Friday, June 4, 1971
League champs claim victories in softball
Valley View and Rome Paper, winners in their respective leagues during the first half of the season, came through with solid wins Thursday night to continue winning ways.
Valley View, Southern League champion, knocked off BP in fine style in the adult softball program with an 11-4 decision, while Rome Paper, American Loop titlist, wrapped Henderson-Frazier, 11-5.
In other Southern League games, Shelley Brothers whipped Ben’s Service, 3-2; and Floyd Police rapped Quarles Furniture, 15-6. In the American League, Terhune Electric topped Burger King, 22-14 and Lewis 66 stopped Pledger Electric, 14-11.
The Rebels and Bears were winners in the Rome Boys’ Club Pee Wee League. The Rebels whipped the Mets, 2-1 and the Bears turned back Cave Spring 13-1. In minor league, the Indians won over the Athletics, 15-6; the Giants edged the Red Sox, 7-6, and the Angels whipped the Cubs, 10-0.
In 9-12 League play, Brighton captured a 5-3 victory over Self Motor Company; while Optimist trimmed Jennings, 11-5; and Trend Mills knocked off TPA, 9-0.
Valley View picked up 11 runs on 10 hits to muster the win in the victory over BP, but Floyd Police had the big production with 20 hits for 15 runs. Shelley Brothers won over Ben’s Service Station with a solo run in the seventh inning, 3-2.
G. Murphy pounded out four hits while Hatch aided with three to lead terhune electric to a 22 to four win over Burger King. Wheeler had a pair of bingles for the losers.
Lewis 66 got four hits from Miller, including a home run, and three safeties from Kinley to paste the 14-11 win over Pledger Electric. Ross garnered four and Davis three for Pledger.
A, Vaughn collected three hits to lead Rome Paper to the win over Henderson-Frazier. Edwards and Dixon had two safeties for the winners while Burkhalter and Buffington had a pair each for the losers.
Greg Braden rapped out a triple and a double to pace Brighton to the victory over Self Motor Company with Randy Womack getting credit for the victory. Jimmy Dean had a pair of hits for the losers while Chuck Wynn wrapped around tripper.
Optimists collected 11 hits including three by Gary Doegg in as many trips, while Mark Jones and David Studdard had two hits. Jones rapped a home run and had four RBIs. Jeff Fox, Sammy Keener and Greg Jacobs had two safeties each for the losers.
Trend Mills got plenty of hitting with Joey Smith, Brian Lovelace and John Dowdy collecting three hits each while Ronnie Floyd and Bobby Bowling garnered two each in the 9-0 win over TPA. The losers were paced by Robert Rhinehart with a pair of safeties. Cole Patrick was the winning hurler.
Tuesday, June 1, 1971
War hero Audie Murphy is dead
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – The wreckage of a chartered airplane carrying World War II hero Audie Murphy and five other men has been found on a rugged mountain top near here.
Pathologists were today trying to positively identify the bodies removed from the wreckage Monday by rescue workers and taken to Roanoke Community Hospital.
The rescue workers said three bodies might be identified by physical features but the other three were burned so badly they were unrecognizable.
“All indications point to the fact that it is Audie,” said Lincoln Carle, the 46-year-old Murphy’s business manager. “We don’t have positive identification but everything else matches.”
As the nation’s most decorated World War II hero, Murphy received 24 medals from the American government, three from the French and one from the Belgians.
He won the Medal of Honor after he mounted a burning American tank and, although wounded, held off with a 50-caliber machine gun German troops which were advancing on him from three sides.
Besides the Medal of Honor, he won the Distinguished Service Cross, the Legion of Merit, the Silver Star with Oak Leaf cluster, the Bronze Star and the Croix de Guerre. He also received the Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf clusters.
Murphy, who rose to lieutenant, also is commended for having killed 240 German soldiers.
Murphy had been flying to Martinsville 60 miles south of here on business. The plane went down Friday morning, but the crash went undetected three days because of bad weather and because no flight plan had been filed.
