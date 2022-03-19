Sunday, March 5, 1972
107-year-old man gets prison term
Pedro Pereira da Silva, 107, has been sentenced here to six years in prison.
Da Silva, who was accused of having a son-in-law killed by hired gunmen, made headlines last year when he announced in prison here that he was engaged to marry Maria Rosa Moura, 24, an inmate who had been accused of killing her husband.
Da Silva and Maria Rosa said after his conviction last week that their wedding plans had not been changed. They told newsmen that they would marry after da Silva is freed. He would be 113 then.
Brazil has lenient punishment legal punishment for persons older than 70, but in ds Silva’s case the prosecution asked for a severe sentence because he was found in perfect physical and psychological conditions at the age of 104, when he was indicted. Da Silva’s lawyer, however, said he would appeal for an acquittal or lighter sentence.
Wednesday, March 8, 1972
Secret Service agent to speak at coin meeting
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent James L. Joyner will present a special program on counterfeit money detection at the Thursday meeting of the Rome Coin Club.
Special Agent Joyner is in charge of the Rome district and works out of the Atlanta Secret Service regional office. This timely program will be of special interest to the general public, according to club president Roy Bailey, due to the recent discovery and recovery of counterfeit bills in the Rome area.
The Rome Coin Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the jury room of the Floyd County Courthouse in Rome. The meetings usually consist of an educational program, business meeting, coin auction and trade and swap sessions. The Rome club is affiliated with the state and national coin collecting associations.
The public is invited and it is not necessary that you be a member or collector to attend.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
More than 200 laborers were made glad when E. P. Grant, manager of the local plant a Fairbanks Company, announced that the plant would be run on six-day time, for the first time since 1920.
All during 1921 the plant operated on four-day time and only operated three weeks each month, which equaled about half time. Last December they started operating five days each week and continued to this until this month when they started full-time. One of the officials announced that they hope to be able to continue running full-time and that from the way orders are coming in it will not be any trouble to keep going. He stated orders being received reminded him of old times and that it was probable that in a short time the plant would be running with a full capacity force.
Thursday, March 9, 1972
Rockmart cancer unit establishes memorial plaque
The East Polk County Unit of the American Cancer Society has announced the establishment of a Memorial Center for the Rockmart area.
Mrs. Pat West, Memorial chairman, states that a walnut plaque has been placed in the lobby of the Rockmart Bank, and each time a gift of $50 or gifts totaling that amount are given in memory of one person an engraved nameplate will be added to the bottom of the plaque.
It was pointed out that when a gift is made an appropriate notice will be mailed to the family notifying them of the name of the donor.
The gesture will afford a year-round opportunity for citizens in the area, said to have this highest incident rate of cancer deaths of any county in the state of Georgia, to assist in research and education in the battle against the dreaded disease, it was stated by the chairman.
Friday, March 10, 1972
Turner Williams in cage finals
Turner Williams of Rome rolled over Maple Street, 72-58 to advance to the finals of the North Georgia Fifth District basketball tournament.
This win throws Turner Williams against A&B Carpets, a 75-69 victor over DeFoor Tires, in the finals at 7:30 p.m. today at memorial gymnasium.
Then the winner of this game goes against the Southern District winner Saturday for the championship.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The fishing in and around Rome has begun. With the waters high and muddy from recent rains it seems the larger fish are striking. Tom Biegle, a farmer, down the Coosa river, while running his trot line was surprised to find that he had caught a catfish weighing 42 pounds. Mr. Biegle claims this is one of the largest fish ever caught in this section of the country and for this time of year it is very unusual.
---
The unsightly weights on the Fifth Avenue drawbridge will probably be taken down during the present year and the bridge refloored with concrete flooring.
Chairman J. D. Hanks received a letter from Jay. M. Wainwright, acting Secretary of War, in which he stated that the war department would not interpose an objection to the weights being taken down and the bridge being refloored with concrete. He stated that it was not necessary to require that the bridge remain a draw, but the owners of the bridge must agree to rearrange for a draw if it ever becomes necessary.
This action was taken following a letter written by the board Dec. 27 to Senator W. J. Harris asking for permission to take down the weights.
It is probable that the weights will be removed in the next few weeks by County Engineer Lindsey.
---
There’s barrels and barrels of good whiskey at the bottom of lake Michigan.
Stories of the sunken treasure came to light on the reminiscences of Jens Jacobson and Robert W. Gunderson, old-time sailors.
Whiskey was one of the chief cargoes and the old days and one of the famous wrecks of the lake was that of the Lexington, which sank in 1864 and carried to the bottom 110 barrels of whiskey. Today these barrels would bring $3,000 each.
The Anthony Wayne sank with 300 barrels of whiskey and wine aboard.
“Some of the wrecks occurred 60 years ago,” one of the old sailors said, “and the whiskey was stored in good solid barrels. It would be better today than when it was lost.”