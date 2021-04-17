Sunday, April 11, 1971
Groundbreaking set for mental hospital
Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox and the State Board of Health will participate Wednesday in groundbreaking ceremonies for the Northwest Georgia Regional Mental Hospital on Redmond Circle. The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The hospital will be built by Ranger Construction Co. of Atlanta on the present site of Battey State Hospital. It will provide facilities for the treatment of tuberculosis and mental illness, primarily.
Ranger has contracted with the State Hospital Building Authority at a cost of $9,850,216. It has been allotted 900 calendar days (nearly three years) to finish.
The hospital will contain 550 beds. Three hundred beds will be used for mentally ill patients and 250 beds will be used for tuberculosis patients. However, the hospital has been designed so units for tuberculosis patients may be converted for use by patients with mental illness if the tuberculosis caseload should decline.
During the early 1960s the State Health Department proposed construction of reginal mental health hospitals to relieve crowded conditions at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville and to improve the quality of treatment for mental health disorders. The hospital here will be the only facility on the East Coast providing a combination of treatment for mental and physical health impairments, state health officials said.
There are to be a total of eight regional mental health hospitals throughout Georgia. Such hospitals are already in operation in Atlanta, Savannah and Augusta. Others will be built here, and in Columbus, Gainesville, Macon and Albany.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Ursula Tyson Kenyon had, she states in a petition for divorce, filed in Floyd’s Superior Court, a Christian home and Christian rearing and for that reason, besides the natural antipathy of any wife to a claimant on her husband’s attentions other than herself, considers herself the victim of “subtle cruelty” in her petition for divorce.
Mrs. Kenyon resides in this county but her husband lives at Marshall, N.C. The couple was married only 6 months — from May 26th of last year to September 25th — and lived together until, the wife alleges, he left her on the last named date and in kissing her goodbye at the railroad station said that was the last kiss she would receive from him. He didn’t tell her that but, according to her suit, told it to a bystander.
The wife asserts that her husband received letters which he would not allow her to open or read — letters from another woman — and this she considers against that sacredness of the marital relation which she was taught it should have.
Monday, April 12, 1971
Duck and dog, cat and pup for strange new alliances
Hop Sing (no relation to hop, skip and jump), a wiry little Pekingese with a mug like Muhammad Ali after the Frazier fight, stars in dog food commercials and swims with a mighty strange duck.
The duck is named Donald (what else?) and celebrated his second birthday last week. He was two weeks old.
The guardian of this Dynamic Duo is Mrs. Daisy Mitchell of 7 McHenry Drive. However, Hop Sing actually belongs to her daughter, Mrs. Michael Moore of Decatur.
Mrs. Mitchell brought Donald home to keep Hop Sing from wandering out of the yard and to provide him with a little company.
The two share the same basket (bed) and are inseparable.
Donald waddles everywhere that Hop Sing goes – to trees, to shrubs, to fire plugs, etc. They even skinny dip in their own private pool. The only real friction that ever develops between them occurs whenever Hop Sing ventures into terrain where Donald is physically unable to follow, up a flight of stairs, for example.
Hop Sing, who is 1-1/2 years old, is a blue blood, as the American Kennel Club will attest. Exactly why he chose to thumb his nose at café society and hob-nob with a duck is anyone’s guess.
But the two have endeared themselves to neighbors who often drop by to say hello or just stare.
And there is another strange pair in Floyd County that delights in shocking conventional society, a cat named Spot and a puppy named Kit.
Kit, who is only four seeks old, decided he just wasn’t ready to be weaned (even though his natural mother thought he was). So, he decided to move in with a cat.
Spot, who was nursing a litter of newborn kittens, told Kit there would always be a place at her table. So Kit decided he would be no wallflower and accepted her invitation, permanently.
Kit is owned by Mrs. Mildred Calderon of 128 East 12th St. She is keeping the cat for her sister.
Wednesday, April 14, 1971
Americans offering themselves to Reds in exchange for POWs
LOS ANGELES (UPI) – An insurance salesman, a minister, an auto mechanic, a young conscientious objector and a retired fireman leave for Laos today to offer themselves in exchange for American war prisoners in North Vietnam.
