As presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Completing the romantic circumstances surrounding the love affair of Dick Pullen, member of a well-known and highly esteemed Cave Spring family, the son of Mrs. W. J. Pullen of that town, the former is now married to the daughter of the Detroit millionaire automobile manufacturer who opposed the marriage and is reported to have even gone so far as to have the young man’s record in Floyd County investigated, with a view to finding some way to stop the marriage.
The story appeared in the Tribune-Herald and created intense interest here and in other parts of the county, where the family is well known. The girl in the case, a Miss Liggett, is now with her husband and mother, visiting the groom’s mother and their advent to the quiet town of Cave Spring has caused something of a sensation.
Mr. and Mrs. Pullen are receiving the congratulations of the friends of the family on the happy consummation of their romantic love affair.
---
While driving “Old Blue,” the mule used by the local Salvation Army post in delivering fuel to poor people, Charles Chambers was thrown from the wagon to which the mule was attached, near the Shorter College switch, by collision with Car No. 101 of the street railway company, and sustained a severe injury to his right ankle. He was removed to the Francis Berrien hospital and his condition is improving. His little son was in the wagon with him and was also thrown out but was only slightly bruised. The collision is said to have been due to Chambers being unable to see the streetcar coming because of a number of trees near the switch.
Sunday, March 4, 1973
Tuggle taking it slow with Blue Devils
Model is presently undergoing spring football drills and some 42 players are battling it out for the first time — assigned to coach Ralph Tuggle that the process may be much slower this year than the 1972 season.
Of course, Tuggle is well aware that the Blue Devils, Region 4-A North champions, will have a number of strange faces around primarily because of the loss of 12 players — the majority of which carried the bulk of the load last year.
Therefore, Tuggle is dealing, as most coaches do at this particular time of the year, with fundamentals. That is, naturally a slow process, but the veteran mentor wants to be assured that the players develop on an individual basis first and then work in the team level.
This doesn’t mean that the team phase is being left out of the action but rather that Tuggle is seeking to find boys on an individual basis, set up the positions and then turn to working on a team level. All of this will come to an end on March 23 when the Blue Devils join with Cass, Chattooga and Darlington in a jamboree at Darlington.
Although 12 members of the championship club are missing, including quarterback Harold Crowder, who was the top back in the area, Tuggle has some experienced players on the squad. There are eight to be exact while several others have gained some experience during the 1972 season.
Of the boys returning, there will be only three offensive players, while the other five are on the defensive side. Billy Camp and Danny Camp were regulars on the offensive line as a tackle and guard respectively. While Lorenzo Askew was in the backfield.
On the defensive side, Albert Watters and Tommy Eaves were secondary, while Kenny Payne, Jeff Finley and Don Vanlandingham were lineman. There are 14 other lettermen on the 1973 squad including backs Stan Hughes, Clifford Barrett, Ronnie Bagwell, Anthony Elliott, Mike Tucker, Alan Kennedy, Steve Finley and Mike Moore. The lineman include Terrell Byerely, Phil Aaron, Wayne Cagle, Ken Williams, Danny O’Berry and Mike Spears.
At the moment, most of these boys will remain on the line or in the backfield, although changes could come at any time. When you have eight players from a starting unit, there could be numerous changes to get the best boys at each position period of course, that could mean that a number of defensive or offensive players will be changing or going both ways this fall.
The major replacement job, although Tuggle feels that all are important, is finding a quarterback to fill the shoes of Harold Crowder. The youngster did everything possible on the gridiron for the Blue Devils and was effective in every way.
Of course, Crowder wasn’t the only outstanding performer missing. The likes of Ray Hughes, Donnie Bailey, Mike Sidwell, John Law, Jerry Bailey, Jeff Howell, Ricky Stansell, Jackie Hight, Ricky Coker and Sid Kennedy must be replaced. Also, Phillip Johnson has moved and will not be on the squad this spring or fall.
