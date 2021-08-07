Sunday, August 1, 1971
Red Diamond to open store on Shorter Ave
A Rome-owned food store chain will open its fourth store officially Monday. The Red Diamond Store No. 4 on Shorter Avenue next to Floyd Outlaw’s Appliance Center will hold its grand opening all week, according to Randolph Oswalt, owner.
The 2,400 sq. ft. facility features the largest food cooler in the room area and a complete frozen foods department. The store is managed by Kenneth R. Peek and Mrs. Dolores Cowen.
Red Diamond started in Rome with the first store on Ave C opening in 1961. Plans call for the opening of two more locations by the middle of March 1972, one to be located in East Rome and one in north Rome.
A number of prizes will be given away during the grand opening of the Shorter Avenue store.
Wednesday, August 4, 1971
Police contest tonight
It may not be one of the greatest sports events in the history of Rome and Floyd County tonight, but it promises to be one of the most unforgettable.
“It” is the City-County police softball game which will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Vaughn Field behind the Civic Center.
The skate the game is sponsored by the Rome Breakfast Optimist Club, and proceeds will be donated to the club’s work with area youth. The tickets are the cheapest things around these inflated days with adults going for 50 cents and the children’s admission 25 cents. They can be purchased from any member of the Breakfast Club or at the gate, according to Don Wilson, chairman.
This is the fourth year of the contest between the members of Rome’s and Floyd’s men in blue (or white or black or any combination thereof).
All in fun, the game will hold the attention of even the greatest sports critic, will amuse the kids and will run the rules experts out of their minds.
At stake is the WROM trophy which is kept by the winning team each year.
Challenges have been flung from both camps. Rome’s Chief Frank Perry, coaching Perry’s Pirates, has said his boys will run the bases “twice if necessary to score points – even on a hit.”
The head man of Russell’s Rowdy Rebels, Chief Earl Russell, threw the challenge back declaring, “If Chief Frank can run the basis twice, we’ll let him.”
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Tribune-Herald
Seven former members of the Chicago White Sox ball club, acquitted of throwing the 1919 world championship series, have been banned from ever playing professional baseball again.
K.M. Landis and Charles Comiskey, manager of the White Sox, sealed the fate of the blacklisted players. Comiskey declared the men would never play again on his team, and judge Landis issued his edict warning clubs from trying to sign them.
Monday, August 2, 1971
Moon rocks intrigue scientists
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) – Lunar scientists are intrigued by the unusual rocks collected by Apollo 15 at the base of the Apennine Mountains. They are eager to get them into the laboratory and find out if they might be as old as the moon itself.
“The rock is definitely the high point of the traverse,” Dr. S.A. Zist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Sunday after astronauts David R. Scott and James B. Irwin collected two rocks Scott excitedly described as anorthosites.
The description was followed immediately by cautious speculation the moon explorers might have found pieces of the original lunar crust formed more than four billion years ago when the moon was a molten blob beginning to cool.
“Guess what we just found,” Scott said. “As a matter of fact ... oh boy, I think we might have ourselves something close to an anorthosite.”
Anorthosite is a rock that contains almost 90 percent plagioclase – a mineral composed of calcium, sodium, aluminum and silicates.
Finding pieces of anorthosite – especially pieces with large crystals as Scott and Irwin indicated their samples contained – is significant because of a popular theory that the original lunar crust might be composed of such rocks.
The anorthosite, the theory says, was carved out of the moon’s primordial service surface when great objects from space struch Highlands.
Apollo 15, which landed on the edge of the lunar highlands, didn’t yield any large rocks that could definitely be identified as pieces of crust.
Friday, August 5, 1971
Saturday vote on beer sales in Rockmart
A referendum on the sale of beer within the city limits of Rockmart will be held Saturday, according to Mayor Curtis Lewis.
The mayor and council were presented a petition for permission for the election. It was granted, but later rescinded after a legal option by the city attorney that such a referendum would not be legal on the grounds that the city could not bear the expense for the election.
The forthcoming election will be funded by individuals, the mayor said, with a project being headed by religious leaders in the community.
The sale of beer in Rockmart was approved over two years ago by a 3-2 vote of the city council. The approval was only for package beer, and off-premises consumption.
The mayor said the council has this power of approval, but due to public opinion it was decided to allow the residents to decide by referendum.
Mayor Lewis said that the sale of beer brings in approximately $11,000 yearly, about 2-1/2 percent of the city’s total revenue. The city taxes beer by the sale of beer stamps. The stamp income ranges from $300 to $1,000 each month.
“From the economic standpoint, however, the city can live with or without the revenue and not really be affected,” the mayor said.
Polls will be open Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Rockmart City Auditorium. There are approximately 1,250 registered voters in the city limits.
“There has been a considerable amount of turmoil in various areas of the city because people did not get to vote before about the sale, and it was decided to let the people make the choice,” Mayor Lewis said.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Tribune-Herald
McKinley Edwards, a young man living on the Black Bluff Road was arrested at his home by Deputy Collector Grover C. Williams and Deputy Marshal W.A. Wardlaw, and charged with possessing liquor. Five gallons of the stuff were found in a room and confiscated by the raiders, to whom he is said to have admitted that he had a gallon and a half.
United States Commissioner Printup called a special session of his court and bound Edwards over under $750 bond.
Edwards is said to be a brother of Allen Edwards, a youth recently involved in a peck of trouble and put in the custody of the state.
---
The public swimming pool fund has approached the $1,200 mark as shown by contributions reported to the news by Mrs. Mac’s Kuttner, who, with Miss Lily Mitchell, has been conducting the drive for the Women’s Club. The goal is $2,000 and it is proposed to construct a pool at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West First Street. Contributions reported most recently include: cash, $5; E.L. Bosworth, $5; Dr. J.S. Daniel, $2.50; D.A. Noland, $2; D.M. Selman, $3; Charles Burke, $3; F.L. Sammons, $1; Katherine Hume, $1; R.A. Denny Jr, $1; D.F. Hendrix, $1; J.F. Wallace, $1, making a total of $1,191.50.
---
Will Wardell, put on probation recently for abandoning his wife, Mrs. Sally Wardell, and little children, shortly after which Mrs. Wardell committed suicide by swallowing carbolic acid on Second Avenue, was ordered at the courthouse by Judge Wright to serve his probation sentence of 12 months on the chaingang.
Attorney Mark Eubanks, who appeared for Wardell, stated that he was undetermined whether to appeal the case.
Wardell had been freed prior to the time his wife killed herself, but at the coroner’s inquest he was ordered re-arrested by probation officer Robert Carter. His attorney filed a motion for a rehearing of the case alleging that his client had made every effort possible to support his family.
Judge Wright was unable to see the side of it and ordered the sentence carried out.