Sunday, Nov. 19, 1972
Roman’s kin loses deer, finds gold
John Rose of Grass Valley, Calif., didn’t bag a deer when he went hunting near Sierra City, Calif., on Oct. 28, but he didn’t come back empty-handed.
Walking down a hillside he came across a 28 ounce specimen of quartz gold. Although finding small chunks of gold isn’t so unusual in that part of the country, a specimen that size is out of the ordinary. A jeweler later reported that the metal was rich in quality, over 900 grain.
Rose is an employee of the Pacific Telephone Company and lives in the Grass Valley area. His wife is the stepdaughter of Mrs. Mimia Sunkler of the Wilson Apartments, Rome.
As presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The barn on the farm of Horace Rhyne and belonging to him, near the Floyd County Home, was totally destroyed by fire in the middle of the night recently. Because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, Sheriff Wilson was notified of the fire, and when he arrived at the scene half a dozen explosions were heard in the barn, caused by cartridges being set on fire. A man’s cap, also on fire, was lying near the entrance to the barn. Footsteps led from it, apparently freshly made, and the sheriff sent for the bloodhounds at the county chain gang camp. They followed the trail for several miles but the dogs lost the scent. Sheriff Wilson was joined in the chase by superintendent Braden of the county home and the latter’s son.
---
Louis Cantor was arrested in Chicago by special agents of the Department of Justice working under the orders of Attorney General Daugherty, in connection with the operation of an alleged liquor conspiracy said to have its center in Savannah, Georgia.
The federal agents said they had been working on the case for months and that other arrests, including that of a banker, would be made in the South soon.
---
A complete lack of gas supply for several hours made it impossible to melt metal and the line of types of the Tribune-Herald and so delayed the issue of the paper to such an extent that the quantity of reading matter is greatly lessened.
The gas supply has been a source of more than usual complaints and there is no apparent hope of betterment in sight. The illness of the local manager has added to the troubles of the gas company.
Monday, Nov. 29 1972
Cave Spring now 3-0, looks to Temple test
Cave Spring’s boys have cleared three hurdles, but Coach Graham Woodell believes his cagers have their biggest early season test coming up Tuesday night at Temple.
“This is a sub-region game and if we can win down there it would really be a boost for us,” explains Woodell, who is pleased by the fast 3-0 start of his boys. Their latest victory came against Fairmount, 65-44 last friday. Cave Spring’s girls also beat Fairmount, 28-27 to run their record to 2-1, however Woodell is worried about the lassies.
“I’ve never had a team that has worked any harder and I don’t understand why we’re not playing up to our capabilities,” he says. “Maybe we just need a little time to put it together.”
At any rate, Woodell says his girls are having to rebuild at several positions and don’t yet stack up with the Cave Spring girls teams of recent years.
Big Mark Smith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore with an unlimited future, continued to do his thing at Fairmount. He pumped in 21 points and got almost as many rebounds. Connell Wright also played a big offensive role in the win with 12 markers.
Cave Spring leaped in front, 15-7 after one period and made it 37-22 at intermission. Then it was 55-39 at the end of three quarters.
J. W. Chapman of Fairmount was the game’s high scorer with 25 points.
The Cave Spring lassies fell behind Fairmount, 8-5 at the end of the first quarter. Fairmount maintained a lead 18-17 and 24-22 at the next two quarter stops before Cave Spring rallied down the stretch for a 28-27 win.
Teresa Huckaby scored 16 points for Cave Spring and Shirley Griffin had 13 points for Fairmount.
As far as championships are concerned, Shorter and Berry College basketball teams were left out during the weekend, but that was only the beginning for the Rome-based schools. Shorter finished third in the Tipoff Tournament completed Saturday at Memorial Gym, while Berry was fourth. Cumberland College of Kentucky won the title with a solid 107-96 victory over Athens College of Athens, Ala.
In the opening round of the tournament, Athens whipped Shorter, 95-74 and Cumberland defeated Berry, 90-65 to set the stage for the Saturday finals.
As far as Shorter and Berry are concerned the tournament is in the background and a big season lies ahead.
Shorter will resume action in the Civitan Classic at Salisburg, N.C., on Nov. 24-25, while Berry will be idle until Dec. 4. The Hawks will travel to North Georgia for a GIAC contest.
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 1972
Astronauts practice for moon trip
With their rocket “ready to go,” Apollo 17’s astronauts rehearse their parts of the countdown tonight for launch Dec. 6 on America’s last planned journey to the moon.
The towering Saturn 5 rocket and its three-module spaceship passed a long, realistic countdown test Monday night by simulating blast off on schedule at 9:53 p.m. EST.
“It’s been a very nominal and uneventful test,” reported launch director Walter J. Kapryan. “Everything looks like we’re in real good shape. We’re ready to go.”
Because the Saturn was filled with more than one million gallons of explosive propellants, astronauts Eugene A. Cernan, Ronald E. Evans and Dr. Harrison H. “Jack” Schmitt waited until the fuel was drained before rehearsing their part of the countdown.
Friday, Nov. 24, 1972
Miss FJC pageant set
Plans for the first Miss Floyd Junior College Pageant had been finalized for Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. in the college student center. There will be no admission charge.
Fourteen young women will compete in the event and will be judged on the basis of poise, charm, personality, talent and beauty of face and figure.
Vying for the Miss FJC title are Jane Darby, Teri Freeman, Rome; Ellen Henderson, Lindale; Patrice Nolan, Rome; Celeste Norton, Lindale; Jean Roberts, Donna St. Clair and Margo Trammell, Rome; Vita Voyles, Cedartown; Vicki Weeks, Rome; and Suzy Whirroj, Cedartown.
The contestants will parade in swimsuits and evening gowns and will compete in the talent divisions of the pageant.
Ron Burton, WROM radio announcer and student at FJC, will serve as master of ceremonies.
The young woman who is selected Miss Floyd Junior College will be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Georgia in 1973 in Columbus in June.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Butter and egg prices are worrying housekeepers, according to a statement made by one of them, and she said that there seems to be no immediate prospect of them being lowered. Scarcity of both and the strong demand usual at this season of the year are, of course, the causes of the soaring prices.
Butter is being sold by producers direct to consumers at 50 cents a pound in many cases, and at the grocery stores is priced at a little less. Eggs are hanging around the half dollar a dozen point and some of them are even higher owing to the condition of fractions of a dozen, occasionally. They are in advance of their age of usefulness.
The market in nearby cities is reported as even worse — or better — depending on whether the viewpoint is that of the seller or the buyer.