In addition to the regulars and letterman, Tuggle is attempting to fit a number of young boys into the program at a slow pace. Some of these youngsters may move into a starting role or at least serve as backup personnel. After all, there are 42 of these players on the spring squad.
Actually, Tuggle must depend on some of these players and Letterman to strengthen the club.
Two players, Payne and Hughes, are on the injury list at present and will miss some of the drills. Payne was hurt in physical education and will be out of spring work, while Hughes, who is working at the quarterback position, is slightly hurt.
Otherwise, it will be a slow learning process for the players and the coaches.
Monday, March 5, 1973
Officials present plans for Chattooga Hospital
Architectural plans for a new Chattooga County Hospital have been unveiled by Medic Corporation officials, the Atlanta firm proposing the $3 million structure.
Preliminary plans for the modern, 72,000 square foot building were presented to a group of Chattooga county civic and government leaders at a luncheon meeting last week.
The facility would contain 101 beds, exclusive of intensive care accommodations, and would be built on a 30-acre tract off Back Penn Road.
Trion Mayor J. C. (Jake) Woods, who serves as administrator of the Trion Community Hospital, said there was a definite need for a modern hospital in the area.
“We need better medical care,” he said. “Too many dollars are going to Rome, Chattanooga and other places.”
David L. Schoenfield, Medic Corporation president, said, “We think we can give your community something it needs very badly, something that people want very badly and something the community can be proud of.”
“We believe we can give more and better health care to more people for less money,” he added.
Tuesday, March 6, 1973
Robbery victim applies to police for position
“She really must be impressed with the Police Department,” remarked Rome Chief John Collins.
He was referring to Sue Voils, 20 Parris Dr., who was the victim of a holdup at a West Rome convenience store Monday night.
Police credited the cashier with aiding in the quick apprehension of the suspect who allegedly took over $200 in the robbery of the Ma-Jik Market, 1706 Shorter Ave. They said the description of the bandit was complete which enabled officers to spot the suspect 30 minutes after the holdup.
She also picked the suspect from a five-man lineup later at police headquarters.
Sue Voils apparently was impressed to the point of making a job application with the department.
Thursday, March 8, 1973
Beagle dog back to ‘normal’ life
Jeff, a 15-year-old beagle, is leading a normal dog’s life again except for one thing — he’s wearing a human type heart pacemaker in his chest.
Dr. Kathleen Keating, a veterinarian at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, said Jeff was admitted as an emergency five weeks ago. He was listless, couldn’t walk and showed all the signs of a heart blockage.
“ We put a temporary pacemaker on him for two weeks,” Dr. Keating said Wednesday. “We sustained life. Everything went normal.”
Dr. Keating said it is unusual for a dog to have a heart blockage. “It’s usual in humans but in a dog it’s rare,” she said.
The temporary pacemaker enabled Jeff to take strolls in the clinic. However, it had an outside battery and had to be held by a human.
Dr. Keating called in Athens physician Dr. Charles B. Thomas and together the two operated and placed a permanent pacemaker in jeff’s chest.
“I couldn’t have done it without his help,” Dr. Keating said.
100 years ago as presented in the March 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Of interest to Romans who noted the death of Rev. T. H. Gourley of St. Louis, who was killed when the “Dixie Flyer” overturned near Calhoun recently, will be the story concerning him that comes from St. Louis.
The dispatch is as follows: “St. Louis followers of the Rev. T. H. Gourley, 61 years old, who was killed in the ‘Dixie Flyer’ wreck at Calhoun, Georgia, stated that one of the evangelist’s principal doctrines was that he and his followers would ‘live on earth forever.’
The Rev. Mr. Gourley made his headquarters here. His followers asserted his death would not shake their faith in his doctrinal teachings which also included rejuvenation of the aged.”
---
The recent eclipse of the moon between eight and ten o’ clock was viewed by a large number of Romans. It was visible all over the entire United States, and for the two hours three-eighths of the surface was hidden from view. With the moon being full it was more especially beautiful, and perhaps was the inspiration for many a “sweet nothing” whispered in the ear of the usual receiving committee of such conversations.