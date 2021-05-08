Monday, May 3, 1971
Rickey Gilbert receives ‘Boy of the Month’ award
Rickey Gilbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.O. Gilbert, of the Warren Road has been named “Boy of the Month” for April by the Exchange Club of Rome. Rickey is a junior at Armuchee High School.
The Boy of the Month Program is designed to honor one boy each month on the basis of superior qualities of leadership, honor, scholarship, athletic ability and industry.
Eligibility is confined to junior and senior boys of the nine high schools in Floyd County. One boy is selected each month by impartial judges from competitive nominations submitted by the schools.
Rickey is a student council representative and a staff member of the school newspaper. He has earned letters in both football and basketball during each of his sophomore and junior years. He is a member of the varsity club, journalism club and an officer of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He recently represented his school in public speaking at the Region 6-B Literary Meet held at Berry College.
Scholastically Rickey ranks among the top third of his class.
He was presented a plaque and certificate by the Exchange Club for receiving the honor.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
From apprehending law violators to being apprehended as a law violator appears to be the record of G.H. (Bud) Coffin, a blacksmith whose shop is in the Fifth Ward near Myrtle Hill Cemetery. He was a deputy sheriff until about two years ago, serving under then Sheriff Wash Smith, and at that time and for several years before was a successful officer, with a record of efficiency due to courage and attention to duty.
His shop was raided by deputy sheriff Lindsey Wright, federal officer Williams and policeen Cull Warren, and they found seven gallons and a quart of moonshine whiskey. Coffin was arrested but was released on bond. The raid is said to have been due to frequent intimations to the officers that Coffin was dealing in whiskey and that his shop was becoming a resort for persons seeking it.
---
The two sons of Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Docet, ages 14 and four, had been bitten by a mad dog and are now taking treatment for prevention of hydrophobia. It was last week that the pet dog of the family began to act oddly and bit both the boys. The dog was killed and its head sent to Atlanta for examination, and a positive report of rabies was received from the state chemist. The past year’s treatment is to be used.
It is understood that a number of dogs have been bitten about Boozeville by a mad dog and several have already been killed.
Sunday, May 2, 1971
Inga’s eyelashes nothing to wink at
DALLAS (UPI) – False eyelashes for men?
“Why not?” asks a slender blonde who now makes 1,000 different kinds of eyelashes for women.
“If their eyes stand out more it’s a definite business advantage because men often judge each other by the look in their eyes,” says Inga Borg.
Inga says she would rather have a sack full of eyelashes than a pot of gold.
But that’s practically the same thing in her case since she sells 50 million pairs of them a month at luxury prices.
“All women look so much better with a little extra warmth around the eyes,” Inga said. “As he kisses you goodbye he needs to look into your eyes. He doesn’t care if they’re yours or not as long as they’re pretty.”
Prices for her eyelashes range from 425 to $500 for diamond lashes to $4,000 a pair for tailor-made-with-your-own-hair varieties. Her new collection for Nieman-Marcus even has pink and blue frosted fashions for dressy occasions.
Inga tells of her success story in a soft voice while she deftly shapes and snips at piles of lashes, which lay like dozens of centipedes on the glass counter.
She spent three and a half years in a concentration camp in World war II and then worked as a photographer’s model in Germany.
“My photographer said I needed more expression in the eyes and I took up the challenge on my own,” she said.
And after trying several methods, she developed the Inga Lash, using her own hair and worked out a special sailor’s knot technique to hold them firmly in place.
“I had to keep my eyelashes a secret for 12 years because back then wearing artificial lashes was like saying you were a prostitute. It was a dirty word.”
Wednesday, May 5, 1971
Tigers, Gladiators win in 7-AA tennis
Darlington took the overall team championship and also swept the boys’ division in the Region 7-AA tennis tournament held at City Courts. It was Darlington’s second region title in less than a week.
In the meantime, East Rome swept the girls’ division by winning both the singles and the doubles.
In overall points, Darlington finished first, Calhoun second and East Rome third.
Gordon Smith, who already is pledged to the University of Georgia on a net scholarship, flashed his form in boys’ singles. He waltzed through the field and capped it by beating teammate Arthur Gray in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 for the region championship.
Vernon Grizzard and George Patterson, two other Tigers, had just as easy a time in doubles play. They also whipped a pair of mates, Tripp Higgins and Watters in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.
It was a near all East Rome finals in the girls’ division. Donna Barton of Pepperell was the lone exception, but she was beaten easily in the championship match by Nancy Prall of East Rome, 6-1, 6-0.
Then in doubles, Barbara Prall an Henson and Chris Henson of the Gladiators had to go three sets to defeat mates Sally Roberts and Leslie Rowston.
Roberts and Rowston won the first set of their match 6-2, but then Prall and Henson bounced back to win 6-0, 6-3 for the championship.
All six of the winners now advance to the Georgia Class AA tournament which begins Friday, May 14, in Thomaston.
Darlington is winding up its first year as a full member of the Georgia High School Association. Only last week the Tigers took the 7-AA golf championship and now they’ve added the net title to that.
Thursday, March 6, 1971
117-year-old woman had children in Rome
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (UPI) – Sarah Elizabeth Collins was born a Negro slave in Alabama six years before the Civil War, and she lived to see man go to the moon.
