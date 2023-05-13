Tuesday, May 1, 1973
Dr. Greear elected Academy president
The head of Shorter College’s Department of Biology and Earth Sciences has been elected president of the Georgia Academy of Science.
Dr. Philip F.C. Greear was elected at the Academy’s 50th annual technical convention at Atlanta University. His term will begin next April.
Greear said he wants “to lead the membership in becoming more involved in matters of public concern. In general, they have tended to stay within their scientific shells and have tended to communicate their findings to fellow scientists without any effort to communicate their findings to laymen. I feel that scientists have the responsibility to make their understandings available to the non-scientific community. I shall try to lead the Academy in this direction.”
A native of Troutman, Va., Greear attended Young Harris Junior College and earned the master of science and doctor of philosophy degrees from the University of Georgia.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the Air Force. He entered as a private and rose to captain. He won the Bronze Star for achievement in his command on the logistics staff in the Korean War.
He is a member of the Georgia Natural Areas Council, directs the Genesis Project on Human Ecology on Ossabaw Island, directs the Northeast Georgia Girl Scout Conference on the Environment, serves on the highway committee of SAVE (Save America’s Vital Environment) and is on the board of directors of the Georgia Conservancy.
He has served as an advisor on ecology to the Coosa Valley Area Planning and Development Commission, to the State Highway Department and to Bent Tree Development Corp. Greear has been a consultant on five major books on the environment.
As presented in the May 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Dr. W. D. Furry, dean of Shorter College, was cut painfully about the face, in an automobile accident. He was taken to the Harbin Hospital where his wounds were dressed. It was necessary to take nine stitches.
Dr. Furry had been out riding with his wife, and was returning to the college when his wife, who was driving the car, ran into a tree as they were entering the college drive, throwing Dr. Furry into the windshield. The car was considerably damaged.
---
Despite the fact that the cool nights during the recent days have served to delay the ripening of strawberries, it is expected it will soon be busy with growers in the Summerville area.
While the strawberry acreage in Chattooga County has been greatly increased during the past two years, it still has not been brought up to what it was 10 years ago when the plants were destroyed and the land cultivated in crops which promised more profits, and yet the growers believe a record yield per acre will be made this year. It is said that the vines are loaded with young fruit, so much in fact, that it is feared the size of the berries will be reduced. However, the plants have been given special care this year and this is expected to greatly improve the size and quality of the fruit.
Wednesday, May 2, 1973
White House apologizes to Post
The White House has apologized to The Washington Post for its earlier denunciation of the newspaper’s disclosures on the Watergate cases.
“Yes, I would apologize to the Post, and I would apologize to Mr. Bob Woodward and Mr. Carl Bernstein,” said White House Press Secretary Ronald L. Ziegler on Tuesday morning. “I was over-enthusiastic in my comments about the Post, particularly if you view it in light of the events that have taken place.”
Woodward and Bernstein are the two Post reporters who teamed up to uncover many of the alleged instances of political espionage, sabotage and cover-up in the Watergate case.
Harry Rosenfeld, the Post’s Metropolitan editor, said, “I will dignify with comment Mr. Ziegler’s apology; it is entirely welcome. I think this late-in-the-day tribute to a free press ought to encourage all of the press to continue to play the watchdog role that our Founding Fathers probably had in mind for us.”
Thursday, May 3, 1973
Weatherford’s fears put to rest as Indians roar
Charlie Weatherford was worried before things got underway, but his worries proved unfounded Wednesday as the Armuchee Indians rolled to the Region 6-B track and field championship for the second season in a row.
The Indians totaled 103 points during the afternoon to beat Berry Academy for the team trophy. The Falcons had 83 points in second place, then came Trion with 69, Gordon Lee with 64, Georgia School for the Deaf with 60, Adairsville with 59, Valley Point with 32 and Cave Spring with 12.
When the teams held their sub-region meets a couple of days earlier, Weatherford had expressed concern over the way GSD qualified boys in winning the southern division title. He feared that the large number of GSD qualifiers would put his Indians at a disadvantage as they went after the overall 6-B title yesterday.
Instead, Armuchee went about its work in a business-like manner and brought in its fifth big championship of the season.
It all began when the Indians won their division at the LaFayette Invitational. A week later they repeated in the Gordon Lee Relays and then they followed this up by twinning their own relays.
Then last week the Indians nosed out Rockmart for a division title in The Rome News-Tribune Relays, and now comes the region title.
“It’s been a good season for us,” explained Weatherford. “We won every invitation and relays we entered, and the only thing we lost all season was that meet to Rockmart by two-thirds of a point.”
Now it’s on to the Georgia Class B championships at Jefferson later this month. The first and second place finishers in each event yesterday qualified for that trip.
In the meantime, the Georgia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships get underway today at West Georgia. Finals are scheduled in six events, qualifying in all others. Then the remaining finals will be staged tomorrow.
Berry College won the title a year ago and Coach Don Jones’ boys are trying to pull off a repeat. Since 1962, Berry and West Georgia have won five titles apiece in the GIAC.
Friday, May 4, 1973
Horse club plans show on Saturday
The Floyd County Horse Club will sponsor a horse show Saturday, May 5, at the Armuchee Saddle Club arena, Georgia Highway 140. The show will begin at 1 p.m. Ribbons will be presented to the winners and a special sportsmanship trophy will also be presented.
Entry fee for each class is $1 and admission prices are set at 75 cents for adults and children over 12. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
Classes for the show are: Open Hunter — three foot jumps Western Halter; English Halter; Pony Halter — 52-inch and under, 13 years and under; Western Pleasure; Pony Pleasure — 52-inch and under, 13 years and under; English Pleasure; Barrel Race; Racking Class (style and speed); Pony Barrel Race — 52-inch and under; 4-H Western Horsemanship (dismounting not required); 4-H Equitation (dismounting not required); Walk Trot Class for Children Under 13; Floyd County 4-H Horse Club — Western Equitation; Floyd County 4-H Horse Club — English Equitation.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Four hundred “Holy Rollers” were imprisoned on the upper floor of their “Pillar of Fire Temple” in New Brunswick, N.J, while a cordon of police officers with drawn guns held at bay a menacing mob which gathered as the result of a riot that occurred while a meeting of the “Holy Rollers” was in progress.
The “Holy Rollers” locked themselves in their church when a crowd estimated at 500 non-members precipitated the riot by stopping services when some of them took exceptions to a remark made by the church speaker, lauding the Ku Klux Klan. Three of the mob members were badly beaten and numerous combatants on both sides were less seriously hurt in the melee in which stones, chairs and sticks were hurled.
Two members of the church were arrested with difficulty by police and immediately arraigned and held for the grand jury on charges of assault and battery.
---
Dr F. W. Landrum, of Circleville, Kansas, and formerly of Rome, has been appointed by the governor of Kansas to serve the long-term period on the Kansas State Health Board.
Dr. Landrum spent his boyhood days in Rome until entering medical college six years ago. His appointment on the Board of Health of Kansas comes as a surprise to his friends here. His mother, Mrs. L. M. Landrum, who resides on North Broad Street, received a clipping from a Kansas paper of the appointment.