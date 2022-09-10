As presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rev. W. L. Walker, pastor of the Danville, Ky., Baptist Church, jumped into the Dix River recently and rescued Charles Colvin, 12 years old, from drowning when young Colvin was attending a Sunday school picnic and got into deep water while swimming. Rev. Walker was for some years pastor of the First Baptist Church of Rome.
Abie Anklowitz, 12, ran into his father’s office recently in New York City.
“Get out of here,” yelled his father. “Can’t you see I’m busy?”
“Let me rest, pop, I’m all out of breath,” pleaded Abie.
“What’s the matter?” asked the father. “Been running from the cops again, eh?”
“Not at all, pop,” responded the boy. “I just fell out of a five-story window.”
Sunday, Aug. 27, 1972
Cedartown dancing school adds teacher; plans Rome expansion
Mrs. David Mott of Marietta has recently joined the staff of Diana’s School of Dance in Cedartown, in preparation for the school’s expansion into Rome this fall.
Mrs. Mott, who will be teaching ballet classes on Tuesday afternoons, is eminently qualified for her new task. She received early training with the Jacksonville Civic Ballet and the Ballet Guild. Most recently, her credits have ben with the Atlanta Civic Ballet, in “Sleeping Beauty,” the Ruth Mitchell Dance Company at Louisiana State University, and the Illinois Ballet, where she danced in “Copellia,” “Les Sylphides” and “100 Suns” at Loyola University.
She also has assisted in the production of “Les Sylphides” with the Florida Dance Theatre.
Now Mrs. Mott is continuing her studies with the Atlanta School of Ballet and the Ruth Mitchell Ballet Company.
She is married to David Mott, professor of Art at Floyd Junior College in Rome. They have a one-year-old daughter.
Monday, Aug. 28, 1972
Southern Bell opens offices
Southern Bell’s new business office and district office building at 707 East Second Avenue was officially dedicated today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by local dignitaries.
City, county and business officials joined Southern Bell representatives to cut the ribbon and tour the new building. The new facility was built by Network Building Systems, Inc., of Rome.
In addition to the business office, where Rome customers can transact their telephone business, the building will also house all of the district offices.
Herb McCartney, district manager for Southern Bell stated, “By having all of our district administrative offices in one building, we can provide more coordinated activities to give our customers the very best telephone service.”
“We’re proud of this building,” McCartney added. “The architectural design makes it attractive as well as functional.”
With the move, all service order activity has been computerized to allow the company to handle its customers’ service requests with more speed and efficiency, officials said.
“Even the teletype writers on which we formerly typed orders have been replaced with modernistic Cathode Ray Display Tubes,” said McCartney. “The customer’s order is typed and appears on what looks like a small TV screen. New data can be added, old data removed, corrections can be easily made, and the order may be recalled from the computer in seconds to flash on the screen.”
He added that this addition is just part of the company’s overall effort to give Georgians the best possible telephone service. Southern Bell has over $68 million invested in the Rome District and will spend over $34 million during the next three years on new telephone construction. The new ESS office on East First Street is part of this total amount, and it will bring the most up-to-date telephone service to Rome and Floyd County.
The Rome District has 700 telephone employees and an annual payroll of over $5 million. Over 756,000 local calls and 16,000 long distance calls are made daily within the district.
“You can see we have quite a stake in this area, and we think it has a great future,” McCartney stated. “Good telephone service cost money, and we’re spending that money to provide good service.”
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1972
Kenimer claims victory in race
Doug Kenimer is beginning to take home all the trophies from the Rome International Speedway.
He turned the trick again Sunday with a victory in the Class A, 100-mile championship event with a victory. As a matter of fact, he lapped all contenders with the exception of second place runner Buck Simmons.
In the B class, Bud Campbell of Smyrna took first place, while Billy Clanton of Riverdale was second.
The Hobby Class was won by Gary Scoggins of Shannon, while Arthur Jenkins of Kingston was second. Clanton was a heat winner and Roger Swanson, Lindale, took the second heat.
A total of 53 cars were in the race.
Meanwhile, a full racing lineup is set for the upcoming weekend with an added attraction of Jose Canuc “The Motor Matador” who will ride his motorcycle from one ramp to another over nine full size cars. The ramps will be only two feet.
Thursday, Aug 31, 1972
Penniless Americans sent home
A group of British businesses sent some 140 penniless, stranded Americans home in style today after feeding and bedding them in a $20-a-night London hotel. All the British got out of it was publicity.
The Americans flew out on a “Stars and Stripes Special” jet laid on by Caledonian Airways, a British line, and Wimpy International, the company that brought the Wimpyburger to Britain. The flight included a five-course meal with wine and a free bar.
The smiling travelers left with a grateful “thanks a million, Britain message” — and a warning that they plan to protest to U.S. authorities for not helping them while they camped out in a lounge at Gatwick Airport for three nights after their New York travel agency failed to provide a flight home.
“The U.S. embassy has been totally useless and negative,” said Ruth Jacobs of New York. “We feel very hostile towards them. The British, on the other hand, have been absolutely marvelous over this. We’ve been shown a lot of kindness. And we weren’t even Britain’s problem.”
A spokesman for the embassy in London said there are no funds to repatriate American citizens in difficulties abroad.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The Anchor Duck Mills is now closed for a nine-day vacation, as is the custom of the mill every year. It is understood that they will resume operation in a week, and in the meantime their hundreds of employees will spend their time of leisure visiting relatives in various places and otherwise enjoying their rest. During the close-down, the clerical force will make the annual stock taking report, winding up the business for the fiscal year.
The first bale of cotton brought to Rome during the present season was brought by Bart Terhune of the Bass Ferry section of Floyd County and was sold to the Burnes-White Mercantile Company at 34 and a half cents a pound. The bale weighed 340 pounds and was of a good grade. Mr. Terhune has brought the first bale to Rome each season for the past four years.