Sunday, Aug. 13, 1972
Female bouncer makes bar scene
Ellen Sigward is sexy and charming but thinks nothing of throwing a man over her shoulder and onto the street.
The buxom brunette is women’s lib’s latest coup — a female bouncer.
She and two other aspiring bouncerretes showed up at the White Horse Inn on Thursday to demonstrate how they could sweet talk or heave-ho a boisterous customer out of the tiny East Side pub.
“We figured that a girl could get an unruly customer out in a nicer way,” said the pub’s bartender and co-owner, Peggy Doyle. Mrs. Doyle and her husband had advertised for a woman bouncer in local papers.
The pub, in nightly Sadie Hawkins style, has women bartenders and encourages women to pick up the tab for their dates.
“I’d attempt to use my feminine wiles at first, but I could turn to force because my father owned a gym and I know my way around judo and karate,” said Miss Sigward.
Phyllis Seidman, 24, a tall brunette who said she favored brown leather pants for the sometimes rough job, explained her technique:
“I’d wink, throw them off guard, and then flip ‘em.”
She said she liked the new job opening because “I like to bounce — balls and men.”
A friend taught her judo, Phyllis said, and she developed the technique by warding off men on the streets of New York.
“I know a little judo, but I’d like to stop short of that,” said Liz Laurie, 25, an unemployed plump blonde in a purple T-shirt and jeans.
Although they were applying for jobs in the bar, which has a small theater to showcase women in the arts, the girls were not ardent women’s lib supporters.
“We need more strong men and fewer loudmouthed women,” Ellen said.
Jack McManus, a regular White Horse customer who admitted to one too many the night before, peered cautiously into the bar as the interviews progressed.
“A girl bouncer?” he asked, scratching his head. “If you’ve got to get bounced, that’s definitely the way to go.”
As presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Tongues are wagging over the big Labor Day picnic planned here for September 4, at the fairgrounds, when all the organizations of Rome and the county will come together for a hearty meal and a hearty good time. Preparations are under way, according to W. E. Bowers, secretary of the Farm Bureau and county agricultural agent, to accommodate at least 5,000 people.
The plans indicate that no one is to be slighted that day. If any individual fails to enjoy himself or herself, it will be that person’s fault.
In addition to all kinds and sorts of cookery to satisfy differences in appetite, there will be free motorcycle races on the racetrack, music and good speaking, but not so much of the latter.
Those in charge of arrangements plan a big speech by some well-known Southern man, but no political speeches.
“It seems as if every farmer in Floyd County intends to come to the Labor Day picnic,” stated Mr. Bowers.
C. A. Cobb, the well-known editor of the Southern Ruralist, published in Atlanta, will probably be the chief speaker.
Monday, Aug. 14, 1972
Railway historic exhibit to be part of centennial display in Rockmart
Southern Railway’s exhibit car, a panorama of color and sound that traces the history, technological progress and community involvement of Southern, will be an added attraction at the Centennial celebration in Rockmart on August 24-25.
The exhibit car will be located at the Southern Railway station at the corner of Marble and College streets in Rockmart. It will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25.
In its exhibit car, Southern Railway uses working models, lighted displays, pictures and narrated slide presentations to describe various aspects of its computerized operations and microwave communications network, one of the largest in the world operated for private use. The displays illustrate piggyback operations, instant car location, detection of overheated wheels, and community waste disposal by rail, as well as many other facets of the modern railroad.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 1972
Shorter eyes 100th year registration
Shorter College’s 100th academic session, which promises to be the most eventful and exciting school year in the colleges history, will begin with orientation for freshmen and new students Monday. Registration for all classes will be held Friday, August 25, and classes will begin Monday, August 28.
Seniors will begin registering at 8:30 a.m. in the Walter Pope Binns Student Center lounge. Juniors will register at 9:00 a.m. followed by sophomores at 9:30 a.m. Transfer students will register at 10:00 a.m. and the freshman class is scheduled to follow at 10:30 a.m. All students will first report to the student center lounge to begin registering.
Dormitories will be opened Sunday for newly arriving students. Orientation for freshmen and new students will begin Monday and continue through Thursday before registration on Friday.
The early starting date at Shorter, which is now in its second year, was begun so the first semester ends by May 13, which allows Shorter students an advance opportunity to find summer employment.
The school has scheduled numerous events to celebrate its centennial. Several speakers are slated to visit the campus including some of national and international renown.
Prospective students of Shorter may still apply for admission to the school by contacting the director of admissions by calling 232-2463.
Friday, Aug 18, 1972
Two Floyd students win honors at state 4-H meet
Kathy Richards of Rome was one of 40 first place winners in the State 4-H Congress in Atlanta, which ended today.
Her demonstration, titled “Uses of Credit,” won out over four other demonstrations in the “Money as a Tool” category.
She will receive a $250 educational scholarship. Although most of the first place winners in the state will be going on to national competition this fall in Chicago, Kathy’s demonstration was in one of the few categories which does not include the national trip.
A senior at Coosa High School, she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Richards of 28 Ridgehaven Dr.
Jane Montgomery of Cave Spring came in third place in the state competition with a demonstration on macrame in the home furnishings and art category.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Montgomery of Rte. 3 and a student at Floyd Junior College.
Kenneth Angel and Cindy Koonce were also entered in the state competition from Floyd County. All 4-H’ers who took part at the State Congress were first place winners on the district level.
The four acres returned today for following a breakfast for the winners this morning.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Probably mistaking himself for a human traffic sign Rufus Padgett, 20, a resident of the DeSoto Park section, has been in the habit for some time, his mother told Ordinary Johnson, of squatting down in the middle of the road and forcing traffic to go around him or run over him. His hazardous amusement has been a source of annoyance to autoists in the neighborhood, it is said, and when he added to the amusement flourishing a big knife and threatening persons in the neighborhood he was arrested on a lunacy charge.
It was stated at the hearing before the Ordinary that the unfortunate youth had been an inmate of the state sanitarium at Milledgeville at one time, but had been returned home as cured. His mother and several neighbors testified to his condition, at the hearing, and he was judged insane by Drs. R. M. Harbin and B. W. Penn and will be returned to the sanitarium.
---
Sergeant Samuel Joseph, who says he is the most “shot-up” soldier, married Miss Marcelle Baldwin of Lexington, Ky., In Chicago. She is the nurse who saved his life. Joseph was wounded 102 times during his 15-months service in the world war.
---
A sort of free-for-all rock battle occurred in South Rome, on Branham Avenue, in which six girls were engaged. Several of them were hurt by the rocks, none seriously. Three were arrested by officers Cull Warren, Hicks, and Mel Johnson, and locked up at the police station. The cause of the battle was not made known to the police.