Friday, July 23, 1971
500 Celanese workers off jobs in Rome
A quote “wildcat” strike by 500 Celanese Fibers Co. employees was continuing today, but the union would not comment on the walkout and the company contends the strike is illegal.
Also, Floyd County police reported several instances of vandalism in the company’s parking lot.
A union official of the Textile Workers Union of America (TWU) Local 689 refused to make a statement concerning the walkout. “We’ve got no problem, we’re all on vacation,” Frank Baker, the union official, said.
The union man would not say when the “vacation” began.
“We don’t have any comment whatsoever,” he added.
The only comment the company had was a one paragraph statement issued today. Company officials refused to say anything beyond the statement.
“As of today there is an illegal work stoppage of approximately 500 hourly employees at the Rome plant of Celanese Fibers over worker assignment changes,” the full statement said.
Floyd County police reported there were three instances of vandalism in the parking lot of the company. Det. Sgt. Houston Freeman said tires were flattened and ignition wires were cut on three automobiles.
Freeman’s report added an employee told him the vandalism occurred Wednesday night when the wildcat strike started.
100 years ago as presented in the July 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
George Freeman, a former Roman now in the tailoring business in Atlanta, came to Rome to dig some more bait and lay in a few more provisions for his fishing camp at Big Beech, nine miles up the Oostanaula River.
Mr. Freeman and several friends are enjoying the pleasures of a houseboat pushed up to that point by one of John Camp’s motorboats. He said they had caught a box full of fish and were enjoying the life.
Rome lawyers had better be on time when their cases are called in Judge Wright’s Superior Court. When the case of H.S. Clemens of Lindale, charged with shooting at J.W. Sexton on the Central train, was called at 8 a.m., Barry Wright, the judge’s nephew, was absent. Fifteen minutes passed, and when Mr. Wright, representing Clemens appeared, Judge Wright fined him five dollars.
The fine was paid without protest or appeal.
Sunday, July 18, 1971
Plant Bowen to operate first unit next month
Engineers at Plant Bowen, an electrical engineering plant under construction near Cartersville, are making final tests of the plant’s first generator, with plans to bring the 700,000 kilowatt unit into commercial operation by the middle of August, according to Jack Gantt, vice president of the Rome division of the Georgia Power Company.
The planned development at Plant Bowen, which will contain five such units of various capabilities, will make it the largest capacity generating plant on the Georgia Power Company system.
The plant is designed to meet strict environmental standards. Designers have taken advantage of the economics of large-scale construction to partially offset the large costs associated with the installation of the pollution control facilities, Gantt said.
The selection of a site for the new plant was based on the need for protecting the environment. It occupies approximately 2,072 acres of land seven miles west of Cartersville and 10 miles east of Rockmart.
Of this acreage, some 280 surface acres have been developed initially as an ash disposal plant to prevent pollution of the Etowah River from ash wastes.
Other pollution control devices include cooling towers to prevent thermal pollution of the river; high efficiency electrostatic precipitators to remove fly ash from the flue gases; high stacks to provide for the dilution and dispersion of combustion products in the flue gases; secondary sewage treatment plans for construction and operation.
Some 800,000 tons for coal ash waste must be disposed of each year, Gantt said. The disposal system will remove this ash from the furnace bottoms and the flue gas precipitators. It will then be transported to the disposal ponds where will be allowed to settle out.
The pond also forms a sump which will receive other miscellaneous liquid wastes such as cooling tower drains. The large volume of water maintained in the ponds will dilute and assimilate these wastes and the surplus clear water will be discharged to the Etowah River.
Gantt explained that fly ash is an effective coagulate, so the water returned to the river should be clearer than the normal river water.
Cost of the initial disposal pond is estimated at $900,000.
To limit the amount of fly ash discharged into the air, the plant will house electrostatic precipitator equipment. Flue gases will pass between electrically charged plates and wires and the fly ash will be attracted to the plates, collected and removed.
To dispose of sulfur dioxide from flue gases, Plant Bowen is being furnished with two concrete stacks or chimneys, each 1,000 feet in height, through which the sulfur dioxide is diluted and dispersed.
When completed the plant will house five units with a total capacity 3,140,000 kilowatts. The plant should be completed by 1975.
Tuesday, July 20, 1971
Apollo 15 countdown begins
CAPE KENNEDY (UPI) – The countdown started today for the launch of Apollo 15 on a mission expected to far surpass the scientific yield produced by Apollo 11’s lunar landing pioneers two years ago.
