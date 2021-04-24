Sunday, April 18, 1971
Armuchee student is winner in state literary contest
Karen Pass, a senior at Armuchee High School was recently named first place winner in home economics at the State Class B Literary Meet. Miss Pass is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Pass of Rome Rte. 2.
The competition was held at Mercer University in Macon. Miss Pass was required to take a written test and make part of a dress. She also presented an individual project – clothing and textiles. She advanced to the state competition by winning the district meet, held at Berry College in March and defeated seven other district winners to win the state competition.
Miss Pass is president of the Armuchee Girls 4-H Club; vice president of the Future Homemakers of America; member of the Beta Club and Student Council. She is a statistician for the school track team.
She is also a member of the youth and adult choirs at New Armuchee Baptist Church. Other church activities include: leader in the Girls’ Auxiliary and assistant pianist.
Karen plans to attend college after graduation and major in elementary education.
Mrs. Louis Shellnut is her home economics teacher.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Floyd’s Superior Court will be asked to decide a very perplexing matter at its next term and as the matter is the disposition, habits and general character of a mule, it would appear that the court will have ample room for the exercise of its judgment.
It is all brought about by a suit filed by Z.A. Mooney, an employee of the Rome Brick and Tile Company of East Rome, asking damages to the extent of $5,000 for a broken left leg – broken by a mule, also in the employ, so to speak, of the company.
On Sept. 7 last year, Mooney declares he was asked by the superintendent of the company to hitch up that particular black mule and use him to haul some coal for the company’s plant. Mooney said the mule had a worse reputation than a bootlegger and so he told the superintendent he was afraid of the animal. The latter told him the mule was a sweet and gentle creature, with none of the traits that usually make a mule — well, just a mule — and, relying on this certificate of character, Mooney hitched up the angel mule and started off with it or him or her — the suit does not state which — to get the coal.
The mule, the suit says, did not live up to the character given it by the superintendent, at all. On the contrary, it kicked and ran and swore in the mule language and finally upset the cart and Mr. Mooney along with it. His left leg was caught in the shaft of the cart and broke in between the ankle and the knee and the mule showed neither sympathy nor regret — just hee hawed maliciously.
That is why Mr. Mooney wants damages and why the court must decide when or whether a mule that has been given a good character by a plant superintendent should live up to the character or just act mulish.
Tuesday, April 20, 1971
Woman holding no ill feelings against whale
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) – Annette Eckis holds no grudge against Shamu, the 4,000-pound killer whale that bit her while she was trying to ride the mammal at Sea World marine park.
“I want to go up and kiss Shamu when I get out of here,” the attractive 22-year-old brunette said Monday night at a hospital where her right leg was treated for bruises and puncture wounds.
“She was just playing, I am sure,” Miss Eckis said. “If she had wanted to, she could have bitten my legs off.”
Two trainers had to pry open the mouth of the 17-foot whale Monday to free Miss Eckis’ leg.
Miss Eckis was learning to ride Shamu for a show scheduled to open late in May.
Kent Burgess, director of training at the marine park, agreed that Shamu was merely being playful.
“We think the whale was just playing and trying to keep Ann in the tank,” Burgess said. “The whale just held her in its mouth and didn’t make any attempt to pull her under or bite her.”
Other trainers who have ridden Shamu during the past years wore wet suits Miss Eckis wore only a bikini and Burgess said the different costume might have attracted Shamu’s attention.
Wednesday, April 21, 1971
Georgia Air resumes Rome flight service
Officials of Georgia announce today that air flight service between Rome and Atlanta has resumed. Flight times will be the same as previously scheduled, leaving Atlanta at 7:20 a.m., arriving in Rome at 8 a.m., and leaving Rome at 8:20 a.m., arriving in Atlanta at 9 a.m. The afternoon flight leaves Atlanta at 5:10 p.m., arrives in Rome at 5:50 p.m., and leaves Rome at 6:10 p.m., arriving in Atlanta at 6:50 p.m. In addition to the regular scheduled passenger service which connects with any point in the world with all of the connecting airlines in Atlanta, Georgia Air will also carry air cargo and freight and U.S. mail, a spokesman said.
Service was suspended on April 12 after Eastern Air Lines filed a request with the Civil Aeronautics Board to suspend service in Rome, which was followed by Georgia Air filing a reorganization petition under Chapter XI of the Bankruptcy Act. In the meantime, Georgia Air has been given permission by the court to operate as a debtor in possession, the spokesman said.
Officials of Georgia Air headed by P.R. Smith of Winder and John Robinson of Atlanta, along with Dean Covington, attorney and stockholder, met with representatives of Eastern Air Lines last week in Atlanta and worked out details for the resumption of the service.
In a statement released today, officials of Georgia Air said, “we hope that the residents of the Rome area would continue and will increase the connector flights from Rome to Atlanta and that if additional service is desired and justified we will be glad to consider the addition of more flights.”
In addition to the regularly scheduled flight between Rome to Atlanta, Georgia Air also will continue to operate an air charter service throughout the United States.
Information on tickets and schedules can be obtained by calling 234-5318. Wendell Fincher is the local office manager and the office is open at flight time between 7 and 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. When the local office is closed, ticket information and reservations may be handled by calling Atlanta, WX-5318 at no charge. Tickets and reservations are also handled locally by World Travel Agency in the Forrest Hotel Building and the Georgia AAA Motor Club office at 906 North Broad St., the spokesman concluded.
Friday, April 23, 1971
Area thinclads eye Armuchee Relays titles
Although track season has been going on for several weeks now, the relay competition is something completely different – almost like starting over again.
This may be the case of a number of high school teams scheduled to participate in the second annual Armuchee Relays set this afternoon and tonight at Barron Stadium.
The teams scheduled to participate in the three divisions relay include Calhoun, Cass, Chattooga County, Darlington, East Rome, Pepperell and West Rome in Group 1, while Cartersville, Coosa, Haralson County, McEachern, Model, Murray County and Rockmart are in Group II. In Group III, Adairsville, Berry Academy, Bremen, Central of Carrollton, Grodon Lee, Trion and Armuchee make up the field.
Coach Charlie Weatherford is director of the event.
West Rome, Murray County and Armuchee captured division titles in the first annual event last year that was also held at Barron Stadium.
All relays will be run at night except the spring and distance medley which will be an afternoon final. The final events and qualifying in hurdles and 100-yard dash will also be in the afternoon session.
The opening evens will begin at 3 p.m., while the night session is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a minimum charge of 25 cents for students and 50 cents for adults.
The Board of Aldermen has under consideration a petition for a franchise for another gas plant in Gadsden.
It was presented by Attorney G. Allen on behalf of Dr. C.B. Foreman, capitalist, who is said to be associated with J.L. Adams, of New Jersey, and others in the enterprise.
Said to be a duplicate of the one granted to the Tri-City Cas Company which is now operating in the city, it provides a forfeit of $500 as a guarantee of good faith on the part of the petitioner.
---
Several cars of a northbound Southern Railway freight train where derailed about a mile north of Bryce Station and much inconvenience was experienced over this road until a late hour when the wreck was cleared and through traffic resumed.
None of the through mail trains passed through Lindale during the day, all being detoured over the W&A Railway to Chattanooga and Atlanta. The cause of derailment was not learned. The wreck occurred slightly back at the middle of the train and no one was hurt.
---
Two Marine Corps. Airplanes, which left Washington, D.C., recently for a flight to the Virgin Islands are returning without reaching their objective, on account of an epidemic of the bubonic plague at San Juan, Puerto Rico, which was the last scheduled stop. They will fly back over the same route.