Sunday, April 2, 1972
Armuchee races past Berry in track meet
Armuchee opened the 1972 track season on a winning note Friday as the Indians captured 10 first places and garnered enough points for a 92-52 decision over Berry Academy.
Coach Charlie Weatherford’s troops were not to be denied in the event and made two clean sweeps, plus placing a thinclad in first or second in all events except one.
It was the first meet of the season and Weatherford, although happy with the win, wanted better times and showings in the meet. However, he was happy with the fact that depth proved to be a strong point for the Indians.
Ricky Cordle was the lone double winner for the Indians as he took a first in the shot and the discus.
However, the big individual winner of the meat was Tim Herbert, Berry’s outstanding thinclad.
Herbert came through with three wins in the meet with victories in the high jump, triple jump and high hurdles.
Winners for Armuchee were Bobby Youngblood in the broad jump, Ledbetter in the mile, Bobby Cochran in the 440, Randy Howard in the 100, Roger Moore in the 220, Steve Moore in the low hurdles and the Armuchee mile and 440 relay teams.
In addition to Herbert, Edmondson won the pole vault, Rayner the 880, and Carter took the two mile.
Armuchee is scheduled to take on Gordon Lee on Tuesday in a home match.
As presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Foreign candymakers are making an effort to establish a market for rum-filled chocolates in the United States and have thereby aroused the wrath of the confectioners, who are said to be keeping watch on all sweets made abroad to see that the alcoholic type of goods does not get a foothold.
The chocolates are said to be of extra large size and some of them have been placed on the market in this country and were bought by women who regard the dainty as a unique addition to the fare set out at teas. It is not known if any of these alcoholic sweets have reached the South.
Recently a large firm which has establishments in England and Holland attempted to advertise their wares in the Confectioners’ Review, but the business was refused. This concern described its chocolates as including “unique liquor and wine-blended assortments.”
---
Considerable excitement was caused in the neighborhood by a woman, two girls and a man who were apparently quarreling, at the entrance to the Masonic Temple annex on Fourth Avenue, when the woman drew a big knife and, declaring she would kill herself, was prevented from plunging the knife into her body by M. A. N. Patton, who happened to be near and hearing the quarrel went into the building to see what caused it.
It developed afterwards that the woman who tried to kill herself had accused the man of kidnapping her daughter, one of the two girls present, and the daughter had refused to go home with her.
Tuesday, April 4, 1972
Joe Sargent is named ‘Boy of Year’ finalist
Joe Sargent, a 16-year-old member of the Rome Boys’ Club was named a national finalist today in the 26th Annual “Boy of the Year” competition of the Boys’ Clubs of America.
Joe won regional honors in competition with candidates representing the eight-state Southern region. He will now compete with nine other regional winners for the title. In the nationwide competition, candidates represent some 970,000 Boys’ Club members in more than 960 Boys’ Clubs in 49 states. Each candidate is judged on the quantity and quality of service to his home, school, church, community and Boys’ Club.
As a regional winner, Joe is assured of at least a $500 scholarship, from $8,500 in awards annually provided by the Reader’s Digest Foundation for the “Boy of the Year” project. The national winner receives a $4,000 scholarship.
Joe attends Coosa High School, where he is the junior class president and serves on the student government organization. He has played on the school’s football, basketball and track teams, and has been a member of the Rome Boys’ Club choir for six years. He has also won several awards in annual Optimist Club oratorical contests. One of nine children, Joe lives with his parents at Shadow Lane, is a part-time cook in a Rome restaurant and an active member of St. Mary’s Church, where he serves as a lector and sings with a folk group at Mass.
On April 10, Joe and his Boys’ Club director will appear before a national selection committee in Washington, D.C., which will choose the national winner. Plans call for President Nixon to announce and install the “Boy of the Year” at a special White House ceremony during the week all regional winners will accompany the national winner to the ceremony.
Thursday, April 6, 1972
Case to head Bonnie Davis Chevrolet firm
W. N. Case, well-known automobile executive, was appointed to the top management position at Bonnie Davis Chevrolet of Rome, succeeding the late Bonnie Davis, who was president of the company.
Case has held positions as sales manager, general manager and vice president of the company since 1957.
He has completed 15 courses in management training at the General Motors Training Center in Atlanta and has been elected to the Chevrolet Motor Division Society of Sales Executives for the past three years. He is well known in the automotive field for his knowledge and management ability.
Case is married to the former Juanita McKinney of Rome, and they have two children, John and Libbie. They reside at 20 Hillcroft Drive in Rome.
He is a member of the First Baptist Church, Oostanula Lodge of Masons, Knights Templar, Royal Arch Masons, Rome Shrine Club, American Legion, Amvets, Coosa Country Club of Rome and the Yaarab Shrine Temple of Atlanta.
Friday, April 7, 1972
Gas fire at Doraville rages on
A massive gasoline fire at a refinery storage yard raged on today with no signs of slowing up.
Scores of asbestos-clad firemen battled into the second day to keep the fire contained to three gasoline storage tanks at the Atlanta pipeline terminal of Triangle Refineries Inc.
One refinery worker and a nearby resident died from burns, several other persons whose homes were destroyed were injured and about 300 residents of a nearby neighborhood were forced to evacuate.
Doctors at one hospital estimated that some 75 firemen were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and other injuries, and 30 more were taken to hospitals for treatment.
After an initial explosion just before dawn Thursday, the fire roared virtually out of control in three huge storage tanks that have a combined capacity of 4.6 million gallons.
For a time, the fire threatens seven other Triangle tanks nearby as well as storage tanks of other firms nearby.
The fire spread quickly over a 30-foot embankment designed to protect the residential area from fire and destroyed three homes while damaging others.
Gene Smith, a 32-year-old loading dock attendant, died shortly after the blaze was spotted when flames it overtook him as he fled from the scene.
And 29-year-old James Sloan, whose home was destroyed in the fire, died of third degree burns late Thursday afternoon in a hospital. His wife had been treated and released from the hospital.
DeKalb County Fire Chief Dudley Martin complained of “insufficient water.” DeKalb County officials said they had urged Triangle Refinery to install a larger water main to its fuel storage area, but it was never done. Firemen arriving on the scene Thursday morning found a single hydrant, served by a six-inch water main and equipped with two connections for fire hoses.
Firefighting foam from Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta was exhausted and officials there made plans to order more from Wilmington, Del.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Gordon L. Hight of Rome, already a noted radio operator, has formed a partnership with Thurston Hatcher and B. W. Benning of Atlanta for the operation in Atlanta of a radio supply store to be known as the Georgia Radio Company. Mr Hight will maintain his residence and business in Rome.
---
The baseball team of the Rome High School will play the first game of the local season at Hamilton Field when it meets that of Cave Spring in what promises to be a strong contest. Minnis will pitch for Rome High and Stevens will receive his curves. The remainder of the lineup for Rome is Kane at first, Alexander at second, Chapin at short, Hawes at third and Rocket, Tippin and Weber in the outfield.