Last Saturday, lying feeble and blind in her backwoods cabin, she died of old age after 116 years. “She lived long enough to make a great history,” a minister said at her funeral Wednesday.
Her six living children stood by the graveside and picked their memories that marked Sarah Elizabeth Collins’ long life.
Two of her sons are Romans. They are Monroe Collins, 79, who is retired and lives on Branham Avenue, and Solomon Collins, 67, a resident of Callier Springs Road. Semi-retired, he works part-time at the Maple Street Community Center.
She was born Sarah Elizabeth Pittman, taking the last name of her owner, on Sept. 2, 1854 – a year in which there was much talk of secession and of a hatching political party – the Republicans.
She told her children decades later of being a 9-year-old when the war was raging. She remembered “running and hiding in the bushes and barns from ‘paddy rollers,’ her term for Union soldiers.
At the age of 12, the War Between the States just over, she was emancipated. She married John Wesley Collins, and together they had 15 children. Her husband died in 1968 at the age of 107. Mrs. Collins also outlived nine of her children.
There was not much to say about all those years, said 81-year-old Luna Williams – her oldest daughter – except that she worked hard and prayed a lot and did not think much about growing old.
She died Saturday peacefully. “Like she just got tired and went to sleep,” the minister said. Placed in a gray coffin and dressed in the silk gown she had kept for 25 years in a box for the purpose, she was buried Wednesday in a clearing in the woods behind a cinder block church.
At the services in the dusty Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, they read a telegram from Gov. Jimmy Carter which said he was “with you in spirit.” There were flowers and the saying of eulogies and most of the 150 people fanned away the humid air with cardboard fans.
Along with Luna Williams, the sons were there: Monroe, 79, Rome, Ga; Saul, 67, also of Rome; Amos, 64, Tallapoosa; Daniel, 60, Washington, D.C.; Billy, 59, Tallapoosa. Most of the 36 grandchildren were there and dozens of great grandchildren.
Amos Collins, standing in the clearing that was cramped and shaded by the trees, said his mother was often asked the secret to her longevity, and she had a stock answer:
“The Lord has been good to me.”
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A considerable disturbance was created in the Howell’s district of this county when Jim Wormack of that section is alleged to have gone to the home of his brother-in-law, W.C. Richardson, and assaulted the former’s wife. It is alleged that no less than 35 shots were exchanged between the two men, both using pistols, but nobody was hurt.
Wormack’s wife swore two warrants before Justice Treadaway, charging her husband with assault and battery and two other warrants were also issued, one charging shooting a pistol at another person and the other the carrying of a pistol illegally. Wormack was arrested.
---
Herndon’s Lindale Leaguers found easy pickings and defeated the strong and much touted Oglethorpe University team by the score of 11-1. The game was played under adverse weather conditions, with a north wind sweeping the park, reaching the proportions of a northern gale at times, and temperatures well below the 50-degree mark.
The game was featured by the heavy hitting and extra base clouting of Herndon’s aggregation, two home runs, a double and a triple being pounded out. Lindale ran wild on the bases and no less than six were pilfered during the game, Overton taking away the prize with three. Once on he stole second and later stole third standing up.
---
Seized liquors have been stolen from prohibition offices at St. Louis, Kansas City, New Orleans and practically every city where seizures have been made, David Gates, prohibition supervisor of the Southwestern District and announced in New Orleans, after he had appeared before the Federal grand jury investigating reports of the disappearance of liquor from the local office.
Gates said he had known it sometime but had kept the matter quiet, hoping to catch the persons taking the liquor. Gates also announced his resignation saying that he was appointed inheritance attorney of Arkansas a fortnight ago. He said the government does not properly protect seized liquor.
---
Both the Rome and Lindale baseball teams are tuning up for a series of baseball games coming up, when a strong team from Cleveland, Tenn., of the Appalachian League, will be here to play with Manager Herndon’s Lindale team at Lindale and also in Rome.
The Appalachian League opens a few days later than does the Georgia State League and the Cleveland aggregation has been whipped into good condition and is expected to hold the Lindale and Rome teams to a tight contest.
Manager Fox is fast getting the Rome crew into shape for the opening of the season, which is now only about 10 days off. Several recruits have arrived for the training season and are now showing much form and when the official “playball” is said by “his umps” Rome will be there with the lick, to the satisfaction of local fans. Herndon’s crew at Lindale is already in excellent condition, and it is a known fact that the mill town team will be strong contenders for the pennant.
---
Otto Cuzzort was painfully hurt when he was attacked by an enraged bull near his home in Cave Spring. His physician says he does not believe that Mr. Cuzzort’s injuries are serious, but he will be confined to his bed for some days. But for the timely arrival of persons who saw the affair, Mr. Cuzzort would probably have been killed. A boy who first came to his aid was thrown against a fence by the infuriated animal and was severely cut and bruised. He is also confined to his bed.
---
A general tie up of all shipping at American ports except the Great Lakes, at the beginning of May, appears imminent after negotiations between the shipping board, steamship owners and marine workers had been abandoned, as the result of a refusal of the employees to accept a 15 percent wage reduction.
Union representatives, however, hope to put the matter personally before President Harding.
Chairman Benson of the shipping board and the steamship owners rejected the proposal to the union to submit the whole question to President Harding for arbitration.