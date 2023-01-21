As presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John M. Bowman, of New York, head of a chain of hotels, is now in Atlanta in connection with plans to add an Atlanta link to the chain and announced that he intends to spend $10 million in the construction of the Atlanta Biltmore hotel.
According to the statement made by Mr. Bowman, $6 million will be expended in building the first unit of the hotel, a 500-room hostelry, and $4 million on an addition to follow the completion of the first section.
William Candler of Atlanta will be associated with Mr. Bowman in the erection of the new building which will be located at West Peachtree Street and Sixth Street.
Early Butler was shot while returning to his home at Armuchee but the thickness of his clothing saved him from serious injury. He claims to have been attacked by a trio of men who fired at him with shotguns. Butler was wounded in the neck, where his clothing did not protect him.
L. Riddle, charged with being one of his assailants, was arrested by sheriff’s officers and is in the county jail, charged with assault with intent to murder and a lookout is being kept by the officers for the other two individuals.
Sunday, Jan. 7, 1973
Shorter was haven during floods
“High and dry” best expresses the situation at Shorter back in the days before the levees were built and floods ravaged the city of Rome.
During the spring of 1888 the Shorter pupils were almost marooned. “The view from college hill was grand! Wherever we turned, nothing could we see but water, and we felt as though we were on some green island in mid-ocean.”
Their pleasure was darkened somewhat, however, by one concomitant omission: “Next time it comes, the railroad, city or State authorities must build boats to bring our mail. Small matters like trade and commerce may stop; but we college girls must have our letters.
The great flood of March 1886 was described in a 1938 essay by Telamon Cuyler that has come to light since the completion of “On the “Hill.”
“The girls were so excited and lessons were suspended! The lovely creatures were forbidden to leave the grounds but no objection to their many local beaux coming in what was ordinarily ‘forbidden ground.’ Such laughing and walking about! They sat on the garden benches and flirted a lot. The cold, damp wind didn’t bother the bustled beauties a bit. One of the lady teachers arranged afternoon tea in a classroom and invited them all in. I had some, and nice current cake too. Shorter was about the only place left that had ample supplies of food and never missed a meal. They invited many ladies and gentlemen in for the luncheon and dinner. … Owing to the crowded conditions then in Rome, Shorter took in many ladies and children and managed, somehow, beds for all. At night, it was cheerful to see the many lights at the windows gleaming through the mist. A fire broke out down back of the school and the volunteer firemen put it out in fine style and the girls rushed down, in their old-style, long night-gowns to see it. They knew the young men and asked them in for coffee. That was long remembered as “The Nightgown Party.” How do you suppose I know about that? Well, I was there; do you think a lively lad was in bed in such exciting times?”
The new campus at the present location could hardly be reached by floodwaters but what of the girls who came to class from their homes in town or the dormitory girls who wanted to go downtown? The hardier souls might walk the wooden railroad trestle stretching from the intersection of Shorter and Second avenues all the way to Broad Street paralleling Second Avenue. Others traveled by canoe or bateau. Many Roman girls just did not bother to attend classes when such an unexceptional “excused absence” presented itself.
The 1939 dedication of the Keel Levee occasioned a citywide celebration. A decorated automobile with four lovely girls represented the college in the parade, the Gadsden High School band played a special concert on campus in the early afternoon, and a fireworks display that evening was clearly visible to Shorter students from their lofty vantage point.
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1973
Early morning blaze destroys Polk church
A fire broke out early Monday morning and destroyed the New Harmony Baptist Church on Prior Station Road before Cedartown fire units could arrive.
The church auditorium and a religious education annex valued at $60,000 burned down to the brick superstructure in driving sleet and rain while the pastor and firefighters looked on hopelessly.
The church minister, the Rev. Hubert Cole, and Cedartown fire investigators suspect a faulty butane-propane heating furnace sparked the fire at 3 a.m. Monday.
The firefighting units were dispatched after the fire was discovered by two neighborhood boys who thought the popping sound was someone tampering with their motorcycles.
