Sunday, August 22, 1971
Three Romans get medical scholarships
Three Rome students have received scholarships from the State Scholarship Commission of Georgia. The three, Marry Kennedy, Juanita LaRue and Kay Love, received the scholarships through the commission’s student aid program.
Judge William Ingram of Bartow County is the State Scholarship Commission board member from the Seventh Congressional District.
Miss Kennedy is a graduate of West Rome High School and will attend Oxford College of Emory University to study medical technology. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kennedy Jr. of Rome.
Mrs. LaRue is a graduate of Roswell High School in Roswell, N.M., and she has attended Rome Vocational School and Berry College. In September she will attend the Floyd School of Nursing. Mrs. LaRue has worked at Floyd Hospital as a nurse’s aide and is married to E.T. LaRue. They have three children.
A native of Georgia, Miss Love is a graduate of Model High School and Berry College. In September she will attend the University of Texas at Dallas to study physical therapy. Miss Love has worked in the physical therapy department at Floyd Hospital and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar F. Love of Rome.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Two horses drawing a Southeastern Express Company delivery wagon ran away across Broad Street at Third Avenue and stopped when they got tangled up in the automobile of Donald Turner, parked on Third near the Hale Drug Company, and the car of Dr. Robert O. Simmons behind it.
The delivery man had entered the rear of Gammon’s Clothing Store on West First Street. A switch engine is supposed to have run down the spur track toward or from the Atlantic Ice and Cold Corporation plant and scared the horses. As the pair turned to the corner onto Third Avenue, they bumped into M.B. McWilliams’ car.
Dr. Simmons got his left-hand fender and running board knocked off, but he was able to drive his car away. The extent of injury to the other cars could not be learned. The horses were skinned up but nobody was hurt.
Monday, August 22, 1971
Hoyt twins do ‘thing’ at Green Acres
Chalk this summer up as one belonging to the Hoyt boys, also known as Bob and Nat.
The golfing twins carded a nine-under 61 Sunday and a 21-under 119 for two days of play to sweep aside all competition in the second annual Green Acres two-man scramble tournament. As a matter of fact, their margin of victory was a decisive seven strokes.
The real race occurred for second place. This went to the team of Buford Conway-Ricky Miller with a 14-under 126, but not after serious threats from the teams of Press Mann-Lynn Bevis and Jerry Argo-Roy Johnston. The Mann-Bevis duo took third with a 127 score, one shot in front of Argo and Johnston.
A total of 49 teams played in the 36-hole tournament, the only one of its kind this summer in the Rome area. The format went like this: both golfers tee off the first tee, selected the better of the two drives and then hit their second shots from this location. They followed this procedure the entire 36 holes of the tournament.
First place in the first flight went to the team of Joe Dobbs and David Clark at 129. Then came Willard Nixon and Jim Yarbrough at 130, followed by Tommy Davenport and Buddy Clark at 133.
Top finishers in other flights were:
Second: 135 – Wilkie and Coffia, Taylor and Bordelon; 137 – Kerhopf and Plame, Taylor and Mitchell.
Third: 139 – Dutton and McGinnis, 141 – McGinnis and Shirah, Jones and White.
Fourth: 147 – Chupp and Chupp, Hartley and Ramsey, Dixon and Ray.
The Hoyt twins, who will be heading north next month to the University of Tennessee on golf scholarships, surged into the lead at Green Acres with a 12-under 58 on Saturday. They held a three-shot edge at the time over Miller and Conway.
Yesterday they birdied the 5th, 6th and 9th holes on each trip around the 9-hole layout. They also added birdies at Nos. 1, 11 and 13, and avoided any bogeys along the way.
Overall, the Hoyt twins probably have played more consistent golf throughout the summer than any amateurs in the Rome area. They have a couple of low-balls to their credit, plus first and second places in two individual tournaments.
Thursday, August 26, 1971
Rumor Center opens
Because of racial tensions within the City of Rome in recent days, a “Rumor Control Center” has been established to provide the public with factual information concerning developments within the community.
Announcing the Center, Rome City Commission Chairman Ben Lucas said, “It is the opinion of both the Commission and the black leaders that a major cause of the tension has been numerous, totally unfounded rumors in both the white and black communities. In order to resolve this problem, telephones have been installed to answer any inquiry from the public. It will be operated through the cooperation of the Rome Jaycees and will be manned by both whites and blacks. The Center will be kept abreast of all developments in the community in order to be able to substantiate any actual happenings as well as dispel any unfounded rumor.”
The Center began operation at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The telephone number of the Center is 235-7717.
Meanwhile, members of the Commission, along with City Manager Bruce Hamler and other city officials, met for three hours Wednesday with black leaders. A spokesman said progress was made in several areas.
Friday, August 27, 1971
Teen-ager saves 70 aboard runaway bus
A teen-age boy chased a runaway bus with 70 passengers aboard for 40 yards, then jumped into the cab and jammed on the brakes before the vehicle could ram a hospital in New South Wales.
By the time Derek Bentley, 17, had brought the double-deck bus to a halt on a slope on the grounds of Swansea Hospital, six passengers had been injured by jumping from the platform.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Warning is being issued by the august committee that no “stags” are wanted at the Rotary Club dinner being held at Hotel Forrest, when the Rev. H. F. Saumenig, delegate, makes his report of the Edinburg International Convention. Every member is warned that he must escort a lady to the dinner, more than one if possible. In addition to the “echoes from Edinburg” there will be music and fun.
---
The Rome Hosiery Mills baseball team will crawl the Cherokee Hosiery Mills team in an upcoming game on Cherokee’s diamond. This is the first time these teams have mixed up, and they are sure to call out some eyes. The second game of the doubleheader will be with the Anchor Duck sluggers. Rome Hosiery has picked up Anchor Duck’s challenge to all of “Cherokee, Georgia.”.
After the game the hosiery will host a gathering for an ice cream supper for the benefit of the ball club.
---
A tiny town blossoming unseen on the silent shores of the Ogeche River not far from Savannah was only history.
This booming burg has been depopulated. Revenue officers quietly crept upon the place but not too quietly for its inhabitants engaged in the highly remunerative industry that representative Volstead tried to ruin to slip into the protecting underbrush leaving the valiant village to make its own excuses.
The revenuers, however, were safe from disappointment when they captured what they termed the biggest haul they ever made. Eleven stills, thousands of gallons of beer and whiskey and many other requisites of the industry composed the haul.