Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1970
Three Scouts reach Eagle rank
Lucian (Chuck) McKinney, Alex Glover Jr., and Richard Culberson, members of Boy Scout Troop 55, have attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
The badges were presented to the scouts by their mothers at the units’ Court of Honor held at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in the presence of their families and guests.
McKinney, 16, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lucian A. McKinney Sr., 300 Williamson St. He is a junior at Coosa High School and a member of the West Rome Methodist Church and the “Order of the Arrow.” He is a junior and assistant scoutmaster.
Alexander Sommers Glover, 15, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander S. Glover Sr., 1 Castlewood Dr. He is in the ninth grade at Darlington School and is a member of the Church of the Transfiguration and “Order of the Arrow.” He is the troop bugler and senior patrol leader.
Richard Earl Culberson Jr., 13, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Culberson Sr., of 113 Benton Dr. He is an eighth-grader at Garden Lakes School, a member of the Garden Lakes Baptist Church and the “Order of the Arrow.” He is scribe for the troop.
Alex Glover Sr. is scoutmaster for the troop, which is sponsored by the Church of the Transfiguration. He has been active in scouting for a number of years and is assisted by Don Chupp.
Badges awarded included: Jim Crawford, Larry Chambers and Joey Sims, the Second Class Badge; Ken Smith, First Class Badge; Bobby Landweiren and Ronnie Hart, Star Badge; Mike Smeider, Steve Campbell and Tim Calloway, Life Badge.
Forty merit badges were also presented.
Jim Knuckles, representing the Northwest Georgia Council of Boy Scouts, was present at the ceremony and extended his congratulations to those receiving awards.
Monday, Dec. 7, 1970
Hughes’ disappearance touches off speculation of ‘foul play’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (UPI) – Sheriff’s deputies searched the Desert Inn penthouse of Howard Hughes over the weekend because they said they had word the mysterious billionaire had been kidnapped and was the victim of “foul play.”
A spokesman of Sherrif Ralph Lamb said the deputies conducted the search because they had “reason to believe a felony had been committed,” but said “the results were negative.”
District Attorney George Franklin said “this insinuation that he was kidnapped is a lot of hokum.”
State officials today attempted to arrange a meeting with both sides in the apparently monumental power struggle over Hughes’ $300 million Nevada business empire.
The struggle came to light after Hughes’ mysterious departure Nov. 25 from this gambling resort. Involved in the struggle are Robert Maheu, head of Hughes’ Nevada operations for the past four years, and officials of Hughes’ Tool Co.
Gov. Paul Laxalt, state Gaming Commission Chairman Jack Diehl and state Gaming Control Board Chairman Frank Johnson attempted to arrange the meeting to settle the matter.
Maheu said Sunday the authorized a sheriff’s search of Hughes’ penthouse after Undersheriff Lloyd Bell told him there was reason to suspect “foul play” in Hughes’ departure.
“My first concern is for Mr. Hughes, then comes concern for the 8,000 persons working for him in this state,” Maheu said.
A government official in Nassau said it was “pretty certain Hughes is occupying a suite at the Brittania Breach Hotel on Paradise Island.”
He said a group of Hughes’ men had taken over the ninth floor of the hotel, had partitioned off the whole floor and surrounded the exits and entrances. There were no immigration records of Hughes’ entry to the island, but officials said if Hughes had arrived in a private plane, only the crew might have been checked.
Maheu, a former FBI agent, obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent “any and all parties from interfering with the normal and orderly operation of the Hughes’ Nevada operation.”
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1970
Rockmart music student awarded honors for voice
ROCKMART – Kermit Burns Jr., of Rockmart, has been awarded places in two college level vocal competitions at the Georgia Music Teachers Association, it was announced following the recent meet of that organization.
Singing in the competition with college students from across the state, he was awarded third place and a cash award, and the National Association of Singing Regional Convention at Converse College, Burns was awarded first place in the College Men’s Division.
On Jan. 9, Kermit will be performing in the New York Metropolitan Opera auditions for the state of Georgia.
He is a candidate for the bachelor of music degree at Shorter College where he is a student of John Ramsaur, head of the Department of Music. He is presently serving as interim minister of music at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 1970
Gladiator matmen eye Calhoun
Stunned by its first loss of the young season, East Rome’s wrestling team still offers hope for a bright future, at least in the eyes of Coach Mike Miller.
The Gladiators were tripped up by Darlington, 39-15 in a match this past weekend after disposing of two other Region 7-AA South foes, Cass (58-0) and Paulding County (50-8) in earlier matches. Today, Miller’s boys are at home against Calhoun, another tough foe.
“We feel like we will be a stronger team as the season progresses,” explained Miller. He bases a lot of this on the return to fulltime status of Billy Creamer, who won a state championship in his weight division a year ago.
Creamer serves as captain of the squad and Phillip Waddell, another veteran, is co-captain. Creamer missed the match with Darlington and has, in fact, wrestled only one time so far. He pinned his foe that time out. Waddell finished third in the state meet in 1969.
The Gladiators are not overly blessed with experience and will be relying heavily on some young kids. Other boys with past experience are David Adams, LeRoy Griffin, Kevin Cave, Andre Davidson, Joe Freeman and Ben Griffin.
Other members of the squad are Harlan Griffin, Lance House, Charles Booth, Gordon Whatley, Dennis Williams, Chuck Huffstetler, David Young, Paul Pierce, Lamar Hammond, David Gaines, Mark Jackson, Steve Gaines and Herbert Morgan.
In future matches, Miller will be moving some of his boys to other weight divisions in order to find his strongest starting lineup.
100 years ago as presented in the December 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Coming to Lindale from near Tilton, Ga., Mr. William R. Parker and Mrs. Laura C. Pritchard, each almost 60 years old, were married at the home of a relative, 113 Garden Ave., by Rev. G.W. Ridley. They left for their Whitfield County home shortly thereafter.
---
Miss Mary Dodson, native of England and daughter of the English poet, also a field secretary in the student volunteer movement and returned missionary from India, arrived in Rome recently and will address the students of the Berry Schools and Shorter College.
Miss Dodson is now on her southern tour, having already visited a number of colleges. Her last engagements were in Athens.
As soon as her tour is completed she expects to leave for Palestine, where she will engage in mission work.
---
The special costumes to be worn by the American Legion minstrels in their upcoming performance at the auditorium are on the way. In the parade coming up the minstrels will wear their army overcoats and helmets. The ticket sale has been encouragingly good and accredited house is certain.
---
The establishment of a new Atlanta Birmingham train via Rome and Gadsden was urged upon the officials of the Southern Railway by the Gadsden Chamber of Commerce recently.
The Southern was represented at the conference by W.A. Beckler, passenger traffic manager, and J.L. Meek, assistant general passenger agent.
The chamber of commerce is also asking for a city ticket office. Businessmen in Gadsden argued that the proposed train from Birmingham to Atlanta via Gadsden and Rome would be a paying proposition from the start. They pointed out the difficulty in getting to and from Birmingham by people between Gadsden and Rome, and they believe that with continued effort the Southern can be induced to put on the train.