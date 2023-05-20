Sunday, May 6, 1973
Five Fox retirees total 115 years
Five employees of Fox Manufacturing Co. have retired with 115 years of combined service. They include Hugh Roberts, of Rome Rte. 8, Willie Everett, 601 Cleveland Ave., Joseph T. Eaves, 7 Etowah Terrace, James McGuire, of Adairsville, and Robert Bachman, 301 East 11th Street.
Roberts joined the company when it was located in Atlanta in 1933, serving as a marker man for bandsaws. He moved to Rome in 1937 when the company moved its operation from Atlanta to its present location on Callahan Street. During the second world war, Roberts served with the Army Air Corps. Following his discharge he returned to Fox, spending the rest of his career in the Mill Department performing a variety of jobs. He is a Seventh Day Adventist church elder.
Everett, who was first employed by Fox in 1936, has held jobs as a bandsaw marker, bandsaw operator and inspector. He is a member of the Everett Springs Baptist Church, and plans to do some fishing, hunting and gardening during his retirement.
Eaves, who first joined Fox in 1943, held a variety of jobs in the MillD and upon his retirement was classified as a bandsaw operator. An ordained minister and pastor of the Eden Valley Baptist Church, Eaves has served a number of churches in the Floyd County area. During his retirement, he will increase his ministerial work.
McGuire, who was employed as a rubber in Fox’s Rubbing Department in 1954, was transferred to the Plant Manager’s office as a clerk in 1957. During World War II, McGuire served with the 13th Armored Division. During his retirement, he will garden and enjoy his two grandchildren.
Bachman joined Fox in 1960 as personnel director period Prior to joining fox, Bachman was associated with Anchor Rome Mills for many years as personnel director. He plans a quiet retirement with some “do-it-yourselfing” around the house.
As presented in the May 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The proposal to have the East Rome street car line cross the southern tracks on a viaduct on Walnut Street has fallen through.
S. S. Bush, president of the streetcar company, notified the city commissioners in a letter read at the commission meeting that he would not consider this proposal. He came back with a counter proposal asking that the commission cooperate in building a viaduct on Second nd Avenue. This the commissioners will not do, which means, it is said, that nothing will be done and that the present grade crossing on Maple Street will continue to be used.
The reason assigned by Mr. Bush for declining to consider the Walnut Street proposition is that it would make the car tracks too crooked and waste too much time in needless twistings and turnings. The commissioners’ reason for not considering the Second Avenue proposal is that it would practically ruin a large frontage on both sides of the street, since so long an approach would have to be built.
Monday, May 7, 1973
Polk Chamber cites citizens as outstanding
Four Polk Countians were cited as this year’s outstanding citizens by the Cedartown Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet.
The Chamber made the awards and installed new officers and directors at its Friday evening banquet at the Cherokee Country Club.
Deputy Sheriff Seals Swafford was presented the Outstanding Man in Government and Law award; Dickie Chandlers, who operates Chandler Shoe Store, was named Outstanding Businessman for the year; Rodney Sauchier, in report sales at Rome Plow Company, was cited as Outstanding Industrialist of the year and Dr. Cecil B. Elliot was tabbed Outstanding Man of the Professions for this year.
Installed as this this year’s Chamber president was R. E. Machan, plant manager at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Other officers installed were Doug Bentley, at First National Bank, as Chamber vice president; Steve Baldwin, of the Commercial National Bank, treasurer and Mrs. Jean Brumby as Chamber secretary. The guest speaker at the banquet was Raymond Bryant Jones, president of G. W. Jones and Sons, consulting engineers in Huntsville, Ala.
Wednesday, May 9, 1973
Darlington tops Chieftains in dual meeting
Darlington closed out its 1973 track season Tuesday afternoon on a winning note by claiming 10 first places and defeating West Rome by an 86-50 margin.
The Tigers, although working without the help of pole vaulter Steve Wilhoite, came through with the victory in that event and surprised West Rome in the running events for the victory.
