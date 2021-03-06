Monday, March 1, 1971
Williamson is Heart Fund playoff champion
Robert Williamson, who moves the ball a long way off the tee, survived a three-hole sudden death playoff Sunday afternoon to beat Gus Holbrook for the championship in the Second Annual Heart Fund Charity Golf Tournament.
Holbrook posted a four-under par 68 to surge in front in the 18-hole tournament. Then he had to watch from the sidelines Sunday while Williamson matched his score and forced a playoff.
Both golfers, obviously pressing, bogeyed the first extra hole. But they regained their composure to par the tough No. 2 hole at LinValley.
That sent ‘em to the No. 3 tee and it looked as if Holbrook had things going his way when Williamson’s drive sailed into a ditch. Williamson had to drop for a stroke and then he lofted his third shot onto the green.
Holbrook, in the meantime, was just off the green in two – and this is where things went sour for the Darlington standout. He hit his chip shot thin and went on to three-putt for a double-bogey. Williamson, in the meantime, two-putted for the bogey and the victory.
There was another phase of the tournament, this one for four-man teams. And another play-off was necessary to decide the winner.
Raymond Williams’ tam got the title on the first extra hole after firing a nine-under 63 for regulation play. That tied the team of Fay Brown.
Other members of the winning team were Jerry Argo, Jim Whitworth and Lynn Bevis. Members of Brown’s team were John Free, Hoyt McClung and Rabbit Black.
However, the big winner was the Heart Fund campaign, which realized $1,030 from the two-day event. A total of 176 golfers competed in individual play and paid in $880. The remainder came from team competition.
Merchants and businessmen donated prizes for top golfers in each flight so that all monies could go the Heart Fund.
This tournament officially kicks off the 1971 golfing season for the Rome area.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
One shot fired about 10:00 p.m. one recent evening at a burglar by Mrs. J.D. Simmons at her home on East Fouth Street failed to reach its mark. The police station received notice about that time that the burglar was there and officers Talley, Sellman and Tolbert answered the call, but when they arrived promptly the burglar was gone.
Mrs. Simmons told the officers that she had heard footsteps on the second story. A ladder was against the wall, where some repairs had been made, and it is presumed that the burglar made his escape down the ladder.
A search of the neighborhood by the police was unsuccessful.
Tuesday, March 2, 1971
Testimony continues in Tate case
LOS ANGELES (UPI) – Patricia Krenwinkel was “acutely psychotic” when examined after the Tate-LaBianca murders, and her mental illness may have been caused by chronic use of LSD, a defense psychiatrist testified Monday.
Dr. Andre R. Tweed was one of a parade of psychiatrists summoned by the defense in an attempt to save Charles Manson and his three women co-defendants from the gas chamber. The efforts were expected to concentrate on the quartet’s allegedly debilitating use of LSD.
Tweed said Miss Krenwinkel still suffered “residual evidence” of her mental illness.
“I believe that at this particular time her thinking is so distorted she believes what she did was right and was out of love,” he said.
Tweed, who said he had examined 12,000 persons for traces of drug addiction, depicted “acid” as a hallucinogenic drug whose use could lead some persons to “suicidal or homicidal urges.”
Other psychiatrists were waiting to testify for the other two women defendants, Susan Atkins and Leslie Van Houten. It was understood that Manson, accused mastermind of the seven murders in August 1969, had refused to be examined.
The three women defendants admitted at the trial that they had taken LSD on numerous occasions and indicated they may have taken it the nights of the murders.
Thursday, March 4, 1971
Coosa High School program Sunday; Maddox speaker
Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox will be the guest speaker at the Coosa High School dedication and open house to be held Sunday at 2 p.m.
Although the dedication has been postponed several times in the past month due to structural damage of the building and weather, these interferences have not dampened the excitement and growing expectancy that accompanied all new buildings.
Lt. Gov. Maddox will be introduced by Rep. E.B. Toles, and Charles Graves, city editor of the Rome News-Tribune, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Music for the festivities will be provided by the Coosa High School band, under the direction of Miss Martha Sanderson.
Friday, March 5, 1971
Haskin named postmaster in Rome today
Franklin E. Haskin, a 35-year veteran of the postal service, today was named postmaster in Rome. He has served as officer in charge since the retirement of Dallas L. Brown in November 1969.
The announcement came from T.J. Coleman, Atlanta Region Postal Service director.
Haskin is a native of Vincennes, Ind., but moved to Rome in 1933. He was graduated from Darlington School in 1934 and became a substitute carrier in the Rome office.
He is married to the former Miss Nell Keith of Rome and has one daughter, Mrs. John T. Lancaster, of Dahlonega.
Haskin because a substitute clerk in the office in 1937 and in 1940 was made a regular clerk. He served with the Navy in 1945-46, and in 1949 he was made a clerk in charge. In 1958 Haskin was made assistant superintendent of mails. He became assistant postmaster in 1969, and the same year became the officer in charge upon the retirement of Mr. Brown.
Haskin is active in the Cherokee Lodge 66 of the Masons and has served as high priest in the Royal Arch Chapter 26. He is a member of the Rome Council 15 Royal and Select Masters and has served as head officer in the council.
He is an elder in the First Christian Church and has served as chairman of the official board.
100 years ago as presented in the February 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Linton Jones of this county, who figured in an auto collision on the South Broad Street bridge, when his auto collided with one driven by Mrs. B.M. Brown, had a hearing in police court before Recorder Yancey and was fined and bound over to the city court, the latter action being based on a charge of having carried a pistol at the time of the collision. The fine was divided so as to cover three charges — driving too fast, driving while drunk and resisting arrest. When Officer Carlson tried to arrest him, Jones is said to have resisted and the officer struck him a severe blow over the head. The hearing and police court attracted a large audience. Mrs. Brown’s husband also swore to a warrant before Justice Treadaway, charging Jones with caring a pistol.
---
Nine boxes of tobacco and a quantity of shoes were found by policeman Cull Warren and deputy sheriff’s albums Albea and Wright at what is known as the Ashworth place on the Blacks Bluff Road, about three miles from Rome. Alfred Bowen, who lives there, was arrested. He told officers the goods had been left him by Moss Harbour, a merchant, and Harbour was also arrested but was released on bond.
---
After eight eventful years in authority, the Democratic administration of Woodrow Wilson closed its books and is resting to await the termination of its tenure. The crowds in Washington, D.C., are much smaller than usual, but the city is decorated and the Capitol dome is illuminated. President-elect Harding came to Washington, approved a simple inaugural ceremony, completed his cabinet by appointing J.J. Davis secretary of labor and went to the White House for a courtesy call on President Wilson.
Harding’s call at the White House was made after he conferred with Senator Knox and several other Republican leaders in and out of Congress. Mr. and Mrs. Harding were received by Mr. and Mrs. Wilson in the Green Room, and after tea was served the four remained together 20 minutes, chatting largely of the household affairs of the executive mansion and the little details of the inauguration. Just what part President Wilson will take in the inauguration is still in doubt.
Although his broken health makes it difficult for him to move about, Wilson has prevailed on his family and medical advisors to permit him to follow the custom and ride down Pennsylvania Avenue with his successor and he may remain to witness the entire ceremony.