Sunday, Oct. 8, 1972
East Rome band wins top awards
Repeating last year’s high-ranking performances at the Eighth Annual Midsouth Marching Festival held at Gadsden, Ala., the East Rome High School band for the second consecutive season earned from all three participating judges the rating of Division One Superior in band marching, playing and general effect.
Director John Carruth and his band, assisted by junior high school band director Bill Davis, brought back two handsome trophies — one to represent their own rating and a second one by drum major Lydell Self, the fifth such consecutive award to be presented to an East Rome High School drum major during the past five years. Rating of Division One Superior is the highest that may be given by competition judges, who paid special compliment to the East Rome band’s bass section.
In addition to competition marches the East Rome High School band performed in a downtown Gadsden parade at noon Saturday after initial performances starting at 10 a.m. Final performances were not completed until shortly after midnight. Latter part of the day’s competition was held at Gadsden’s Murfree Stadium, where East Rome High’s full complement of 92 members performed in rotation with 49 other high school bands from six separate states.
As presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Little Miss Christine Frix, talented daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Julian M. Frix, 402 Third Ave., was scheduled to sing for WSB, Atlanta Journal radio broadcasting station. Local radio fans who had been notified of her engagement listened in with stimulated interest to hear her, but atmospheric conditions were such that she could not be heard.
None of the receiving sets of persons interviewed succeeded in tuning in for any broadcasting station and there were no radio on audiences in Rome. However, it was certain that Miss Frix made a hit with all who were so fortunate as to hear her. She is visiting in Atlanta.
---
Young Miss Lorell Dobbins, 15 years old, daughter of a prominent farmer living at Oklaunion, near Vernon, Texas, takes the back seat for nobody when it comes to “raisin’ hogs.”
She exhibited a 450-pound Poland China porker at the Wilbarger County Fair, which carried off first prize from 10 competitors. And, to make it more interesting, the other entries were all from old experienced farmers.
---
The sheriff’s department officers are looking for a man who drove his Ford car through a fence outside the city limits on the Kingston Road, ploughed 150 yards through a cornfield and landed the car bottom side up in a ditch.
Sheriff Wilson and deputies answered the call and found the barbed wire fence broken, a swath cut through the field and the Ford car turned turtle in the ditch.
It is thought that the man escaped unhurt, and witnesses to the act say he was intoxicated.
Monday, Oct. 9, 1972
Layer of ‘suds’ covers Coosa; cause unknown
The Coosa River this morning was covered with suds three feet deep in places beginning near the falls at Mayo’s Bar Lock and Dam.
Troy Jarman, operator of the Lock and Dam Bait Shop, said he started “noticing suds about two or three weeks ago, just a little bit, but not enough to worry about, I didn’t figure.”
And though “it was pretty bad last weekend,” he added, “boy, it really piled in here about dust to dark last night.”
The studs are apparently caused by some sort of detergent in the water which is agitated by the turning effect of the bar, or falls. The river this morning looked much like a northern river during the spring thaw when it is filled with chunks of ice.
Jarman said it was so thick at times that it actually covered and concealed boats moored at his shop. He added that his business was suffering because “it (suds) drives the fish back out and they don’t bite. The fisherman just quit and leave. The crappie season is just coming back, too.”
Robert Harper, game warden for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said a biologist for the department was supposed to begin an investigation this morning. Harper added that the biologist will attempt to find where the detergent is entering the river and “it will probably be a couple or three days before we know anything for sure.”
However, assistant city manager Jim Crowdis this morning told the News-Tribune he believes the problem is caused by carpet mills in Dalton. “It’s been getting worse and worse lately,” he declared.
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1972
Unusual appointment
A Los Alamos scientist, married and the father of three children, has been named an assistant pastor of a Roman Catholic church. He is an ordained deacon.
The New Day, a publication of the Santa Fe Pastoral Council, said the appointment may be the first of its kind.
Chester S. Kazek, who had been ordained a permanent deacon, was named assistant pastor to the Rev. Donald Bruckner of the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish here. Archbishop James Peter Davis of the Santa Fe Archdiocese made the appointment.
The New Day said Kazek now has the authority of the pastor in Father Bruckner’s absence and does not need permission to perform weddings, funerals and baptisms.
Thursday, Oct 12, 1972
Mike no longer plays ‘possum’
Mike Johnson has been plagued with injuries throughout much of his football career and even now he doesn’t know from one week to the next if he’ll be able to play for the Furman Paladins.
But, he proved a week or so ago to Appalachian State that he’ll give it all he’s got.
Johnson, a former West Rome stand out, was named offensive captain for that game and started in place of an injured teammate. He responded with 53 yards rushing and 17 in pass receiving and scored Furman’s second touchdown on a 10-yard run.
“We’ve known all along that Mike could do a good job, but he has been plagued by injuries ever since he has been at Furman,” said assistant coach Don Kemp. “He doesn’t have outstanding speed or quickness, but he always wants to play.”
Ironically, it was an injury that finally gave Johnson his chance. He was on the second unit until Donny Griffin injured his ankle against Wofford.
“I was surprised to start, but more surprised by being named captain,” said Johnson. “I had missed the entire Wofford game when my knee locked and did not even know if I would play in the Appalachian game.”
Sitting on the sidelines had been discouraging to Johnson.
“Everybody gets discouraged but if I could not do the best job I didn’t want to be in there,” he explained.
Right now, Johnson’s knee is a continuing problem. He’s almost certain to undergo an operation, but he’d like to wind up his senior season at Furman first.
“In fact, I was injured so much in high school that my teammates started calling me ‘possum’ since I missed so many practices,” says Johnson. Be that as it may, Furman’s opponents now know what the “possum” can do.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Outdoor equipment of the Maple Street playground has been dismantled for the winter and activities will be resumed in the gymnasium and library, it was announced by the Rev. H. F. Joyner, director of the institution. Next summer the larger slide contributed by Mather Daniel, of Daniel Furniture Co., which arrived too late for use this last summer, will be set up at the beginning of the season.
The gymnasium has been put in shape for motion pictures, which will be shown once a week at the beginning, but later maybe shown three times a week.
More than 12,000 books have been loaned by the library since it was opened less than two years ago. So great has been the use of the library that more books are needed. Recent contributions have been made by Mrs. Yokely, Mrs. Thomas and E. L. Watson. Juvenile books are especially desired.