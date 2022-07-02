Sunday, June 18, 1972
President signs bill for Rome Post Office
President Richard M. Nixon has signed into law a bill authorizing construction of the Rome post office federal building, it was announced Saturday by Seventh district representative John Davis.
“It was with the greatest of pleasure that I learned the bill had been signed,” said Davis. “This represents a long-awaited milestone in the progress of Rome and the surrounding area. Its location should fit in well with plans to remake the face of Rome in a way that will better accord with its future economic development and its functional ability to serve the people.”
The building, which will cost approximately $3.7 million will be located on the northeast corner of the intersection of East First Street and East Sixth Avenue.
The approved measure is a conference report on amendments to a 1972 bill authorizing a purchase-contract procedure of three years duration to alleviate an eight-year backlog of 63 unfunded federal buildings.
The legislation also authorizes the establishment of receiving funds into which will be deposited rents collected from all federal agencies using space and government owned buildings. These rents will be used to make payments on the purchase contracts for the new buildings to be constructed.
Tuesday, June 20, 1972
Last combat unit furls colors
In a brief ceremony without speeches, the last American combat unit in South Vietnam furled its colors today and prepared for the trip home.
Gen. Creighton W. Abrams, the U.S. commander in Vietnam, and Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Minh, commander of the third military region, headed the audience at the farewell for the U.S. 1st Air Calvary Division’s 3rd Brigade.
Brig. Gen. James F. Hamlet, the brigade’s commander, was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and two medals from the Vietnamese.
The brigade remained behind last year when the division’s other two brigades and the division headquarters left the war zone.
As presented in the June 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
John Tippin of Rome High School made a state record in shotput at the Athens meeting of the teams of the high schools of the state, by putting the shot 47 feet and 3 inches. The previous record was 43 feet and 3 inches. The Seventh District did not make a good showing at the meet. It is understood that it won only two of the events and made only 11 points altogether.
When police officers recently arrested Jasper Patterson and Virgil Weaver, two young men, and took them to the police station in the evening, they were permitted to remain in the cell corridor, as plain drunks usually are, but they created considerable excitement in the Chautauqua tent near the police station by proceeding to smash the windows in the corridor.
Officer Frank Hicks went back to the cells and was trying to lock the two men in a cell when they attacked him, shoved him against the broken windows and injured his right hand, but just at that moment the police chief happened in and the couple were locked in a cell.
They appear to have thought that as officer Hicks was alone they would start something. The affair caused many persons who were just going into the Chautauqua tent to rush over to the police station.
Wednesday, June 21, 1972
New county bridge near completion
The Floyd County public works department is nearing completion of the new Rosedale bridge on Old Dalton Road.
The original, believed to be at least three-quarters of a century old, was condemned last year by the state highway department because of its weakened structure.
All work has been performed by county personnel using county tax revenues. Total cost will be $30,000 for the whole thing, said Colquitt Hall, superintendent of public works.
Both approaches to the bridge, totaling roughly 1.2 miles, are also being rebuilt. Work on that is supposed to be completed near the middle of the summer.
The old bridge, which had a plank bed and wooden guardrails, was completely destroyed to build the new one.
During periods of heavy rainfall, the bridge and road were often inundated by the swollen Muct Creek, forcing motorists to take a six-mile detour through Everett Springs, Hall explained. And “any kind of rain at all would cover it.”
To prevent recurrences, Hall said, the county is raising the depth of the bridge bed by filling in “17 to 20 feet of dirt. It’ll be two feet higher than the highest watermark we could find” when the
When the old bridge was built near the turn of the century, Hall explained, the only way to move dirt was with mule drawn scoops Because that was so slow and arduous, he added, the bridge bed was not raised as high as it should have been.
Underlying the new bridge will be two pipes, 13 feet in diameter, so that the creek can flow unhindered, even during periods of heavy rainfall.
Hall said he hopes it will be possible to cross the new bridge within two or three days even though it will not be completed.
At the close of last year, and out-of-town motorist was driving to Shorter College with her two children to take a final exam even had to cross the old bridge. Workmen, who had been repairing planks in the bridge bed, had taken shelter in a nearby store when it began to rain. One of the planks had not been fastened. So, the motorist skidded on the bridge, slid into both guardrails and totally demolished her car. She and her two children were not injured seriously. However, the county reimbursed her for her car and medical expenses.
Friday, June 23, 1972
Golfers await action at Green Acres
Now that the field is closed and there’s no doubt who’ll be playing, golfers can turn their full attention to 36 holes of competition in the third annual Wallace Hendricks Amateur Invitational tournament this weekend at Green Acres.
The first foursome leaves the tee at 8 a.m. Saturday and from then on play should be fast and furious. Numbered among the 120 entries are the two previous winners — Bob Hoyt and Willard Nixon — plus most of the other potential parbusters in Rome and Floyd County.
The new champion will be crowned following an 18-hole wind up Sunday afternoon and it could be one of any two dozen golfers. Another prominent entry is Nat Hoyt, who last weekend won the City-County Championship and is playing extremely well.
Add to that such names as Gus Holbrook, Pres Mana, Ricky Miller, Jim Yarbrough, Clive Baker, Jack Shamblin, Jim Holloway, Allen Gore, Clarence Davenport, Tommy Jones, Jim Whitworth, Roy Johnson, Buford Conway, Harvell Garrett, Wade Hoyt III, Jerry Argo, Huey Tyler, Robert Baxter, Kelly Griffin and Earl Wilkey.
On top of that there are other golfers who could come out of the pack if they get things going their way.
Green Acres is in excellent condition following heavy rain earlier this week. Officials believe it will now take 6-8 under par to win the title. Green Acres plays to a par 35-35--70.
The tournament is named in honor of Wallace Hendricks, who has been instrumental in the development of the club. He will be teeing off Saturday morning with some of his close friends, including J. B. Copeland, Vernon Ayers and Hank Mann.
The winner receives a handsome trophy and also has his name engraved on a huge trophy which remains at the club. Prizes go to the first three finishers in all flights.
100 years ago as presented in the June 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Principal Davis received a letter from the president of the National Society of Colonial Daughters, at Washington, in which the essay of Miss Cora Mull, of Rome High School, which won the medal offered by the society, is highly praised. The letter follows:
“The essay which won the medal offered by our society in your school has been duly received and read with great interest. This is one of the finest essays sent in to us this year and congratulations are due not only to the writer but also to the school where the mental discipline and training are of such high standard as to produce so fine a piece of work. On behalf of our entire membership, I can congratulate both the writer of the essay and your English department most cordially. We hope you will make this contest in patriotic essay writing an annual event in your school and I hereby formally invite you to compete for one of our medals next year. — Very sincerely yours, Mary E. Gage, President.”
Five children were born to Mrs. William Prestage, wife of a farmer of the Old Floyd neighborhood, 60 miles northeast of Monroe, La.
Five years ago she became the mother of triplets.