Wilhoite, who has been the top pole vaulter in the area this season, suffered an injured foot at school and was not available for the meet. However, Brock filled in the gap and came up with a win at the 9-6 level.
Meanwhile, Darlington won all but two of the 10 running events to pull out the victory. The wins included both relay events.
The only double winners in the meat were West Rome performers. Harper Brown won the long jump and triple jump, while Thomas Dillard took the shot and discus.
There’s other track action this week as thin clouds warm up for approaching state and district meets.
Berry Academy entertains Villa Rica in a dual meet Thursday and East and West Rome tangle in their annual meet Friday, both at Maddox Track. Officials said the east West meet begins at 6 p.m. with field events, and admission will be 50 cents for students and $1 for adults.
Berry College goes to Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday to compete in an invitational meet. The Vikings conclude the season next week by hosting the District 25 competition at Maddox Track.
Thursday, May 10, 1973
Skylab highlights
Here are highlights for the first mission of Skylab, the nation’s fist manned space station — all times Eastern Daylight:
May 14, 1:30 p.m. — Unmanned Skylab launched on Saturn 5 rocket into a 270-mile high orbit.
May 15, 1 p.m. — A Saturn 1B rocket launches astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Paul J. Weitz and Dr. Joseph P. Kerwin into orbit aboard a modified Apollo spacecraft.
8:40 p.m. — The astronauts, after a complex series of rocket firings, rendezvous and dock with the Skylab space station. The spacemen then eat dinner and sleep, still aboard the Apollo craft.
May 16, 9 a.m. — The astronauts open hatches between their command ship and Skylab. They board Skylab and start two days of moving-in activities. This includes powering up, stowing equipment and food and connecting air circulation ducts.
After moving, the astronauts’ work schedule will vary from day to day. Each day’s work plan will be created by Mission Control and passed up to the crew the night before. The schedule will revolve around experiments and medical, scientific, earth resources, astronomy and materials processing fields.
The astronauts will be awakened at 7 a.m. each day and retire at 10 p.m. They will get a day off approximately once a week and will be given periods for recreation and eating.
June 10, 1 p.m. — Astronauts Conrad and Kerwin put on space suits and move outside the space station to gather exposed film from an array of six astronomy telescopes.
June 12, 8:46 a.m. — After deactivating the Skylab and preparing it for a 56-day visit starting in August by the Skylab 2 crew, Conrad, Weitz and Kerwin board the Apollo ship, undock and move away from the space station.
1:03 p.m. — The astronauts fire a rocket engine on the Apollo craft to drop it out of orbit.
1:44 p.m. — Skylab 1 one ends with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean 820 miles southwest of San Diego, Calif.
100 years ago as presented in the May 1923 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Quite a number of former naval men and many old and new members of the naval reserve force in Rome will go to Charleston, S.C, June 1 and leave that port on June 12 on the U.S.S. Eagle, No. 39, for a 15-day cruise to Havana and other Cuban and West Indian ports.
Frank C. Bunting, a local officer of the reserve, explains that this cruise is for the purpose of training both old reservists and all new men who may be enrolled. Other cruises will be made from time to time during the summer. All reservists desiring to make this cruise should make their applications at once, he states.
A number of the seniors at the Darlington School and many other Rome young men are making their arrangements to enroll in time to make the summer cruises.
---
The McLin Textile Mill is expected to begin operations shortly. Work has been delayed because of a shortage of material and the non-arrival of the machinery. Practically all the machinery has been installed now, however.
The mill will manufacture a very heavy duck, filter and grain bags, and laundry specialties. It will give employment to about 50 operators.
---
After having dance for 160 hours and 35 minutes, Rosser J. Newman, of Dallas, Texas, stopped on the advice of physicians. Newman’s condition was said to be good, but the physicians ordered him off the floor.
The judges and Newman assert the time will be recognized as official and as establishing the record for time. The dance in Dallas ended in a private home, the performance having been stopped in a public call on request of county officers.