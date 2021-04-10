Sunday, April 4, 1971
Nance leads Coosa
TRION, Ga. – Steve Nance hurled a no-hitter against Trion to pace Coosa to a 5-0 victory Saturday afternoon. Nance came through with eight strikeouts but issued six free passes and hit one batter.
He was just wild enough to keep Trion batters off guard.
Coosa scored three runs in the second inning and then added two more in the seventh to account for the scoring. The Eagles had five hits divided among as many players.
Nance was in control throughout the game, although he did get into trouble one time with the free passes, but he still managed to pull back without allowing a hit or run.
Wyatt Nance, Ronnie Owens, Dwayne Garrett and Rick Hall had the Coosa hits. Coosa now has a 1-1 won-lost chart.
Tuesday, April 6, 1971
Nuttall honored for Scout work
Former Goodyear superintendent Arthur Nuttall has been honored by the Boy Scouts of America for 55 years of service to Scouting. The award is the first to ever be presented to a Polk County Scout leader.
Nuttall began his career in Scouting as a member of Troop 13 in 1912, in his hometown of Tiverton, R.I.
During the time he has lived in Cedartown, Nuttall has been active in the work of the Northwest Georgia Council of Boy Scouts. He was on the Council’s executive board for five years and served as vice president of the council for two years.
Nuttall is a member of the Masonic Order and a life member of the Blue Lodge. He is a 32nd Degree Mason in the Atlanta Consistory and member of the Palestine Shrine Temple in Providence, R.I.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Forty-six gallons of apparently good corn whiskey were poured out and burned at the courthouse by Sheriff Wilson, upon order of Judge Nunnally of Floyd City Court, in the presence of a score of spectators. It had been captured or rather found not very far from Vanns Valley Baptist Church, near Six Mile Station in this county by the sheriff and Deputies Albea, Wright and Smith just a short time before.
There were no arrests and no one was found near the whiskey. It was in two kegs, a 30-gallon and a 16-gallon keg, the larger one painted a bright red. The kegs were lying in a ditch, uncovered. One of the deputy sheriffs had been informed that the whiskey was there and the officers simply went after it.
The presence of the whiskey, in such large quantity, and so public a location, is unexplained.
Wednesday, April 7, 1971
Marital alibi fails
STAFFORD, England (UPI) – A jailbreaker Tuesday blamed the recent British postal strike for his action. Prisoner Ray Brint, 27, told a court he escaped to get in touch with his wife, who was planning to divorce him. He was jailed for an extra nine months.
Friday, March 5, 1971
Berry Academy to open doors to female students next term
Girls will be admitted to Berry Academy as commuting students in the 1971 fall term, Headmaster Frank Campbell announced today.
Until now the academy has been an all-male college preparatory school.
“Young women will be accepted at all grade levels, 9 through 12,” Campbell said, noting the nationwide trend away from the single-sex school. A special coeducational school can provide better opportunities in general for social adjustment and activities, he added.
A coeducational situation for Berry Academy has been under consideration for a long time, he explained, citing a public survey on the question conducted by the academy more than a year ago.
Because of the planned small classes and low student-teacher ratio, classroom space for girls will be somewhat limited, Campbell continued.
Nine buildings are utilized in the Academy’s educational program, in addition to other service facilities.
Current enrollment is 164 with an average class size of 15 students. The Academy faculty totals 16, most of them with advance degrees.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
At least 28 bogus divorces and annulments are known to have been sold by Herbert F. Miller, who is being sought as the alleged operator of a “divorce mill” in Manhattan, New York, assistant district attorney Ferris announced.
The district attorney said the clerk employed by Miller has given further evidence and that indictment will be sought against Miller on charges of forgery in the second degree, perjury and the misdemeanor of practicing law in New York without being admitted to the bar.
The clerk told newspaper men that Miller had a staff of 10 girls to act as “core respondents” when fake divorces were framed up.
---
Local interest in the awful story of the Jasper County negro murders was added here yesterday when it was learned that Hulan Williams, one of the men charged with complicity in the murder of 11 negroes, was a schoolmate of J.T. Davidson, of the Jervis-Davidson Company, in the high school at Monticello, and that Dr. Gus Williams, a son of the chief figure in the sensational crime story, was a schoolmate of and graduated with doctors Harry Mull and Robert Maddox of Rome, at the Atlanta Medical Center.
---
Fourty-two minutes after the theft of 42 watches from the Haigwood Jewelry Store on Fifth Avenue was reported to Police Chief Harris, the 42 watches were again in possession of Mr. Haigwood, and the young man who had stolen them was in custody.
It appears that he had broken a window in the front of the store during the night of the robbery and simply opened the door by turning the latch. The theft was not discovered until the store was opened early in the morning and the police were at once notified.
When Chief Harris and Officer Poole reached the store and learned that the combination of the safe containing the watches had been worked the chief at once classed the theft is an inside job. The only person under suspicion then was the thief — and nephew of Mr. Haigwood, residing in Birmingham, Ala., who had been here on a visit several weeks. He admitted the crime when he was taxed with it and told where he had placed the watches preparatory to leaving town. he had cashed them at a spot a few yards in the rear of the Stamps Warehouse near the depot of The Central of Georgia Railroad, convenient to the other depots and to where he intended to take a train. But the morning he was supposed to leave he had called at the Haigwood store to tell his uncle, the proprietor, goodbye. The watches were recovered as stated and Mr. Haigwood declined to prosecute, so the young man was released and at once left for home.