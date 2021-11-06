Sunday, October 24, 1971
Rock music blamed for chicken deaths
ROME – Rock music played by 14 bands at a pop festival was blamed for the deaths of 200 prized hens at a poultry farm near Udine, North Italy.
Veterinarians said that 5,000 chickens became frantic and piled up against the fence. Many were pecked to death or suffocated. Their owner had organized the festival.
Monday, October 25, 1971
K mart store employs 150; opening readied in Rome
The first K mart discount department store in Rome on Hicks Drive at Turner-McCall Boulevard has employed approximately 150 local residents, manager Edwin H. Booth announced today. Additional employees will be added to the K mart staff during peak seasonal periods.
The employees are now trained to render fast and efficient service when the store opens.
“We are anxious to announce the opening date as soon as we finalized our department layouts for ease of shopping,” said Booth.
The K mart is one of more than 1,100 K mart, Kresge and Jupiter stores operated by S.S. Kresge Company headquartered in Detroit and founded 72 years ago.
“Kresge employees, over 77,000, are among those with the longest employment tenure in retailing,” said Booth. Over 2,800 have been with the company for 25 years or more. Many thousands more are enjoying pensions offered to all employees.
An additional note of interest is that all employees, after one year of service, are entitled to enroll in the Kresge stock purchase plan.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The formal terms of ratification of the peace treaties with Germany and Austria have been forwarded to Berlin and Vienna.
As soon as the formal exchanges are completed it is expected that immediate steps will be taken to resume normal relations with these former enemies.
A gradual movement of American troops out of Germany will begin immediately upon the exchange of ratification, and it is expected to begin in a fortnight.
---
O.J. Booker, who has been second overseer of the number one weave room of the Massachusetts Cotton Mills, has resigned that position and he will go to Porterdale, Ga., where he will take the position of head overseer of the weave room of the new cotton mill at that place.
Mr. Booker has been employed by the Lindale Mills at various intervals for a number of years. He is a highly experienced weaving man, and his promotion to a better position is a deserved one and nothing but the best wishes of the people of Lindale will go with him in his new undertaking.
Thursday, October 28, 1971
City abides by Carter’s view on Saturday ‘trick-or-treat’
When is Halloween?
Halloween is October 31, naturally.
Well, almost. Depending on where you live, it could just as well be October 30 this time.
The confusion developed when some governmental leaders looked at their calendars and discovered that Halloween fell on a Sunday this year. Acting in their normal fashion, they all got together and decided that the day set aside for “Trick or Treating” should be celebrated on Saturday … or was it still Sunday?
Who knows?
Governor Jimmy Carter went for Saturday. So did Atlanta
Mayor Sam Massell. The governments of Fulton, DeKalb and Douglas counties went along with the idea.
But … both Rome and Floyd County went for the regular day, Sunday. Apparently, many of Georgia’s remaining counties will do the same. Still, the governor is the governor is the governor, and if he says Halloween is on Saturday. … Rome and Floyd County are going to change their minds and make it Saturday here, too.
Rome officials announced Wednesday that it was recommending that Halloween be observed Sunday, but today accepted the governor’s view in order to alleviate the confusion.
The following statement was released by City Manager Bruce Hamler’s office concerning the occasion: “The City of Rome wishes to caution parents and teenagers about the upcoming Halloween celebration, and to ask for cooperation with local law enforcement officials. It is suggested that trick-or-treating be carried on by children, age 10 and under, only on Saturday and no later than 8 p.m. Parents are urged to accompany their children and preferably remain in their own neighborhood. The City does not wish to interfere with the children’s enjoyment of the Halloween celebration; to the contrary, it desires that enjoyment by keeping the fun good and clean. Local police have been instructed to ensure both the safety of participating children and the property of local citizens. No gangs of older children or teenagers will be permitted to prowl about neighborhoods, and arrests will be made if necessary.”
So, there!
Friday, October 29, 1971
Sight-in day set for area hunters
The second sighting-in day for area hunters will be held Sunday at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Three Rivers Gun Club.
The club range will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the club will be on hand all day to help hunters properly sight-in their rifles.
Detailed information of sighting-in techniques and firing points for zeroing will be available at the range. Hunters are requested to have all firearms unloaded and actions open when entering the range area.
The club is offering this opportunity as a public service to hunters in this area as part of a nationwide program conducted by the National Rifle Association. Hundreds of NRA affiliated clubs throughout the country are taking part in this program.
A correctly sighted-in rifle is an important step to safe and accurate shooting and increases the percentage of clean kills.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Judge Moses Wright recently was called to the phone to hear an unusual message. Sheriff Harmon of Walker County wanted to know if he should kill a man.
The inquiry embodies these facts: Sheriff Harmon wanted to arrest a man by the name of Dave Ellis, charged with bootlegging, and who had noised it abroad that he would not be arrested alive. The sheriff told Judge Wright that he and two of his deputies had gone to Ellis’s home near Lafayette and had found he had barricaded himself there. When the officers approached he had opened fire on them with a double-barreled shotgun but hadn’t hit anybody. The sheriff told the judge he feared he would have to kill Ellis to arrest him and asked the judge whether that would be alright.
The judge replied that he should arrest him without hurting him if he could, but if he couldn’t arrest him alive, why — why he was the sheriff. The sheriff then wanted to know whether he ought to swear to a warrant charging Ellis with assault with intent to murder because Ellis had shot at him. The judge replied in the affirmative.
---
When the first ball in the 1921 World Baseball Series is thrown to a New York batter at the same time it will be recorded at Woodman Hall, in Rome, where G.B. Hawkins has arranged to get the detailed ball-by-ball report of the great series.
The entrance of Babe Ruth into a World Series at the height of his great record of home runs added interest, and there are hundreds of thousands of fans all over the country who are eagerly watching what the “king of swat” will do against the heavy hurling Giants’ pitching staff. Homer Baker of former world series homerun fame is another interest maker in the Yankee lineup.
Rome has a local point of view at the big series as a boy born and raised here and securing his first baseball experience on a Rome team in the old Appalachian League, will be one of the Giants’ mainstays. Phil Douglas, of Rome origin, started the season for the Giants in the first game of the season this year and it is not at all unlikely that he will be the coach’s choice for the first game.