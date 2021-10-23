Monday, October 11, 1971
Miss Teenage Pageant picks Polk contestant
A Cedartown girl has been named a southern semi-finalist in the Miss Teenage America Pageant.
Freda Arleen Landers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Landers, 518 Pine St, Cedartown, was included in the list announced Saturday in Fort Worth by Judith Houghton, vice president and general manager of Miss Teenage America, Inc. The finals in the pageant will be held the night of December 3.
The 17-year-old beauty represented Polk County in the recent Miss Coosa Valley Fair contest.
Two other Georgia entrants made the semifinals: Joyce Ken of Augusta, and Julie Ann Harris of Chamblee.
Tuesday, October 12, 1971
Fighting women rescue British armored car crew
Their fists and umbrellas flying, two middle-aged women beat back a mob Monday night and rescued the besieged crew of a British armored car.
“These were courageous women and we would like to say thank you,” military headquarters announced early today, “but we don’t even know their names.”
Three soldiers were stranded in the middle of a rock-throwing mob when their armored personnel carrier developed fuel trouble in Londonderry’s Roman Catholic Bogside district. The rioters threw barbed wire around the vehicle’s wheels, poured paint over it and tried to set it afire.
“Suddenly two women pushed their way to the front of the crowd and physically beat them back with their fists,” an army spokesman said.
One of the women, flailing about her umbrella, yelled: “You are not Christians! You will kill them!”
The crowd fell back. One of the soldiers ran for help, and reinforcements extricated the vehicle. The women disappeared into the night.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A kindly court in Macon has given J.I. Walker of Jasper County a chance to save his son from a career of crime if talking will do that, for it sentenced him and the son he said he wanted to save to six months in jail, where the father can converse with his wayward offspring with continuity and confidence of not being disturbed.
The son had pled guilty to operating a still and the father, who was caught by officers at the still, gave as his reason for being there that he had gone to talk to the young man on the error of his ways.
The fact that the officers testified at the trial that the father had powerful booze breath when arrested made the jury disregard his plea and the sentence followed.
The parent and the son will serve the six months in the jail of Bibb County where every comfort in the way of steel bars and cornbread and pork is assured to them.
Thursday, October 14, 1971
Davidson now has 101 PATs
It’s funny how kickers are made in football.
Take the case of Greg Davidson, senior quarterback for his dad’s Darlington team. He just started kicking on his own back yonder in junior high school without any particular encouragement from his father.
And in five years he has compiled quite a record with his foot.
By kicking six extra points in Darlington’s 55-6 victory over north Whitfield last Friday, Davidson pushed his career total to 101 PATs. Oh, he’s had some misses – five to be exact – but they’ve been mighty few.
His longest string without a missed was 44 and three times he’s kicked 71 pointers in a single game period
He got his first start in the eighth grade when he was two-for-two. The next year as varsity freshman, he responded with 20 for 21, then as a sophomore it was 52 for 54 and as a junior it was 18 for 20.
He hasn’t missed in nine tries this season for the Tigers.
Of course, all his efforts before this season were at Washington-Wilkes where his dad served as head coach.
Greg only hopes he gets a few chances Saturday night at Barron Stadium when the Tigers take on undefeated West Rome in a Region 7-AA South contest. West Rome has allowed only two touchdowns all season and neither case was dependent able to convert the point after.
Davidson is just one of several area boys noted for their ability to kick the ball between the uprights. Rockmart has a fine one in Phil Statham, who besides his PAT prowess also has kicked five field goals. Johnny Tompkins of West Rome has a pair of field goals and Keith Elders of Calhoun has won a couple of games for Calhoun with his accurate PAT boots.
Friday, October 15, 1971
Grading machine, a teacher’s dream
Grading machine. These are the two words in the English language most likely to strike joy into the hearts of teachers. Just another dream to comfort paper-ridden faculty? No, at last it’s become a reality.
Computers have been part of the business world for a number of years and at last has become a part of the public school system.
Although a number of corporations have been marketing a computer to grade the objective portions of tests, two members of the Floyd County Board of Education and Superintendent Harold Lindsay gathered at Coosa High School recently to consider installing a model, manufactured by Rochester Datronics Inc. which can grade 31 test papers in one minute
Several members of the faculty also met with board members at Coosa to give their opinions of the usefulness of such a machine.
It was pointed out that the machine is simple to use and requires no lengthy training period for the teachers to learn to program and operate it.
It was also pointed out that the machine could be used effectively for classes in English and Social Studies, both of which give a high percentage of essay tests should not be graded by computer, if teachers use the time saved in grading the objective part of a test to grade carefully and thoroughly in the essay part.
According to George Smith, salesman for the firm, students who have learned to take tests using the answer sheets provided for the computer have consistently scored higher on standardized tests such as the Scholastic Aptitude Test and the college board exams.
Guidance Director Roger Selman pointed out that instead of the usual three weeks it took to grade I.Q. tests for all ninth graders in the Floyd County system, it took only one day with the aid of the computer.
Lindsey explained, however that there were limitations to using such a machine.
“It’s just a fact that teachers are human and I’m afraid many of them would start giving only objective tests,” he said. “And every day I hear colleges complaining that students are coming to them unable to write a decent sentence, much less a well-structured paragraph.”
Installation of the computers would cost $800 per school, according to Lindsey. This is in rental fees since the computers themselves cannot be bought.
No decision will be made on the installation of the computer until all the principals have had a chance to examine it and report to the superintendent.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The cotton crop in Walker County is proving to be better than was expected a few weeks previous.
Farmers from different parts of the county are bringing their cotton to be ginned, and it is found that the boll weevil has not done such considerable damage. One prominent farmer finds on his farm that one field of cotton is not at all infested with the weevil, while an adjoining field is considerably damaged. The farmers are preparing to turn under the cotton land after burning the old stocks.
---
The big canon which is to be a part of the monument which will be erected here to the memory of the Floyd County members of the American Army in the world war reached Rome and is now at the Depot of the Southern Railway in East Rome.
It will be removed to North Rome where it will remain temporarily at the plant of the Standard Marble Company, which is to build the pedestal and do the other work necessary to complete the monument. The canon was sent from Camp Jackson, near Greenville, S.C., through the efforts of Congressman Gordon Lee, with the assistance of Clerk Eugene Hagen of the Ordnance Department at Washington.
Judge John C. Printup, who is at the head of the movement to erect the memorial here for the soldiers of the county in the world war, expressed satisfaction at the prompt arrival of the canon.
The freight charges of $128.50 were promptly paid and Judge Printup says he feels confident that the amount needed for completing the memorial will be secured without difficulty.
---
A serious shooting affray occurred in Mount Alto district of this county, when Mac Addington, a resident of this district, was shot by Dee Anderson, the weapon used being a shotgun. The affair occurred several miles beyond the Rome city limits.
The load of shot entered Addington’s left side, inflicting painful wounds and two fingers of the left hand were shot off. He was carried to a local hospital and is reported as doing as well as could be expected. The shooting is said to have been due to a dispute over money matters.
Anderson has not been arrested but sheriff’s officers are seeking him. He is a son of Justice Anderson of the Mount Alto district. News of the shooting did not reach the sheriff’s office for several hours after it occurred.