J. Peters, 20, a Wichita State University student, brought an American flag to school Wednesday and was promptly arrested.
Peters was jailed in lieu of $250 bond on a charge of defacing the flag, which was sewn to the seat of his pants.
Thursday, April 30, 1970
Maddox sets visit for Pony openers
Gov. Lester Maddox will pay a non-political call to Rome on Friday to take part in the official opening of the 1970 Pony League baseball season.
He will be at Sam King Field shortly before 4 p.m. to meet with the players and league officials and also to tour facilities.
Ceremonies start at 5:30 p.m. and then the baseball season begins at 6 p.m. with the first of two games.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A recount of the census in the First Ward will commence shortly. The work will be in the charge of Miss Anna Todd and Chas. J. Ogles.
They will visit each house in the ward and will enumerate the people whether or not they have previously been counted, the plan being to secure a full count.
Only the name and the relationship to the head of the family will be asked. The other questions asked in the first count will not be repeated.
In the first count this ward showed a decrease of 309 from the 1910 figures. If the first count is found to be incorrect it is probable that the entire city will be recounted.