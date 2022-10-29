As presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Mrs. S. F. DeFreese filed a suit for divorce against S. F. DeFreese, whose president of the Rome Gas Co. and manager of Chattanooga Gas Co.. The property of both these gas plants is said to have been tied up by the action taken by Mrs. DeFreese.
This is the second suit for divorce in which the gas man has been made the defendant. The first was withdrawn with the announcement that an agreeable understanding had been reached. Mrs. DeFreese, it is alleged, bases her suit on the failure of Mr. DeFreese to adequately provide for her and her three children.
After promising to give his wife more money for her support, it is said the suit was withdrawn by Mrs. DeFreese. It is understood that Mr. DeFreese feared he would lose his position with the gas firms of Chattanooga and Rome if his wife did not withdraw the first suit.
Sunday, Oct. 15, 1972
Chiefs enjoy homecoming triumph over Darlington
Sophomore tailback Harper Brown, who already has made himself known throughout the area with his punting, scored five touchdowns Saturday night as the West Rome Chieftains celebrated homecoming with a resounding 40-0 victory over Darlington.
The game was played in the rain, but this didn’t seem to bother the Chiefs nearly as much as it did the Tigers. West Rome is now 6-1 overall and Darlington is left with a 2-5 record.
Brown hasn’t run the ball much this season, however he got his big chance last night and made the most of it. He tallied twice in each the first and second periods and then returned briefly at the beginning of the third quarter to score again.
Also, he punted once during the night and boomed the soaking wet football 55 yards. West Rome’s other score came when Clayton Lundy returned a punt 60 yards in the fourth quarter.
Browns fifth touchdown came when the Chiefs drove 46 yards on their second possession in the third quarter. He went in from 10 yards out.
Lundy score came when he hauled in a Nichols punt at his own 40 midway through the fourth period and got behind a wave of blockers to go the distance.
West Rome scored on its only two offensive series in the first quarter and settled the issue rather quickly — and in both instances it was because of breaks on punts.
First, Tommy Nichols fumbled a snap on a punt and had to fall on the ball at the Darlington 24. Five plays later the Chiefs were on the scoreboard, this coming when Brown dashed across from 11 yards out.
Johnny Thompkins kicked and it was 7-0 with 7:19 left to play in the first period.
Four plays after the ensuing kickoff Darlington was forced to punt again. This time Nichols never got the ball away because the onrushing Chiefs blocked it and Dennis Chapman tucked it in his arms and raced into the end zone. However, the Chiefs were detected clipping on the play and West Rome wound up with the football at Darlington’s 28.
From that point it took six plays to put it in the end zone. Included in that was another 15-yard penalty against the Chiefs for clipping, but it really didn’t matter because Brown broke free on a 24-yard scoring scamper. Again, Thompkins kick was good and it was 14-0 with 2:43 left in the period.
The Chiefs got possession again at the Tiger 43 following a punt and immediately set out for the goal. Thompkins had a 10-yard run and brown broke away for 21 yards in the drive before Brown tallied from five yards out. Tompkins missed this time and it was 20-0 with 11:50 in the half. Clayton Lundy’s 26-yard return put the Chiefs in business at the Tiger 29 a few minutes later and Mr. Brown immediately ran the distance for his fourth score of the night. Thompkins booted to make it 27-0 and that’s the way it remained at halftime.
Darlington did finally get its offense cranked up late in the period, moving from their own 25 to West Rome’s 23 before losing the ball on downs.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1972
Honorary degree
Faculty Members at California State University, San Francisco, have voted to award the school’s first honorary degree to Emperor Hirohito of Japan.
“I’m sure the emperor would like to be recognized as a human being instead of a god or demigod,” university president S. I. Hayakawa, a Japanese-American, said.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 1972
Hospital eyes public, private bond markets
The hospital authority Wednesday afternoon authorized to the sale of $3.4 million in revenue anticipation certificates to finance a hospital expansion.
On Tuesday night, the Floyd County Board of Commissioners formally agreed to underwrite the issuance of the certificates.
Authority chairman John Sanders said he did not know exactly when the certificates would be sold, because the authority is tempting to determine whether to sell them at public bids or negotiate with a company privately.
However, Sanders did say a decision on which avenue to travel probably would come next week.
In the formal agreement between the authority and county board, it is stipulated that the interest rate cannot exceed 6 percent. The bonds will be redeemed over a 20-year period.
