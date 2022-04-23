Sunday, April 9, 1972
Pushbuttons may replace orchestras?
Dr. Istvan Nadas for seize the day when concerts and recitals — as they are known now — will be a thing of the past.
The reason: electronic music.
A man with a box, pushing buttons, will replace entire orchestras, said Nadas, a concert pianist who teaches music at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash.
“I’m not trying to be funny. This is the way music is going to be,” said Nadas, who was visiting the College of Idaho at Caldwell. “Electronic music is a territory where our compass doesn’t work. The composer himself doesn’t know where he’s going. He’s experimenting.
“When you listen to electronic music, you make a grave mistake if you listen to it with trained ears and view of music you’ve heard in the past. We are talking about a new music sound. We are talking about a person sitting down with an electronic synthesizer and playing with buttons.”
Many of those who are moving to the electronic technique are composers of conventional music who are searching for new sounds because they feel the conventional instruments do not express enough, Nadas said.
He said change can be seen in the whole concept of what a recital is. Instead of what he called the once popular sukiyaki (a little bit of everything) kind of program, artists are tending to give programs of one or two composers only, or of a particular type of music throughout the program, he said.
“I know how desperate you are feeling right now,” he told a reporter. “You are thinking — are we never going to hear the old masters again? The Bach, the Schubert, even the Bartok or Vivaldi concerto?
“But, of course, you will. It’s hard to say farewell to something we have grown up with. We’re still listening today to music written 300 to 600 years ago. These won’t disappear, but we will be listening to music in a new way.”
As presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An accident which happened fortunately to have no serious results occurred in front of the home of C. W. King on Second nd Avenue when a horse and buggy, a Ford auto and a gasoline truck all met there and a streetcar with glaring lights was passing. The horse and buggy belong to Oliver Haywood and was hitched to a block. The Ford was driven by a tobacco salesman named Gray, visiting the city. The streetcar was going east, the Ford was going west, the auto was driven against the standing horse and buggy, damaging both and Mr. Gray said he was blinded by the glare of the streetcar light and saw nothing else. No one was hurt and the auto was little injured.
The terms of the proposal made to the citizens of Rome for the building of a new Darlington School are as follows, according to a written statement made to President Wilcox of the school by J. Paul Cooper, head of the trustees:
That if they will supply one half the cost of the building and necessary work on the grounds, the total cost of which will be $100,000, the remaining half will be supplied and the school will be built on the grounds at DeSoto Park. The site has been paid for and its cost will not be included in the amount of which the citizens are asked to contribute one half.
Tuesday, April 11, 1972
Chieftains, Falcons capture track wins
Harper Brown and Tim Herbert have one thing in common today after they lead their respective teams to track victories Monday afternoon.
Brown, a freshman at West Rome High School, came through with three victories in the Chiefs’ lop-sided decision over Coosa and Pepperell. His efforts in the broad and triple jump were termed excellent showings for a freshman.
Meanwhile, Herbert, who is a seasoned performer at Berry Academy, turned in a sterling performance by claiming three decisions in Berry’s romp in a three-way meet against Adairsville and Valley Point.
Coach Robert Green’s West Rome thinclads picked up a whopping 135 points to easily defeat Coosa with 25 and Pepperell with nine in the meet at Maddox Track.
West Rome won all 16 first places in the meet with Brown setting the pace. He won the broad, triple and low hurdles for top honors.
However, he wasn’t alone in the effort as Ray Malone, Brad Cescutti, Jim Sullivan and Ronald Albert aided the cause with double wins.
Other winners for West Rome included Tom Dillard, Thomas Crowley, Bobby Palmer and DiLorenzo, plus the 400 and mile relay teams.
Berry’s win wasn’t as big point wise, but the show by Herbert captured a great deal of the area spotlight. He took top honors in the high hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
The Falcons had eight first places for the event with Jim Jimison, Rainer, Davis, and Edmondson, plus the mile relay claim team claiming honors.
Adairsville’s Wendell Alford and Harry Branch also chimed in for laurels with a pair of wins each. Branch won the 100 and long jump, while Alfred was successful in the discus and shot put.
Wednesday, April 12, 1972
Souder promoted to fire captain
The Rome Civil Service Board has announced the appointment of C. A. Souder to the position of captain in the Rome Fire Department effective April 15.
Spokesmen for the Board said that there were 12 applicants for the position.
The Board said it held three “lengthy” meetings during which the applicants’ “test scores, interview evaluations, performance jackets, personal history, seniority and other pertinent factors were thoroughly discussed” before selecting Souder.
The position became open when A. C. Cranford, a 30-year veteran of the department, retired March 1.
Friday, April 14, 1972
Lindale pastor makes trip to Rhodesia, South Africa
“Just driving along the road you can see signs of elephants and baboons in the trees,” said the Rev. T.D. Mooneyham, pastor of the Lindale Church of God.
Mr. Mooneyham and Albert Brown, one of his church members, recently returned from a three-week trip to Rhodesia and South Africa to visit Mr. Mooneyham’s daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Edmond Wooldbridge, who are serving as missionaries in Rhodesia.
During the visit Mr. Mooneyham spoke at several church services and at the Church of God convention in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The trip was lmost like a trip home for Mr. Mooneyham, who had previously served a total of nine years in Angola, South Africa and Nigeria. During that time he was principal of Berea Bible Seminary in Kroonstadt, South Africa, for five years.
“Many people have asked me about the travel conditions,” Mr. Mooneyham said, “but it’s just like in the United States, especially in South Africa. They have the four-lane highways — you’d think you were in Atlanta traffic sometimes.”
“It’s a beautiful country,” he continued. “In some places you’d think you were in Georgia, some in Texas and some in the Rockies.”
Mr. Mooneyham added that he felt the condition of the natives in South Africa was much improved since he served there.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1922 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Advice to women inclined to dabble in politics was given by Mrs. Evelyn Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn., and while it may or may not be good advice, here it is:
Mrs Anderson says: “Listen, you women readers, it’s all ashes and dead fruit; bitter heartaches; treachery unspeakable. It’s a man’s game; let them play it; they are better fitted for it than are we women, even the most courageous of us. I merely state a fact when I declare politics a rotten game, and I advise my sisters in adversity to stay out of it.”
“Are not all mentally well balanced women disgusted with politics, already?”
Sam W. Meyerhardt, son of Judge Max Meyerhardt of the city, has formed a connection with a real estate firm in Atlanta which will, it is said, offer the former an excellent business opening. A news item in the Atlanta Journal says:
“M. L. Thrower and Company, one of the leading realty firms in the South, announced the opening of a chain store leasing department, with Sam W. Meyerhardt in charge. Mr. Meyerhardt will leave Atlanta for New York where he goes in the interest of the new branch of the Thrower Agency. He expects to make announcements of important connections upon his return to Atlanta. He is one of the best known of the younger realty men in the city.”