But by the time the first unit arrived the building was engulfed in flames and its roof was caving in. The firemen called back the second unit and confined their efforts to preventing the fire from spreading to nearby woods.
Some of the churches 291 members had attended a Sunday evening service after which the heat was left on low overnight.
The furnace had just been installed last summer as part of a remodeling project. The church was built in 1958.
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973
Cave Spring names woman to city post
The City of Cape spring will have a new councilwoman as the result of elections held Tuesday.
Mrs. Myrtle A. Johnson, a retired employee of the Georgia School for the Deaf, will replace incumbent councilman Weldon Youngblood, a General Electric Co. employee.
According to results released today by the City Clerk’s office, mayor Gayle Godfrey, who was running unopposed, received 175 votes in the balloting.
Four people were running for two seats on the City Council, with the top two vote getters winning the seats. The results show incumbent R. W. Baker, 119; Mrs. Johnson, 115: Youngblood, 111; and George Vann Jr., a candy firm operator, 90.
Under a new charter adopted this year the terms of the council members will be staggered, with the remaining three standing for re-election in 1974.
Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973
Glenn, Mercer get solid grip on area point lead
Mike Glenn of Coosa and Marie Mercer of West Rome continued to set the individual scoring pace in the Rome area the Coosa Eagles are within range of attaining one of their goals for the 1972-73 season.
Glenn, a 6 ft. 2-1/2 in. senior guard for the Eagles, has pushed his 13-game point production to 372, which averages out to 28.7 points a game. This gives him a rather comfortable lead over Tommy Holmes of Calhoun, who has scored 202 points in nine games for a 22.4 average.
Two other players are hitting a 20-point or better clip.
Ranking third is Mark Smith of Cave Spring, who in 16 games has 329 points for a 20.6 average. Behind him is Terry Bunch of Adairsville with 100 points in five games, or an even 20-point average.
In the girls’ division, Mercer is the only player with better than 20 points a game. She has scored 185 points in nine games for an average of 20.6.
Second place goes to Drena Towers of East Rome with an 18.5 average. The real race has developed for third through fifth places. Right now Pam Bishop of Model is third with a 14.6 mark, followed by Thelma Wilson of Cass at 14.5 and Susan Chambers of Armuchee at 14.3.
In team statistics, Coosa is by far the most proficient scoring team in the area. The Eagles are averaging 79.4 points a game and they set a preseason goal of 80 points a game. Defensively, best among the boys is West Rome, which is allowing only 44.5 points a game.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, Cass is the number one scoring team with 47.3 points a game. Cave Spring has a huge lead in defense, allowing foes only 21.5 points a game.
Only one team, Coosa, remains unbeaten in the area. The Eagles have now won 13 in a row. West Rome and Cave Spring both have won 10 or more games.
Among the girls, Cave Spring has 11 victories to its credit and is the leader in that category. But, Coosa and West Rome loom as threats to reach or surpass that total during the course of the season.
Mrs. Exer Hines has asked Floyd Superior Court to annul her marriage to Baxter Clarence Hines, consummated on November 5, last year, on the grounds that he was at the time not legally permitted to marry because he had been divorced from a former wife but the jury had not included in the divorce verdict permission for the husband to remarry. The wife did not discover this she alleges in her petition, until the day after she married Hines.
She also asked the court to enjoin Hines from visiting her or calling her over the telephone and Judge Wright has granted a temporary injunction. The case has been set for hearing at the April term of the court. Both the parties to the litigation reside in Floyd County.
Representing five generations and including 23 persons, whose ages range from 18 weeks to 96 years, the Brown family of Floyd County occupied a tourist car on a train of the Southern railroad, bound for Ranger, Texas.
The family boarded the train at the Coosa station and were comfortably occupying the whole car when it left on its long trip for the Lone Star state.
Great-grandfather, grandfather, father, son, grandson — they were all in the party, down to the baby of 18 weeks, and formed a unique group of passengers. Their departure became the subject of conversation among local railroad men and created considerable comment.