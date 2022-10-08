Sunday, Sept. 24, 1972
North Heights, Riverside win
North Heights, Riverside, Model and Johnson were winners in Mite, Pee Wee and Midget football action Thursday in the room area.
North Heights started the ball rolling with a 38-0 victory over Southeast behind the two touchdown performances of Sam Person on 11 and two yards. Willie Ragland, Ken Stipe and Todd Green also scored for the winners.
Riverside scored three touchdowns in the first half and held on for an 18-8 victory over St. Mary’s with Larry Barnes, Chris Baskin and Donnie Blankenship scoring for the winners. Lavelle Johnson marked up a tally for the losers.
In Pee Wee play, Model ripped past Riverside, 30-8, with Jeff Treadaway scoring three touchdowns, while Lee Jones had one. Pat Moss scored for the losers.
North Heights’ Pee Wee team clobbered Southeast, 28-0, with Hank Selman and Chris Atwater scoring two touchdowns each.
In the senior Midget contest, Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half to down Darlington, 12-0. Jerome Morris scored on a 70-yard pass interception and Dan Mathis caught a 20-yard scoring pass in the final period.
A portion of the Eighth United States Cavalry, en route from Camp McClellan, Anniston, Ala., to Fort Oglethorpe, Chattanooga, recently reached Rome in squads, the entire squadron being here, and the men were at once sent to the fairgrounds where they remained through the remainder of their day and spent the night there. There were 450 men and 550 horses.
Arrangements for their camp at the fairgrounds were made through the chamber of commerce with the consent of the Floyd County Farm Bureau, which is now in charge of the fairgrounds.
---
Local authorities were in receipt yesterday of request from those that Wasella, Miss, asking for information concerning Miss Grace Dossett of that place, whose mother has been informed that she was seen a few days ago in Atlanta and announced to persons she met there that she would go to Rome, where she is said to have a schoolmate.
The girl had been the partial support of an invalid father, who died a short time ago, and her mother is seeking her. She is said to be small, a blonde, of attractive appearance, and is a stenographer. The mother is anxious to have her return home but she is said to be dissatisfied with her environment there. The girl is 19 years of age and is a church member.
---
Mrs. Amos J. Garner has filed suit in Floyd Superior Court for a total divorce from her husband, alleging cruelty as the ground for seeking the divorce. The cruelty alleged is named as assaulting her, swearing at her and often using profane language in her presence.
---
Robert T. Jones Jr., Southern amateur champion and runner-up in the last national open championship, established what is possibly a world’s record for a full-sized championship golf course when he shot 63 on the Eastlake course of the Atlanta Athletic Club, 6,570 yards long, par of which is 72.
Jones played from back tees and holed all putts. He shot nine pairs and nine birdies, requiring 26 putts for 18 holes. The previous record was 66 held by Jones himself, a score he had five times.
Monday, Sept. 25, 1972
Quarter Century meeting slated for next Sunday
Induction of 21 new members will be a highlight of the 15th meeting of the WestPoint Pepperell Quarter Century Club, set for Sunday, Oct. 1.
Robert F. Horsley, general manager of the Lindale Mill, will host the dinner meeting in the Pepperell High School cafeteria. Dinner will be served at 12:30, and a short program and election of club officers will follow.
Current officers of the club are C. D. Worthington, president; Howard McGinnis, vice president; and Opal Kent, secretary. Directors are Forrest McKelvey, Lonzo Posey, Sammy Johnston, Gilbert Mull, Herman Montgomery and Allen Smith.
At the dinner meeting, certificates suitable for framing will be given the 21 incoming members, who have been employed with the company for 25 years. They include William S. Baker, Jabus E.. Hodges, Virgil Abernathy, Dan Ware, Nathaniel Bryant, John H. Rogers, John L. White Jr., Monroe Stevenson, Bobbie J. Moore, Edith Bruce, Hubert M. Stephens, Annie K. Tolbert, Newton W. Godfrey, Christine T. Jones, Robert B. Madden, William J. Forsyth, Charlie L. Burdette, Mack Watkins, Hazel Potts, Joseph H. Ratliff junior and Irene G. Hopkins.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1972
Crash that killed 22 attributed to mechanical failure of aircraft
The owners of the F-86 jet which crashed into a crowded ice cream parlor Sunday, killing 22 persons, attribute the crash to “apparent mechanical failure.”
“The F-86 aircraft was fully licensed and had been restored and tested to rigorous FAA standards and its apparent mechanical failure is now under investigation,” Harold A. Lipska, president of Spectrum Air Inc, of Novato, said in a statement.
Pilot, Richard Bingham, 36, of Novato, was in seclusion at Sacramento Medical Center, in satisfactory condition with a broken arm and other injuries. Hospital Administrator Thomas P. Engel said Bingham had asked to have no visitors.