“We’re going over there with one thing in mind – the sake of humanity,” said Dominic “Bud” Cimino, 45, a Marine in World War II and the father of three children.
“I’m confident we’re going to be successful because they can’t say not to us. You see, what we’re asking for is just a human thing to do,” said Cimino, an insurance salesman who heads the group.
“I don’t know how we can possibly sit back here while there’s men rotting in POW camps, some of them for eight years,” he said. “I’m not doing anything spectacular, the courageous people are the mothers, wives and children of the POWs in North Vietnam.
The other members of the group are the Rev. Gene Trouche, 59, a French-speaking Methodist minister; Stan Bagwell, 50, a retired Navy petty officer and an auto mechanic; Patrick MacDonald, 21, a conscientious objector; and Ed Newmyer, 70, a retired fireman.
After their arrival in Laos, Cimino said the group plans to go to the North Vietnamese embassy and “present our idea to them. We’re going to go with dignity and peacefully.”
“We just want to present ourselves as plain, ordinary citizens,” he added, “and talk them into making the exchange for humanitarian reasons.”
Cimino plans to return to the United States if the deal goes through and make arrangements for 50 more volunteers he says have applied for the substitution project.
Thursday, April 15, 1971
Tigers’ golfers win 6th in row
Darlington’s golf team continues to roll along undefeated.
The Tigers polished off Marietta at the Blue Devils’ home course in easy fashion this week for their sixth straight win of the season. They go against Westminster and Coosa on Friday afternoon at the Coosa Country Club in their next outing.
Bob Hoyt and Gus Holbrook set the winning pace against Marietta with a pair of 77s. Next came Grey Tuttle with a 78 followed by Bob Hoyt at 80 and Miles Gammages at 82. That gave Darlington a 394 team score.
Marietta compiled a 416 total.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
What is said by officers to have been an incendiary fire completely destroyed the store and stock of goods of Camp & Camp in West Rome, at an early hour recently.
The blaze also burned a residence nearby completely to the ground. The fire started in the store, apparently, and as there is no water supply in West Rome, the Rome Fire Department, although it promptly answered a phone call to the fire, was unable to save any part of the property. The only water available was a garden hose. The fireman also tried to accomplish something with the chemical engine but the blaze was beyond control by that means.
The buildings were owned by Ed Camp, and both were insured. The insurance on the store and stock was $3,000 and on the residence $1,000, but the loss is said to have been more.
It is expected that the firm will rebuild and reopen the business as soon as possible.
Sheriff Wilson, Deputy Salmon, a chain gang guard and fully two-score residents of West Rome, with the track dogs followed a trail of footprints which led from the store for several hours, but the dogs lost the trail when on the Redmond Gap Road some miles from Rome. Officers found half a dozen pairs of overalls and three shirts that came from the store along the road.
Manager Jim Fox, of the Romebaseball club, recently reached Rome and it once began to talk baseball. He told President Tom Clemons that he has not yet positively engaged many players but has many applications and feels satisfied that he will be able to select such as will give the city a winning team in the Georgia State League.
The training season will begin at Hamilton Field in a couple of weeks and a club will be selected from the most promising material. The pitching staff will be especially strong the season, according to well-posted local fans and that means a big start for the pennant.
The road manager who is also to play first base, is 6 ft 5 in high and it will take a wild thrower indeed, to put one over his head.
Fox will easily be the quote high pockets and quote of the Georgia State League and Lindale will have to get another name for Herndon. Fox is married and has two children. Is home for the 12 the past 12 years has been in Columbus Georgia. He has had 8 years experience in the Sally League — - 1 year with making and 7 years as player and manager for Columbus. He played 3 years and the Southern League with Atlanta, 2 years in the Virginia State League as manager of the Portsmouth team, 2 years in the Central States League, with wheeling West Virginia. All the time he played first base.
Feeling was running high in Shiawassee County in Owasso, Mich., after the admission of Forest Higgins, sweetheart of Lucy Whittum, 19, that he was present at the death scene, a lonely spot near Durand, that he saw the girl take poison and, satisfied she was dead, fled.