Anticipation certificates are redeemed with revenue generated for the operation of the hospital, but it is believed that hospital revenues will not be sufficient to cover the cost necessitating a tax increase somewhere in the neighborhood of one to two mills of tax.
County Attorney George Anderson explained that a negotiated sale would result in the authority knowing exactly what the interest rate would be while a public sale would result in the authority gambling on the condition of the market.
Sanders said the market at the present time was good, with the interest rate running around 5.25 percent.
However, Anderson pointed out that if public sale method was used and the market went “bad,” the interest rate could run higher by one or two percentage points as opposed to the negotiated sale.
The advantage of the public sale Anderson said could be that the authority could catch the market in a “good” condition, saving interest under the negotiated rate.
Anderson made no recommendation on which method of sale to use.
The bonds will be used to finance the addition of a new west wing to the hospital which will include new maternity, pharmacy and emergency care facilities.
Friday, Oct 20, 1972
Contract for new Calhoun four-lane seen in two years
Officials of the state Department of Transportation (DOT) said in Rome last night that there is a possibility that a contract for the construction of a four-lane, controlled access highway to Calhoun could be awarded within two years.
The proposed highway would replace Georgia Highway 53 and would be constructed similarly to U.S. Highway 411 to Cartersville, officials said.
DOT director Bert Lance, a native of Calhoun, was quoted as saying the urgency of the highway was such that the “project can’t wait for federal aid.”
The DOT’s Bob Austin said that the speed with which the contract will be awarded was made possible because only state funds will be used for the project, avoiding unnecessary delays and filing applications and publishing studies.
The proposed high will be located slightly West of the present route and will be approximately 9.5 miles long, running from Rome to Georgia Highway 140 — the Adairsville cut-off.
Austin said surveying would begin within 30 days and would probably be finished within six months.
If the contract is awarded and construction proceeds without interference unforeseen delays, the highway will probably open about 10 years after the project was moved into a priority position.
Floyd County Superintendent of public works Colquitt Hall said in an interview on Jan. 6, 1966, that the relocation of the road was “our number one priority this year.”
At the time, Hall cited accident figures on the Rome to Shannon road as being the highest of any highway in Floyd County.
The original plan called for an extension of North Broad Street and a new highway to remove all the three traffic off the present road. It was to have been a federal aid project. Officials said in 1966 that once the Bureau of Public Roads assigned the road a project number, the state, highway department could begin detailed planning and engineering.
At the time it was estimated that the project would be three to five years in completion.
The Bureau of Public roads never assigned the project a number, and the accident and safety problems continued to increase. In the spring of 1970, a group of Floyd and Gordon County citizens began a petition drive to have the road expanded into four lanes.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Dr. R. C. Carr, one of the oldest practicing physicians in the state died at his home near Foster’s Mill following a stroke of a apoplexy. He had been in excellent health until the day of his sudden illness, having written prescriptions for patients only the day before he was stricken by apoplexy.
Dr. Carr is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Sarah C Howell, who resided with him, and two brothers, E. C. Carr and And Mel Carr, both of Floyd County. He was a practicing physician for 61 years.
---
Lovers of football will get to see a real game when the fast Carrollton A&M team will come here to play Rome High. The teams are almost evenly matched, although Carrollton is doped to win.
Rome High was badly crippled when they lost two of their regular players, Hawes and Avery, in the first game of the season. Hawes has moved out of town and Avery has been put off on account of a sprained shoulder, but the majority of the men are in fine condition. There have been a few changes made in the team which have improved it considerably.
Rome High’s line is in good condition and will probably put up the best defense they have the season as they have been working hard for the go.
---
From the peaceful valleys and slopes of the Swiss Alps to the rugged hills of the Colorado Rockies will be the transition of several hundred Swiss farmers, if plans underway mature.
Negotiations for securing thousands of acres of farmland in Moffat and Routt counties, Colorado, are being conducted by representatives of young Swiss farmers who desire to immigrate to the United States and take up the manufacturer of cheese and butter in the Western mountain country.
The plan is expected to result in the colonization of much land not only in Colorado, but in the valleys and mountainsides of Utah and Wyoming. With the opening of the Moffat Tunnel, which will afford transportation facilities to thousands of square miles of rich farmland on Colorado’s Western slope, it is expected the colonization movement of the Swiss farmers will result in rapid and intensive cultivation of great areas of farmland.