Sunday, Nov. 22, 1970
Clubs join promoting Thanksgiving
A Thanksgiving contest for getting pupils of Rome area schools has been announced by the Rome Women’s Club, the Rome Art League and American Legion Auxiliary for entries on the subject “I Give Thanks that I’m an American.”
“This Thanksgiving is the time to give thanks,” Mrs. L.N. Legg, Rome Art Club member, said in making the announcement. “We hope that each school will have a Thanksgiving display for judging in the contest. Entries may take whatever form the contestants feel as best suited to their expression of the theme.”
“Write a poem, a song, a letter or a play, or say it in picture or poster form,” Mrs. Legg requested.
Pictures and posters should be mounted for display in store windows, and written material should be tight for reading on radio broadcasts or in newspaper articles.
In support of the Thanksgiving program and contest Mrs. Legg said “We urge each parent, preacher and teacher to make this Thanksgiving as meaningful as America’s first Thanksgiving.”
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The four little, motherless children of Tom Broadway, at one time a prominent farmer of Barker’s District in this county, need care.
They are at present staying with their aged grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Broadway, at the little home the latter own in the district. But the old couple are barely able to support themselves and certainly cannot give the three little girls and the little boy left on their hands the care and clothing and food they need and attend to all the other wants of little children. The father became involved in financial difficulties recently and left, appearing to have abandoned the children.
The case is an extremely pitiful one and is engaging the kindly attention of county nurse Lillian Duke. Any person who has anything to offer these motherless little ones, whether it be a home for one or more of them or only temporary relief, may communicate with Miss Duke.
---
Dorsey V. Jones, manager during the past season of the Cedartown baseball team in the Georgia State League, sustained severe injuries when he fell 25 feet down the elevator shaft of an Alabama Hotel in Anniston. Mr. Jones had gone to the hotel for a conference with paving engineer Totten and stepped into the elevator shaft without noticing that the elevator was not there. His injuries, while painful, are not regarded as serious.
Monday, Nov. 23, 1970
Rome mother top graduate here Sunday
The top academic honors student in the Berry College fall graduating class is Mrs. Horace Edmondson Jr. Mrs. Edmondson, with her husband and four children, lives at 203 Venetian Way.
An English major, Mrs. Edmondson was awarded her bachelor of arts degree summa cum laude among 84 senior students at graduation exercises Sunday in the Berry College Chapel.
Four students earn degrees magna cum laude: Mrs. Barry Griswold, 509 North 5th Ave.; Brenda Sue Martin, Lindale, Route 1; Lynn Carol Ottowitz, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Mrs. James Rudeseal, Bells Ferry Road.
Six students earned degrees cum laude: Mrs. Charles Clark, 1308 Calhoun Ave.; Thomas Hilton III, 10-1/2 Robin St.; Patricia Denise Menser, St. Augustine, Fla.; Mrs. Tom Roye, Calhoun, Route 2; Jerry T. Selman, A6 Old Salem Apartments, and Mrs. William Woodruff, Cedartown.
The commencement address was delivered by Dr. Frederick W. Ness, president of the Association of American Colleges, Washington D.C. Dr. John R. Bertrand, president of Berry College, conferred the degrees. Twenty-three students received the bachelor of arts degree, 60 received the bachelor science degree and one received the bachelor of music degree.
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1970
Turkey tournament held at Coosa Country Club
Dot Buchanan and Lance Wyndham fired a net score of 71 to lead the Coosa Country Club Scotch Foursome Turkey Tournament held during the weekend.
Other net scores included Alyce Munchak and John Gates with a 73; Fran Hibbetts and Robert Robbins, 75; Marie Morris and Elwood Hunt, Erline Helie and Conney Batson, Marion Wyndham and Bob Brierley and Joe Prall and Archie Daudelin, all with 76s, and Maggie O’Dell and Bob Scoggins and Carolyn Batson and Ted Kennedy with 77s.
The low gross score was won by the teams of Peggy Swan and Forest Shropshire and Mickie Dobbs and George Kirkpatrick with 87s.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1970
Lady Bird in London
LONDON (UPI) – Mrs. Lyndon Johnson arrived Tuesday to promote the publication of her White House memoirs.
The British national news agency press association said she will receive $28,800 to appear on television personality David Frost’s talk show Saturday.
The former first lady, accompanied by her daughter Luci Nugent, told airport reporters she wrote her memoirs because she thought her life in the White House would be of public interest.
100 years ago as presented in the November 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Rome High School defeated Etowah High of Attalla, Ala., 21-7, in a hard-fought game of football in which Rome made all its touchdowns in the last quarter. Up to that time the score stood 7-2 for Etowah, the latter having scored in the first quarter.
Rome scored two points on a safety in the second quarter. In the first half the team seemed equally matched. Rome had the ball within a yard of its opponent’s goal several times and in the last quarter began its real teamwork, resulting in the touchdowns.
The features of the play for Rome were Mitchell’s 55-yard run for a touchdown and his great play throughout the game, Shamblin’s pretty 20-yard line plunge for a touchdown and the strong play of Morris and Kane, the latter a new man. Hawes also scored a touchdown and played well.
Etowah’s quarterback was about its only man to distinguish himself.
The entire Rome team played a strong defensive game.
---
Three men alleged to have accompanied Marie Ramey and Lillian Thompson, two actresses whose bodies were found in Grant Park in Chicago and who had been on a cabaret tour the night before their bodies were discovered, were arrested.
The police refused to divulge the names of the prisoners.
William Harris, the chauffeur, who surrendered to the police, told them that he drove the two women and two men on a joyride and that when the women became boisterous they were taken to Grant Park and thrown from the machine.
Chief of detectives Hughes has expressed the belief that the women died of exposure and alcoholic poisoning. The police say the men admitted accompanying the women but denied any implication in their deaths. The police believe the men had accomplices and are seeking to find the other suspects.