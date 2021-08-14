Sunday, August 10, 1971
Scouts brave typhoon, see astronaut
It’s not likely that a full-blown typhoon could have dampened the spirits of three Rome Scouts on Friday when they saw the world’s first moonwalker at the 13th World Boy Scout Jamboree in Tokyo.
The boys, Robert Scott Davis, 15, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert E. Davis of Patillo Heights; Thomas W. Jackson Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Jackson, of 13 Greenbriar Lane; and Roy Thomas Allen, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Allen, of 218 Alfred Ave., were among 23,770 Scouts from all over the world who heard astronaut Neil Armstrong speak at the Jamboree campsite on the western slopes of Mt. Fuji.
When Typhoon Olive struck, most of the Scouts were evacuated to nearby temples and schools. The typhoon ended Friday and the boys returned to the site to resume Scout activities inside public buildings. There were no deaths or injuries.
Armstrong visited the Jamboree in the midst of a downpour and called it a “great challenge for rain scouting.”
Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 mission and the first man to set foot on the moon, looked over the muddy campsite and jokingly added, “I can’t see any tents.”
Armstrong, wearing an open net, green and white striped shirt, arrived at the camp with his 14-year-old son Ricky, and U.S. Ambassador, R.H. Meyer. They went to a concrete building in one corner of the 550-acre grounds where about 40 Scouts sang “Happy Birthday” to the American astronaut.
“Thank you, thank you very much, boys,” Armstrong said smiling.
Armstrong was 41 on Thursday, Aug. 5, but he explained to an American Scout official, “I left the states on Aug. 4. I arrived in Japan Aug 6. There went my birthday.”
The day was lost because the trans-Pacific flight took him across the International Date Line.
Among other guests who visited the campsite were Japanese Crown Prince Akihito and his wife, guests of the Jamboree. They met and had a brief conversation with the Armstrongs.
“We are very glad that you came to Japan,” Akihito told Armstrong in English, after ambassador Meyer had introduced him to the first man to walk on the moon.
The boys are scheduled to return to Rome on Aug. 19, following a seven-day tour of Japan and other far Eastern cities including Hong Kong, Bangkok and Taiwan.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Following the installation of a 6-inch water main at the swimming pool of the Coosa Country Club at a cost of $1,200, water is now to be supplied to the pool twice a week instead of only once, and patrons are expected to appreciate this feature to the fullest. The pool will be drained Monday nights and Friday nights, and will be filled on Saturday and Tuesday afternoons.
Ladies Day has been changed from Tuesday to Wednesday. About 200 swimmers have been enjoying the pleasures of the pool daily.
Tuesday, August 10, 1971
Lisa Lawalin to seek ‘Miss Dogpatch’ title
Miss Lisa Lawalin, student at Shorter College and first runner up in the Miss Georgia Pageant, will compete for the title “Miss Dogpatch U.S.A.” Aug. 17-21 at Dogpatch, Ark.
“The contest, which is sponsored by Al Capp Enterprises, will feature a $3,500 first prize, with a $1,000 wardrobe and the use of a 1972 Mustang for a year.
Miss Lawalin will compete in the swimsuit, evening gown and talent divisions of the pageant. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lawalin, of the Glenwood Apartments. Since graduation from high school she has been singing at the Crystal Pistol at Six Flags in Atlanta and performed several times on the Today in Georgia television program.
At Shorter Miss Lawalin is a speech major and a member of the Pi Sigma Sorority. She is also active in the Baptist Youth Fellowship.
Wednesday, August 11, 1971
Big wine spill
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (UPI) – A truck trailer carrying 50,000 gallons of wine and champagne jackknifed on a busy freeway Tuesday, filling the air with heavy fumes that could be smelled a quarter mile away.
The overturned truck, filled with 1,405 cases of cold duck champagne and other Gallo products from Fresno, Calif., blocked all three eastbound lanes.
Friday, August 13, 1971
Bicycle race to be Aug. 28
The Rome Floyd County Recreation Department and Bob’s Cycle Shop will cosponsor the first annual Bob Moore Memorial Bicycle Race.
The race will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 at noon at Legion Field.
The race will be open to all boys and girls up to 15 years. The age division will be 6-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-15.
Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each division and a drawing will be held to decide the winner of a new Schwinn bicycle.
Entry forms may be picked up at the Recreation Office, 300 W. Third St., or at Bob’s Cycle Shop, 6 Shorter Ave.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Ernest Taylor, Floyd county man, says the “Progressive Farmer,” wanted a barn. He needed one just as bad as he wanted one.
However, farm products had taken a slump and building materials were remaining at very high prices. Mr. Taylor could ill-afford to erect the type of barn he wanted and to buy the materials and hire it done. But he willed to have a barn; one that would suit him.
He got plans from the Georgia State College of Agriculture, plans outlining types of barns. From the plans he altered this and that until he finally worked out just the type and size of barn he liked. After his plans were set firmly in his mind and on paper, he determined to build the barn with as little cash layout as possible.
He started last winter and for two months at odd times he succeeded in getting the structure to where he could use it. He sawed the lumber and split the boards for roofing from trees on his farm. The roof alone, if bought from dealers, would have cost, he said, more than $100. He did all of his carpenter work, except the hire of a man for one day.
The barn that now stands is 30 feet long and 20 feet wide, has a high gambrel roof under which can be stored 20 tons of hay, and is built on a permanent foundation of concrete. It has four stalls and a crib of adequate size.
Here is what it costs him in actual money paid out: 150 lb. of nails, $10.50; 13 bags of cement $20.15; roller hangers for doors, $4; one day’s help, $2.50, making a total of $37.15. the barn is estimated to be worth about $600.
---
A lighted match flip from a cigarette is believed by Fire Chief Taylor to have been responsible for a fire which enveloped the hood of a delivery truck of the Daniel Furniture Company at the Woco Pep Station at Broad Street and Sixth Avenue. Somebody shouted across the street to fire headquarters. Chief Taylor saw the blaze at the same time and called out his men.
The truck was a mess of smoke, but the fire was put out in a few minutes with water and an extinguisher from the Woco Pep Station. The truck seat was damaged the worst.
---
The United States Senate has increased the scope of the anti-beer bill by empowering the prohibition commissioner to stop the importation of wine whenever he believes enough wine is produced in the United States for medicinal purposes.