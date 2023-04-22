As presented in the April 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Four children, three boys and a girl, cannot attend the public schools any longer unless some generous person or persons will give them shoes. They are nearly all the same age and would require number 13 or number 1 size, according to Ensign Horgan of the Salvation Army, who makes the appeal.
Mrs. D. Esserman recently passed away following an attack of heart failure and was buried in the Jewish cemetery.
Mrs. Esserman was 78 years of age and had been a resident of Rome since 1898. Her husband was for 18 years the rabbi of the Rome district, his death occurring about six years ago.
Mrs. Esserman was born in Papelon, Russia, coming direct from that city to Rome. She had been a good mother and wife, and a well thought of citizen of Rome and this community and leaves to grieve at her death six sons and numerous grandchildren. The sons are Charles, Harry, Sam, Lewis, Pressley and Joseph.
The funeral was conducted from the residence and the internment was in the Jewish cemetery. Rabbi M. Miller conducted the services and the following seven friends acted as pallbearers: Charles Stock, Isaac May, Max Levy, M. Miller, Nathan Friedman, Felix Lesser and Sam Shepherd.
Sunday, April 8, 1973
1953 GE transformers still work
One of the first big orders General Electric in Rome received in 1953 was from the Atomic Energy Commission for 230 units with ratings of 6,000-8,000 kva (OA-FA). While some of these units were manufactured in Pittsfield, the majority were built right here in Rome.
That was twenty years ago! Virtually all of these units are still in operation today but now AEC, in order to increase their capability of increasing their nuclear power needs, is interested in updating these same transformers.
Presently, GE’s Engineering and Manufacturing people are working on one of these original Rome-made transformers in an effort to uprate the kva by making external changes without altering the basic core and coil design.
One approach is to rearrange and increase the forced air movement by installing new and improved fans around the radiators.
As an alternate approach, Lamar Koon, Project Engineer, explains that we will replace the present tank with a new tank and add new removable radiators and fans.
Monday, April 9, 1973
Picasso isolated in death as in life
In death, Pablo Picasso remained as isolated from his neighbors as he did in life, his body lying in lonely state in his art-filled Mediterranean villa behind locked iron gates that kept away both his mourning neighbors and the curious outsiders.
But around the world, admirers and artists poured out tributes to the Spaniard they honored as the 20th century’s most influential and productive painter.
Picasso died Sunday of lung congestion and heart failure shortly after he sent the last 200 paintings he did to the city of Avignon for an exhibition.
Picasso lived the last 10 years of his life a recluse and even the mayor of nearby Vallouris was turned away from the iron gate barring the little road to his tile-roofed, vine-covered stone villa.
Some critics questioned the greatness of some aspects of Picasso’s works, but most agreed has brilliance lay in the unmatched variety of his output — from abstract to realistic painting, from paper collages to ceramics.
There were reports on the French Riviera two weeks ago that Picasso suffered a heart attack in the sun-washed land where the Spanish-born artist had lived in protest against the regime of Francisco Franco. But still his gardener, Jacques Barra, 55, said the death was a shock.
“Since the beginning of the year he had been very tired,” said Barra, a beret clapped on his head and tears in his eyes. “He dined normally Saturday night at home with his wife and lawyer and on Saturday, he sat in the sun in the garden. Friday he was driven around Cannes.
“At noon Sunday, I was in the garden and Madame Picasso came out, very upset, and said, ‘My husband just died.’”
Picasso died as he lived — working feverishly.
Officials of the Avignon art festival opening next month unpacked crates of paintings that arrived last week from Picasso. Festival organizer Paul Puaux said the paintings “looked like a new period, more serene. He seems taken by the theme of children.”
Wednesday, April 11, 1973
Glenn ears prep All-America honors
Although the basketball season is history, honors keep coming Mike Glenn’s way.
A Coosa standout, who’s still mulling over a host of college scholarship offers, received two more honors this week from Sunkist Growers, Inc., who sponsors a program of recognition for high school players in conjunction with Coach & Athlete magazine.
First, Glenn was selected to the top 100 All-America team, which was picked in cooperation with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Three Georgians, including Glenn, were picked. Also named were James Abrams of Douglass and Pete Fusi of Lakeside, both in Atlanta.
In addition, 19 received special citation on the All-America Cum Laude honor roll for outstanding achievement in scholastic, extracurricular and community activities of their school, plus their basketball and overall sports ability.
Glenn was picked in this category as well.
Glenn averaged nearly 30 points a game this past season and finished with a career total of 2,495 points, breaking virtually every Rome area scoring record. He is a straight-A student, president of the Student Council and scored the highest area grade on a national mathematics test. He also plays baseball.
Friday, April 13, 1973
Class touring Rocky Mountain
A group of sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Floyd County Schools spent today climbing, exploring and learning about Rocky Mountain in the northern section of the county.
The mountain is the proposed site of a $72 million hydroelectric plant to be built by Georgia Power Company. However, the plan has been delayed because of financial difficulties, according to Georgia Power officials.
Students started out this morning with a slide presentation and discussion about Rocky Mountain and the surrounding area. The group then began their hike up the mountain, stopping along the way for brief lectures on geology, archaeology, history, settlement of the valley and other topics. Speakers on the hike included members of Friends of the River from Atlanta.
The students are members of the Floyd County Schools discovery class taught by Mrs. Mildred Greear.
Police in Denver, Colo., halted a “human fly” in his attempt to climb the front of an office building. He gave his name as P. C. Smith, of Atlanta, Ga., when he was taken before police officials for starting his climb without permission from authorities.
A mounted patrolman, observing Smith on the ledge of the third floor of the building, which point he had reached after 25 minutes of climbing, obtained permission from the owner of the building to stop the unauthorized performance. The “human fly” was covered with perspiration and trembling when he crawled from his precarious perch, the officer declared.
Smith was dismissed with a rebuke by police heads.
The old Piggly Wiggly store location has not remained unoccupied long, and now opens its doors again, occupied by Ed Austin and Bob Pitts.
These two men are operating their businesses absolutely independently of each other, but both will use the same building. Mr. Austin will handle shoes exclusively, while Mr. Pitts will push men’s clothing, furnishings and haberdashery.
Both of these men are well-known in local mercantile circles and it is expected that their store will be visited by many people from all over Floyd County.