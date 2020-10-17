Monday, Oct. 12, 1970
Prize Angus is donated to Berry herd
A registered Angus bull named Ankonian Jet and valued at $35,000 is the new senior herd sire at Berry College, according to James F. Deal Krannert director of agriculture and forest resources.
Jet is a gift to the college from Mrs. Manley Breck of Hedgerow Farm, New Cornwall, Conn. Mrs. Breck is the former Rachel Hammond, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Hammond of New York. The Hammonds have had a longtime deep interest in Berry, and Mrs. Breck was a personal friend of Martha Berry, the late founder of the institution.
Ankonian Jet is a son of the international grand champion bull, Ankonian President, and was himself a prize winner as a two-year-old at both the Denver national and the Chicago international shows. He was also a member of the winning get-of-sire at both shows.
“The new herd sire brings to the Berry College herd of over 300 registered Angus great strength of pedigree and popularity of bloodlines,” Deal said. “His offspring have demonstrated outstanding growth rates, with a large percentage of his calves weighing over 700 pounds at weaning age.”
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John Chapman, who is being held at the police station here on a charge of violating the federal prohibition laws, recently made his escape one evening, by tearing away a portion of a heavy screen from a back window. The bars which guard the window do not reach higher than about eight inches from the ceiling and the opening is protected by a very heavy wire screen, fastened with spikes. By some means these had become loosened and Chapman managed to make an opening large enough to permit his getting through. He is still at large.
---
The Lindale Cooperative Store was burglarized, the marauder gaining entrance through the front door by prying off the lock and breaking in. Some meats and other eatables were stolen as well as a quantity of cigars and confectionery. It is not known just how much of these goods were taken, as the theft occurred after a busy day of trading, and the manager is not sure of the quantity of stock on hand. No clue has been found that would lead to the identity of the thief.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1970
Back again
EXTER, England (UPI) – Peter Blakely, 26, released from Dartmoor Prison on July 29, was convicted Monday of stealing the prison doctor’s stamp collection while a convict and was sent back to Dartmoor to serve nine more months.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970
Rome is named ‘Stay and See’ finalist again
Rome has again been named one of the semi-finalists in the annual Stay and See Georgia contest sponsored by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Others include the Atlanta Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, Carrlooton, Columbus, Cornelia, Dublin-Laurens County, Gainesville, Helena, Marietta-Cobb County, Savannah, Toccoa-Stephens County and WACADA Development Association.
This marks the sixth year that the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce has submitted an entry, and the third year the city has been named a semi-finalist.
The top communities will be visited during the next two weeks by out-of-state editors for final judging. The team is scheduled to be in Rome from noon until 4 p.m. Monday.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 1970
Cedar Valley field trials open Friday
The largest hunting dog competition in the Northwest Georgia area will take place in Polk County near Cedartown Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Sponsored by the Polk County Sportsman Club, the field trials, termed as the Cedar Valley Trials, will attract handlers and dogs from Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia including professionals from throughout the United States.
The event, conducted under the rules and regulations of the American Field Publishing Company, will be open to both professionals and amateurs. The pros will be running Friday for a money prize for the placing dogs, while the amateurs will run Saturday and Sunday for trophies for the top three dogs in each class.
Three classes will be run and include: puppy, derby and shooting dog.
The drawing for positions was held last night.
The trials, under the supervision of Bob Coile, local chairman, will be held on the Ben Whitehead farm located three miles east of Cedartown on the Lindsey Chapel Road. The action will begin at 8 a.m. each day and refreshments will be served daily with barbecue being the main item on the menu Saturday and Sunday. Horses to follow the action will be available for handlers and spectators free of charge.
No admission is being charged and the trial is expected to the largest ever held in the history of the Polk County Sportsmen Club.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Pete Petropol, who has been in Greece for the past seven months, returned to Rome and is back at his duties at the Busy Bee Cafe. He saw his native land for the first time in 18 years, and spent a happy holiday, visiting his people and as he expressed it “getting acquainted with my new nephews and nieces.” However, he says there is no place like Georgia and he was glad to get back to Rome.
Greece is prosperous and is making fine progress, said Mr. Petropol. He believes that the expenditures of the Allies over balanced the war losses. Good crops this year have added to the general prosperity.
---
Championing the export cotton association idea at a meeting of cotton men in Birmingham, Ala., Governor Harding of the Federal Reserve Board declared he had been informed by a commercial agent of the German government that Germany alone needs two million bales of cotton, for which they have mills ready. He said that under such an organization, farmers could arrange to ship this cotton, which Germany cannot pay for now because of depreciation of her money, and have it sent in manufactured form into countries whose money has not depreciated and paid for in good American dollars.