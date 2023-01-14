Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1973
Daughter of Calhoun couple Floyd’s first birth in ‘73
Tanya Michelle Fuller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Fuller, of Resaca, arrived Monday at 4:00 a.m., the first baby born in Floyd County in 1973.
Tanya Michelle won the honor, and all that goes with it, hands down. She was born an hour and 13 minutes before the next New Year’s baby. She weighed 7 pounds and three ounces and was 19 inches long at birth.
Eleven other little ones also arrived on New Year’s Day at Floyd Hospital.
Tanya is the first child for her parents. Fuller is an employee of the Calhoun Spinning Company. The mother is a student at Calhoun High School.
The first baby born each year is traditionally given many gifts by Rome area merchants.
Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1973
Senator will take delayed oath
Although Congress reconvenes today, Sen.-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., D-Del., who will be the youngest member of the Senate, won’t take the oath of office until Friday .Biden, 39, was in Wilmington where his two sons are recovering from injuries sustained and an auto accident Dec. 18 that took the life of his wife and daughter. He will take the oath at a Wilmington Hospital — The first swearing in of a senator outside the Senate chamber since 1943.
As presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A tire was stolen from a Ford coupe belonging to Dr. J. S. Daniel, of the city, in front of the Washington Apartments on Second Avenue while his daughter was calling on friends there. Dr. Daniel stated that he needs the tire or will need it soon and will appreciate its return, no questions asked. The theft has been reported to the police.
Quillian Hasty, wealthy farmer of Walker County, was released from the Walker County chain gang after serving a sentence of 15 months. Hasty was given a sentence of three years for the sale and manufacture of whiskey, but his release by paying a fine of $350 was recommended by the prison commission and his sentence was then commuted by Gov. Hardwick to prison service, which means his release from the chain gang.
It seemed as though the major portion of the residents of the Anchor Duck Mills section of the city attended a hearing held at the offices of Justice Treadaway, where James Plemons, his wife and his daughter, Ada, were charged with having assaulted and beaten Edna Otting, a young girl, with whom they had quarreled. The trio was bound over to the Floyd City Court to answer the charge.
The hearing was much enlivened by tilts between witnesses and the attorneys and by very free expressions of opinion of each other by the witnesses.
One witness swore that the Plemons family was busy at one time in the engagement with the Otting girl, one member of the family holding her hands, one member choking her and the third whipping her. The charge was bitterly denied. The affray occurred on December 10th of last year.
Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973
Area clubs use win margin as success gauge
There’s something magical about winning margins, at least we’re basketball teams in the Rome area are concerned.
Coosa’s boys and Cave Spring’s girls, the two winningest teams in the area, also have the best winning margin — and this is no accident.
As a matter of fact, the unbeaten Coosa Eagles are the No. 1 scoring aggregation in the vicinity. Coach Bob Brannon’s boys are hitting at a clip of 78.8 points a game while allowing opponents just 53.7 points a game.
This figures out to a winning margin of 25.1 points a game, by far the best margin among challenging clubs.
As for Cave Spring, coach Graham Woodell’s girls are pacing the area in team defense by giving up only 20.9 points a game. They are scoring at an average of 43.2 points to the so the Springers have a winning margin of 22.3 points.
For the season, Cave Spring’s girls have a 10-1 record.
Oddly enough, just scoring points doesn’t ensure a winning record. A good example is Calhoun, which compiled only a 1-4 mark in pre-holiday action and yet is the second best offensive team in the area with 70.6 points a game.
In contrast to this, Calhoun is allowing foes 69.4 points, the worst defensive mark in the area.
Only two other teams are scoring it better than 60 points a game. Darlington (3-3) ranks third with a 64.3 point average followed by Chattooga (5-1) with a 63.1 average.
Among the girls, Cass is the number one scoring team with an average of 47.3 points a game. Then comes Coosa at 44.2, Calhoun at 43.2 and Cave Spring at an even 42 points a game.
Friday, Jan. 5, 1973
Cave Spring calls mayor, council vote
Cave Spring will hold a municipal election Tuesday to elect a mayor and two city councilmen. Incumbent mayor Gayle Godfrey, who is seeking his second term, is unopposed.
But incumbent councilman Weldon Youngblood and R. W. Baker, both General Electric employees seeking their second terms, are opposed by retired Georgia School for the Deaf employee Mrs. Myrtle A. Johnson and George E. Vann Jr, of George Vann and Son, a candy firm.
The two top vote getters in the council race will be elected.
Cave Spring is operating under a new city charter which staggered the terms of the five-member council. In 1974, the other three members will stand election.
The polls at city hall will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
100 years ago as presented in the January 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A detachment of soldiers from the Fort Hamilton reservation was ordered by Major General Robert Lee Bullard to the Cypress Hills cemetery in New York to guard the grave of seaman James Jones, in whose coffin $4 million worth of the crown jewels of the Romanov dynasty in Russia are reported to have been hidden by smugglers.