Tuesday, July 6, 1971
Committees at Darlington, Thornwood study merger
Committees from the boards of trustees of Darlington and Thornwood schools are continuing their study of the feasibility of a merger of the two institutions and the establishment of an elementary day school.
At a recent meeting on the Darlington campus, faculty and administrative sub-committees gave reports. Headmaster George Kirkpatrick of Thornwood stated that groups of teachers from both schools, working jointly, had made progress in planning curriculum. He added that much progress had also been made by committees studying student activities, the organizational structure, and the preservation of traditions.
In response to inquiries, Kirkpatrick stated that the contemplated utilization of buildings and facilities would leave space available for the operation of an elementary day school if one were recommended and inaugurated.
President Gordon Bondurant of Darlington distributed figures projected the anticipated financial position of both schools, operating independently or merged, based on last year’s student count. These figures had been prepared with the assistance of the finance chairman of the two boards, W.A. Bethel of Darlington and A.C. Briley of Thornwood. Bondurant outlined in detail the changes in facilities and the creation of new space that would be necessitated by a merger of the schools.
Joint study committees hope to make final recommendations to the full boards of trustees of both schools at their annual fall meetings, a spokesman said.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Indications point to a tremendous crowd Monday, 4th of July, at the all-day carnival of speeches and sports in Myrtle Park, South Rome. Miss Helen Spain, who will direct the program, has been assured there will be no lack of attendance, and her problem is arranging for enough seats for the principles of the program. All others can drape their tired forms on the greensward.
Hon. Wright Willingham will deliver the address of the morning and Hughes T. Reynolds will present the local viewpoint. Rabbi David Marx, of Atlanta, sent regrets over his inability to attend. Music will be a feature of the morning and afternoon sessions. Professor W.J. Marshall’s Anchor Duck band will play a pleasing program of ragtime and patriotic airs. The stunts and games will follow the band concert which starts at 2. At 3:30 the baseball game will start at Hamilton Park, and every wild-eyed fan is due to be there.
Sunday, July 4, 1971
Set ‘em up dear
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (UPI) – The State Senate has voted to repeal a post-Prohibition ban against women bartenders by permitting them to mix as well as serve drinks.
“If we let young ladies go around half-naked to serve drinks, then we should allow women fully clothed to tend bar,” said the bill’s author, Sen. Anthony C. Beilenson.
Thursday, July 8, 1971
Pepperell absorbs 14-1 tourney loss
The “law of averages” often catches up with teams at the most inopportune time – when it counts the most.
That wasn’t the entire story with the Pepperell Pony League team, but it came near to being the truth Wednesday night as a 17-game winning streak was broken in the Rome-Floyd County tournament.
First National administered the setback with a 14-1 shellacking as the two teams began the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
The loss puts Pepperell in the losers’ bracket and means the squad has an uphill battle to claim the championship. The win for First national puts that team in a much brighter position for the moment at least.
Meanwhile, two addition first-phase games were played with Battey Machinery and Citizen Federal moving into the double elimination group. Battey knocked National City Bank out of the tournament with a 14-6 decision, while Citizen Federal came through with a tough 2-1 verdict over Elks. Both losers were eliminated from play.
In tonight’s play at Sam King Field, Battey and Citizen Federal will play at 6:30 p.m., while the loser then takes on Pepperell in the nightcap. The loser in the second game will eliminated from the tournament.
Pepperell had advanced past 16 teams in regular season play without a defeat and then moved in the tournament with a victory to extend the streak to 17.
However, that came to a sudden halt Wednesday at the hands of the First National team.
Friday, July 9, 1971
‘Mr. Good Guy’ opens facility on Shorter Avenue
“Mr. Good Buy,” Rome’s newest restaurant, located at 2219 Shorter Ave., is opened today, and offers a variety menu for table service and carry-out orders. E Longergan, of Rome, is the owner and franchise holder for Georgia.
The five-member kitchen staff is headed by Chef Louis Cabatit, formerly with the Shorter College food services. The staff of 20 persons, including head waitress Shirley Little, is headed by manager Joe Kemp.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served daily from 6 a.m. until midnight. Although recent rains have prevented the paving of the parking area available from Shorter Avenue and Coosawattee Avenue, boardwalks have been installed, and parking has been arranged on the Gala Shopping Center, on Shorter Avenue across from the new restaurant.
The first Mr. Good Guy in Georgia is a development of J.L. Todd of Rome, and was constructed by Rogers Construction Co., also of Rome. Wood and native stone form the attractive exterior of the building, and Mediterranean tile and wood paneling complete the interior.
Ribbon cutting services were held with Joe Kemp, manager of Mr. Good Guy; Ed Longergan, owner; Ben Lucas, chairman of the Rome City Commission; Bruce Hamler, city manager; Tom McEver, city commissioner; and Wesley Johnson, president of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Miss Berry, who is unavoidably absent from the school during the first week of the Teachers Institute held at her invitation at Berry’s school, returned last night in time for the closing sessions, having telegraphed the school management to have a picnic arranged as a farewell from the Berry School to the institute.
As many cars as could be rallied, together with the school farm wagons, furnished means of transportation to the 120 teacher guests in a merry ride to the mountain farm was enjoyed by the crowd. Miss Berry was the life of the party, making everyone feel the contagion of the holiday spirit. The lake was the chief attraction for all who brought or could borrow bathing suits for in the water. A picnic supper was served on the lawn as the enclosed in and coolness of the mountain shadows began to relieve the heat of the day. A very pretty feature of entertainment was furnished by one of Miss Euri Belle Bolton’s institute classes, in the charming little play Hansel and Gretel, which was especially effective in the setting afforded by the natural scenery. After supper, the merrymakers drove back to Berry’s school in the twilight, voting hearty thanks to Miss Berry for her “beautiful party.”
---
Babe Ruth ran his total of home runs up to 30 for the season when he cracked out two in a doubleheader in New York against Boston. The first was hit in the seventh inning of the first game and the second and the first inning of the second game.
---
A northern city is now being made cool by ice from the south. The Atlantic Ice and Coal Corporation has shipped a car load of ice from the local plant to the City Ice and Delivery Company at Cincinnati, Ohio, being the first long-distance shipment that has been made from here, according to Manager Parker.
The Rome plant is shipping ice to a number of nearby points, but the management is taking care that a sufficient supply is retained here to meet all local needs. The plant here has been giving remarkably good service this season with much less complaint than his customary during the extremely hot weather.