“He has given a police statement,” Engel added.
Police officials could not be reached for information about the statement. A police department spokesman said Bingham was under no police hold and was not charged with anything.
Bingham was quoted by rescuers as crying, “I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” as he was pulled from the wreckage of the Korean War-vintage craft.
Twelve of the dead were children, some of them who had gone to Farrell’s Ice Cream parlor for birthday parties.
The accident claimed more lives on the ground than any other in U.S. aviation history.
Nine members of one family were killed — three children of Anthony Martin, their parents, two of their grandparents and two cousins.
The craft faltered on an attempted takeoff at the conclusion of an air show. It plowed through an old levee, burst into flames, then hurtled into several parked autos and through the big front window of Farrell’s.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the official investigation.
Friday, Sept. 29, 1972
Steam engine trek scheduled Saturday
A rare but welcomed site will be in Rome on Saturday.
One of the nation’s few remaining steam engines, Southern Railway’s green, gold and silver No. 4501, will chug into town at the head of a special train on a steam excursion trip from Atlanta to Chattanooga.
The Coosa Valley Railroad Club is selling round trip tickets for the excursion from Rome to Chattanooga. The train will leave the Rome depot at 10:55 a.m. and arrive in Chattanooga about 2 p.m. A chartered bus leaving about 3 p.m. will bring the travelers back to Rome.
It gets are $10 for adults and $7 for children. They may be bought at the Park and Shop on Turner McCall Blvd, Jimmy Johnson Service Station on Shorter Avenue or the Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to locomotive No. 4501, the train will consist of open-air observation cars “Lookout Mountain” and “Missionary Ridge,” as well as both open window and air-conditioned coaches.
100 years ago as presented in the September 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
“I have no patience with married men who leave their wives to go after other women,” said Judge Wright of Floyd Superior Court, in a hearing of the alimony case of Mrs. Harry Lovell against her husband, who had been ordered to pay her alimony and has not done so, according to her statement. “That sort of thing is horrible,” said the judge.
Several letters were introduced at the hearing, written by Lovell to a girl at Cincinnati whom he addressed as his “baby doll” and his “rosebud,” in which he said he had both money and appendicitis and begged her to come to him at Detroit, where he obtained work when he left Rome some time ago. Lovell is a member of a well-known and highly-esteemed Floyd County family.
Judge Wright said he would send him to jail were it not that he could earn no money for his wife and child and gave him until next Saturday to find work and pay half of his earnings to his wife. Failing this, he will go to jail.
---
No arrests were announced in the flogging of Joe Terry, who was taken from a deputy sheriff in Hot Springs, Ark., while he was under arrest on a charge of burning a schoolhouse at Jessieville, Ark.
According to the deputy, Terry was taken into custody at Cedar Glades, 30 miles south, after bloodhounds had taken up the trail to the Terry home. Terry was taken to the scene of the burning by the deputy and on his arrival there the prisoner was taken from him by a mob of men with sacks over their heads and flogged. The prisoner was then permitted to leave with the officer.
---
A group of 275 deaf boys and girls of Georgia will become pupils of the Georgia School for the Deaf at Cave Spring at the opening of the fall term. They will reach Rome shortly and be taken on a special train of the Southern Railway to Cave Spring, in charge of the superintendent of the institution, Prof. J. C. Harris.
Prof. Harris had been in Rome while en route from Cave Spring to Atlanta to meet his pupils and return with them. The enrollment of the school is rather more this year than last and there are said to be more girls in the number of pupils.
The institution is in a highly flourishing condition, is supervised by a most capable board of trustees, of which W. J. Griffin of Rome is chairman, and in Prof. Harris has an efficient and conscientious superintendent.
---
That Rome’s financial position is stronger and business conditions better, by comparison, than those of cities in North Carolina is the opinion of Wilson M. Hardy, president of the Citizens’ Bank, who covered a distance of 1,300 miles on a recent trip to Goldsboro, N.C. On the tour he was accompanied by Mrs. Hardy and their little daughter, Susie, and Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Kelly.
On his trip, said Mr. Hardy, he made a careful investigation to ascertain facts regarding the business situation and the territory traversed. Agriculturally speaking, North Carolina is making a more creditable showing than Georgia. A good cotton crop was found in eastern North Carolina, and a very promising corn crop. The boll weevil’s invasion this year did not devastate cotton there as has been the case in a greater part of Georgia.
But North Carolina, said Mr. Hardy, is short on cows and hogs. On a ride of 500 miles he saw but four cows. By comparison Georgia is far ahead of the Tarheel state in both dairying and the swine industry.
On the return trip the party motored via Westminster, S.C., Toccoa, Cornelia, Gainesville and Atlanta.