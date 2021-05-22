Sunday, May 16, 1971
25 Romans to attend Olympics
Twenty-five Rome and Floyd County special education students will attend the 1971 Special Olympics for the Handicapped to be held in Atlanta, May 28-29, according to Mrs. Sara McPhee, director of Special Education, Rome City Schools.
The 25 children will be among 600 chosen in various local events statewide to participate in the Atlanta competition. Mrs. Ethel Kennedy, wife of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Mrs. Roslyn Carter, Georgia’s first lady, will be on hand to welcome the youngsters.
The Georgia Special Olympics will begin Friday, May 28, with swimming events at DeKalb Junior College. Following the swimming a variety show with the TV stars, “The Banana Splits,” and other groups will be staged for the participants.
Saturday will be a full day of activity starting with an opening parade with the Third Army Band from Ft. McPherson, the lighting of the Olympic torch, and the releasing of balloons with each participant’s name. The coach for the Georgia Olympics is pro football star Fran Tarkenton. Among other sports figures on hand to coach during the day will be Wilson Certified Giant, Henry Kite and chief Noc-a-homa of the Atlanta Braves.
The Rome area students will be accompanied to Atlanta by five chaperones, all teachers in the Special Education program, Coach Paul Kennedy and Mrs. Sara McPhee.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Judge Maddox, county attorney, has ruled that the women of Floyd County cannot vote in the roads bonds election, much to the regret of himself and the county commissioners, because the Enabling Act has not as yet been passed by the General Assembly which will meet after the bond election.
---
A Hudson Super 6 automobile, stolen in Chattanooga, was found at Armuchee Creek, about 10 miles from Rome by Deputy Sheriff Lindsey Wright and Officer Will Warren of the police and taken to the courtyard of the county jail.
The police have received word by wire from Detective Chief Hackett of Chattanooga that such a car had been stolen there and had also received word from Armuchee that an auto had been left there in the road by some unknown person in the middle of the night. It proved to be the car stolen in Chattanooga. There have thus far been no arrests in connection with the theft.
Monday, May 17, 1971
Champ toper
AKOKA, Japan (UPI) – Shigenru Kawamura, 31, won Akoka’s annual speed drinking contest Sunday by drinking nearly half a gallon of rice wine in 19 seconds.
Kawamura, a factory worker, competed against seven men and one woman before 1,500 spectators. He consumed one sho of sake so fast that he beat the record set last year by seven seconds. One sho equals .469 gallons.
Wednesday, May 19, 1971
Hoyt twins ink golf packs with Tennessee
Bob and Nat Hoyt, who have proven on numerous occasions their ability to beat the best in golf, have signed golf grant-in-aid scholarships with the University of Tennessee. The twins, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Hoyt Jr., signed with the Volunteers Monday afternoon with Coach Sid Hatfield doing the honors.
“We feel like we got two boys who will give our golf program a shot in the arm,” Coach Hatfield said. He pointed out that Bob is the Georgia AA high school champion and Nat was the region champion, beating his brother in that event.
Actually, the pair have been beating each other throughout most of their lives on the golf course. At times, Bob would hold the upper hand and then Nat would capture the spotlight. During their play at Darlington, the Hoyt twins led the Tigers to two straight championships including the Mid-South in 1970 and the Class AA title in 1971.
Nat captured individual honors and the Region 7-AA tournament at Lafayette this year with a two over par 70. Bob finished with a 73 in the event.
Bob then moved to the front in the State Class AA tournament to claim low medalist honors as he guided the Tiger team to the crown. Bob shot a 73 in the state event and Nat gambled on the final three holes to finish up with a 77.
The duo has been just as victorious in local tournaments until this year when Georgia rules prohibited them to play in events of this type. During the years, both boys have captured titles in Rome area tournaments.
Thursday, May 20, 1971
Rome Boys’ Club honored for assisting Biloxi group
ATLANTA – The Boys’ Club of Rome was singled out for honors today in a program excellence competition of the Boys’ Clubs of America for its fundraising drive to help the Biloxi, Miss., Boys’ Club construct a new building following Hurricane Camille in 1969.
The club was selected from among more than 900 Boys’ Clubs throughout the country as a merit award winner in the competition. Announcement of the award was made here during the 65th annual convention of the 900,000-member Boys’ Clubs of America, attended by some 1,400 lay and professional use workers.
The award, an engraved plaque, was presented to the Rome Boys’ Club by A.L. Cole, national chairman, and John L. Burns, president of the National Youth Guidance Organization.
Alex H.Mmills, executive director of the Rome Boys’ Club, said the club’s choir immediately pledged $1,000 to the Biloxi Building Fund and promised delivery at a concert there last June. The fundraising project expanded to include six other southern region Boys’ Clubs, Mills said, and the choir embarked on a nine-month concert tour. At the concert in Biloxi the Rome Boys’ Club choir presented the Biloxi club with gifts and pledges totaling $4,620. That amount was matched by a philanthropic gift, Mills said.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Press and commercial wires leading out of Washington, D.C., were prostrated for several hours by the strange and mysterious effects of an aurora borealis. At various intervals powerful Earth currents formed short circuits that paralyzed the wires and made it impossible to transmit either news or messages and for a couple of hours the wires were completely dead.
---
Following a quarrel at the Ridley Grocery Store on East 12th Street, Will Freeman, a young man, struck Philip Allbright, another young man, on the head with a heavy piece of iron, inflicting a painful wound. Immediately afterward Freeman went to Sheriff Wilson, telling him of the affray and offering to give himself up. He is now in jail without bond awaiting the result of Allbright’s injury.
The latter was taken to his home on McGhee Street and attended by Dr. Frank Maddox, who stated last night that he does not consider the young man’s injury serious, though it is a very bad wound and has caused a slight fracture of the skull.
Freeman was charged with assault with intent to murder, and a warrant was sworn out before Justice Reese.