The long series of final flight preparations began at 6:30 a.m. EDT and will lead to the launch of David R. Scott, Alfred M. Worden and James B. Irwin at 9:34 a.m. Monday.
Scott and Irwin are scheduled to land July 30 in a moon basin surrounded by towering mountains and a deep canyon and stay there a record 67 hours. Worden will set a lunar orbit endurance record of six days.
The two surface explorers devoted much of today’s training schedule to final rehearsals of their moon landing and takeoff operations in a lunar module trainer simulating as closely as possible the operations of the lander Falcon.
The launch team received final clearance to begin the 104-hour, 30-minute countdown late Monday even though a long test failed to pinpoint the cause add an annoying fluctuation in electrical power in the command ship Endeavour last week.
Spacecraft specialists were reviewing the test data today, but a space agency spokesman said the problem was not considered serious enough to interfere with the launch.
Before starting the countdown, the space agency announced that the Apollo 15 astronauts have been directed to wear their space suits when they jettisoned the lunar module in moon orbit. This decision was the result of a review of moon flight operations after the recent deaths of the three Soyuz 11 cosmonauts.
The lunar module jettisoning is the only Apollo operation comparable to the maneuver which led to the deaths of the Soviet spacemen. They were killed by a rapid cabin pressure loss through a hatch seal after separation of their re-entry module from an orbital module.
The Soviets advised the United States that the accident “should be of no concern in relationship to the impending Apollo flight.”
In one of the final launchpad jobs before the Apollo 15 countdown began, engineers installed a pair of 36-volt silver zinc batteries in the moon car that will give Scott and Irwin the ability to explore 22 miles of lunar terrain.
The moon buggy is folded and stowed and a special compartment in the landing craft and it is not scheduled to be seen again until Irwin pulls the cord that will deploy it on the moon.
Thursday, July 22, 1971
Tribute to Ike tournament set
A weekend filled with two tournaments is in the offering for local golfers on July 31 and August 1 as LinValley plays host to the first annual Tribute to Ike event.
Forrest McKelvey, chairman of the LinValley Tribute to Ike program, announced that plans have been formulated to hold two tournaments in a weekend at LinValley.
Plans call for a mixed scramble event to be held each day on the nine-hole LinValley layout with prizes being presented for each day of play.
The entry fee for the tournament is $6 per player, per tournament. In other words, it will cost a golfer $12 to play both days. Each team will pay $24.00 for each day.
The tournament will be a shotgun start beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.
All money derived from the tournaments will go to the “Tribute to Ike” fund and will be utilized at the Eisenhower College and Medical Center
This will be the only tournament during the weekend in Floyd County in which the event has been dedicated to the late president Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Each golfer that enters tournament will receive a decal, plus a picture signifying that he or she played in the Tribute to Ike tournament.
Prizes will be presented to the top four teams and the tournament each day.
In Oxford, England, kinemas have failed to attract young men into the churches, the clergy are thinking of going back to the old, old way of enticing a man with a maid.
It has been remarked that nearly the whole of a church congregation today is composed of women, and with the object of luring young men into the straight and narrow way, a deep and subtle plan was mooted at the vestry meeting of St. Peter-Le-Bailey, in oxford. “Fill up the two front rows of seats with pretty girls and that will mean more men in the back seats” it was suggested.
One London clergyman, indeed, confessed that he had already put the scheme into effect – but it had not worked out correctly. He had made a selection of the prettiest girls among his flock to make collections and show people to their seats. But instead of attracting young men inside the church, he found the only result was an assorted and impatient group of young men waiting outside the church to greet the girls as they made their exit. The pious little feminine quota also took to hurrying through the service and dashing out to meet their swains before the service was through.
His memory somewhat addled from the effects of the severe blow on his head when he slid in on a homerun in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Lee Atkins, 23, star second baseman of the Armuchee team chatted about the game and his part in it, according to reports from Armuchee. Although he remained conscious and played to the end of the game, Atkins was still unable to think clearly. He is under the care of his wife and Dr. MacArthur of Everett Spring.
The game was with Glenwood and resulted in a score of 27-1 in favor of Armuchee.
With Fred Touchstone substituting for Atkins, the Armuchee team will play the Anchor Duck team from Rome. Later, there will be a doubleheader with Rome Hosiery Mills and Crystal Spring as the opponents of Armuchee.