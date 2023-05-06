Sunday, April 22, 1973
Program tells children hospitals not so frightening
Children in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties are learning all about hospitals as the result of a program sponsored by the Floyd-Polk-Chattooga Medical Auxiliary.
Members of the Auxiliary are distributing and demonstrating in schools, kindergartens and nursery schools a program called “Hello Hospital” consisting of a film strip and four books. The purpose of the program is to help dispel children’s fears about hospitals.
The series features Wendy Well and Billy Better as guides for a comprehensive hospital tour plus color pictures of real children in real hospital situations — on wards, in X-ray, in the laboratory, and in the operating room.
Books include “Hello Hospital,” which tells about what happens when a child enters a hospital; “The Hospital See Through Machines,” about X-ray and radiation therapy; “The Hospital Sandman,” about what happens before, during and after an operation; and “A Millyun Questions,” a question and answer book about hospitals.
Each book has an entertaining and engaging storyline yet presents information which is medically and psychologically sound, Auxiliary spokesmen said. The books are bright, colorful and cheerful. Books and film alike are suitable for children from preschool to pre-teen ages, they said.
The Auxiliary has purchased 10 sets of the “Hello Hospital” books to be distributed in public libraries and schools in the three counties. The group plans to eventually purchase enough books so that each school will have a set.
So far over 2,000 children in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties have seen the books and film.
As presented in the April 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
According to reports by local post office employees and poultry men of Rome, nearly 10,000 baby chicks have been purchased and brought to Floyd County already this spring .
This number is already probably six or seven thousand in excess of the number purchased here any previous year, and with the thousands more which will yet be bought, it is possible that the number of chickens raised in Floyd County this year will be four or five times the usual number. Those acquainted with the activities on the farms of the county state that more eggs are set this spring than ever before, so it is not likely that there will be a shortage of friars on the local market this year.
In the meantime folks who pass through the post office lobby often get the opinion that they are in a baby chick hatchery.
---
In view of the number of boys and young men of Rome who are planning to join the Naval Reserve force and take the two weeks summer cruises on the Atlantic, it is possible that 25 or 30 local men and boys will represent this city on the “summer vacation” cruises.
Ensign Frank C. Bunting reports that a great number of the Darlington school and high school boys of the more advanced ages are planning to go on the trip, not to mention a number of the young men and boys who are working in the offices and plants in the city.
Tuesday, April 24, 1973
West Rome band wins superior rating at event
The West Rome High School Lab Band, directed by Johnny Shook, won superior rating at the Birmingham Jazz Festival in Birmingham, Ala.
The competition, sponsored by the National Association of Jazz Educators, Alabama chapter, and the Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, included bands from all over the southeast.
The local delegates scored superior ratings from all three concert judges, Bobby Kane, a Birmingham professional musician, Jim Mehaffey, a writer of jazz arrangements and director of a jazz on ensemble at Troy State University, and Leon Breeden, director of the nationally known North Texas State Lab Band.
“Get It on,” and pop medley “Look of Love” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” and “Can’t Believe It Blues” were included in the West Rome presentation.
Also, the band gained superior rating in the sight-reading competition, judged by Steve Sample, who teaches arranging and theory at the University of Alabama.
Presenting West Rome’s trophy and plaque was Breeden, as a judge and National Association of Jazz Educators member.
The two band members winning outstanding soloist awards were Jackie Beard, tenor sax, and Mark Hopkins, trombone.
Performance in the Birmingham competition makes West Rome’s band eligible to submit a tape recording for consideration to the organizers of the Mobile Jazz Festival in June.
Thursday, April 26, 1973
Goldwater victim of bugging in ’64?
Sen. Barry Goldwater says he was the victim of political bugging during his unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1964.
“I was bugged by the other side and paid no attention to it,” the Arizona Republican told a group of Phoenix Heard Museum supporters Wednesday.
“They had even put television monitors across the elevator in my apartment building,” Goldwater said. “A bachelor across the hall caught on and said, ‘Hey, I bring chicks up here and I don’t want to get caught,’ so I didn’t say anything. I just took my clippers and dismantled the thing.”
On the current controversy over the Republican break-in and bucking of Democratic national headquarters in Washington ‘s Watergate complex, Goldwater said, “I believe the question will be cleared up and that high-ranking Democrats will be involved and that both parties will be glad when it’s over.”
Friday, April 27, 1973
Golfers try again in GEAA tournament
With hopes that the rain has finally moved out of the area, golfers turn out tomorrow and Sunday at the GEAA course to complete play in the annual Rome boys club charity tournament.
The event was scheduled a few weeks back and a few golfers did manage to get in their rounds. However, heavy rains washed out play during most of the weekend and officials had to reschedule the event.
It is sponsored by the Rome Jaycees and GEAA, and officials are hopeful of raising more than $1,000 to further the activities of the Rome Boys’ Club Choir.
There will be two tournaments in one. First, golfers can play in an 18-hole individual medal play event with an entry fee of $5. Second, they can compete in a special four-man lowball tournament by paying an additional $2.50 each.
Furthermore, golfers can play more than one time if they desire, but they must pay an entry fee for each 18-hole round and only the best round counts toward prizes.
This tournament is open to everyone, pros and amateurs alike. A special Ladies Day was held earlier.
Also on the tennis front, the annual Callier Springs Women’s Invitational tournament will be held this coming Tuesday after being delayed a week by rain. The ladies will begin teeing off around 9 a.m. and they may sign up at that time.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Coney Island and Far Rockaway, two of New York’s best known pleasure resorts were visited by fire and sustained damages estimated at $500,000. A tiny spark from an electric mortar mixing machine set the blaze at far Rockaway. Five firemen were injured.
---
Agreement of the stores to give employees the usual half holiday through the summer months, will be secured by the Business Women’s Club which has been asked by H. H. Shackleton, president of the Chamber of Commerce, to do the work. C. J. Wyatt and Albert Fahy, of the Chamber of Commerce, will assist. The commencing date will be May 16, and the closing Wednesday, August 29.
It has been a custom of almost every business and office for several years.