Numbers still visible on the tail of the twin engine Aero Commander matched those on the aircraft in which Murphy and five others had boarded in Atlanta. The wreckage was spotted Monday on the north side of 3,056-foot Brushy Mountain about 14 miles northwest of here. It was reached later in the day by rescue workers, who had to hike four miles up the steep mountain terrain.
The five persons who boarded with Murphy were Claude Crosby, president of Modular Management, a subsidiary of Modular Properties, Inc. of Atlanta; Jack Littleton of Ft. Collins, Colo., secretary-treasurer of Leniore Corp.; Raymond Prater, a Chattanooga, Tenn., lawyer representing Modular Management; Kim Dody of Ft. Carson, Colo., a friend of Littleton; and the pilot, Herman Butler of Denver, Colo.
Murphy turned to business several years ago after a 44-movie career that included “To Hell and Back,” a film based on his autobiography, and “The Red Badge of Courage.”
He married twice, his first to actress Wanda Hendrix, ending in divorce. His second wife, Pamela, a former airline stewardess, lived with Murphy and their two sons, Terry, 18, and James “Skipper,” 16, in North Hollywood, Calif.
Wednesday, June 2, 1971
Liquor referendum defeated Wednesday
CENTRE, Ala. – Residents of Cherokee County, Ala., defeated Tuesday a referendum which would have allowed the sale of beer, wine and whiskey in the county.
Out of 10,000 registered voters, 1,886 cast ballots for legal sales and 2,326 were against.
Probate judge Paul C. Kennedy had called the referendum after receiving a petition bearing the required number of signatures. By law, the petition must bear the names of 25 percent of the voters who cast ballots in the last election.
Thursday, June 3, 1971
No blades
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (UPI) – A bill prohibiting the inclusion of razor blades in newspaper advertisements or any other form of unsolicited delivery has been passed 57-3 by the California Assembly.
The measure was sent Wednesday to the senate. Assemblyman Leroy Greene introduced the measure after newspapers throughout the nation recently carried advertisements containing razor blades.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John Stephens, member of the graduating class of the Rome High School, fell in a baseball game played by the high school team against a team at Summerville, making a difficult catch at shortstop, and broke his left arm in two places, necessitating his removal from the game.
John is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 1. His friends are all pulling for him to get well soon.
---
Troy Alverson of Berry leaves today for Athens where he will represent the 7th District in the State High School Meet. In the 7th District preliminaries held at Cedartown in April, Alverson won several first places and was selected by the 7th District to enter two track events, the 220-yard dash and first lap of the relay, at the state meet. When asked if he had been training for the events he said, “Yes, I’ve been plowing for a month and believe I am fit.”
Berry School counts upon its sturdy farmer lads to bring home their full share of the honors, not only in athletics, but also in all departments of school training and activities. Berry’s man, Carroll Grimes, won second place in the declamation contest and all Berry’s representatives made a good showing at the district meet.
---
Cases of disorderly conduct against W.J. Watson and Kenneth Hamilton featured the police court session, presided over by city commissioner W.C. Atkinson in the absence of recorder Yancey and commission chairman E.E. Lindsey.
The two men quarreled over the price of some cigarettes at Watson’s, on the old McDonald corner on Broad, where the fire stock of the Simpson Grocery Company is being sold. They were said to have advanced on each other, Mr. Watson with his knife, until William A. Patton and others separated them, according to the testimony. That was Saturday morning.
Commissioner Atkinson discharged Mr. Hamilton and fined Mr. Watson $15. The hearing was featured with humor and occasional clashes between Attorney Claude H. Porter representing Mr. Watson, and Graham Wright, representing Mr. Hamilton.
---
World business is rapidly improving, Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover declared in a statement. “That there has been a steady economic improvement in Europe outside Bolshevik Russia is well indicated by the progress made in repeal of restrictions over consumption,” said Hoover. “With the forthcoming harvest it is expected that economic recovery will have produced so far both in local production and in ability to provide full amounts of needed imports that rationing can be practically abandoned in all countries except possibly in Austria.”