Monday, Oct. 19, 1970
Munchak buys part interest in pro team
A Rome businessman has acquired an interest in the Carolina Cougars professional basketball team, the Associated Press reported today.
Ted Munchak, former chairman of the board of Trend Industries Inc., will succeed former North Carolina Congressman Jim Gardner as chairman of the company that owns the team. Munchak, 42, is listed as the newest financial partner of Southern Sports Corp., owner of the Cougars American Basketball Association (ABA) team.
At a news conference in Raleigh, N.C., Gardner announced he is stepping down to devote full time to his Carolando Corp., a land holding company outside “Disneyland No. 2” in Orlando, Fla.
Garner, who created the Cougars by moving the Houston-based team to North Carolina, said he will remain on the board of directors, however.
Jack Dolph, commissioner for the ABA, was president at the news conference, together with Carl Scheer, president and general manager of the Cougars.
Munchak was not present but issued a statement saying he is “delighted” to become associated with the team.
Scheer explained that the change of ownership is not a sale of the team and added that “instead of three partners, we now have four.”
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
There have been many families moved from one house and one street to another in Lindale, but John Lane and Roy Hayes and families, who reside at 118 and 120 Avenue D, are the first families here to move from one street to another without changing houses.
They are now being moved, house, household goods and all, together from the above numbers, and the house will be turned about and rolled across the back alley and set up on Avenue E on the streetcar line and the number of the houses will be numbers 121 and 123 Avenue E.
The six-room double dwelling is being moved off Avenue D, to give room for the big new 50 room boarding house or hotel being constructed. The work on the hotel building is progressing nicely as well as that on the schoolhouse addition, and the day nursery and kindergarten building.
---
The seizure and sale of foreign ships violating American prohibition laws is under consideration by the Bureau of Internal Revenue as a means of curbing liquor smuggling.
Technically, foreign ships are within the three-mile limit and are thus subject to confiscation. It was said that certain foreign shipmasters have been reducing seamen’s wages as low as a dollar a month and allowing them to smuggle liquor.
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1970
New Rome chief 30-year veteran of police work
Rome’s new police chief, 58-year-old B. Frank Perry, is a veteran law enforcement officer, having served in uniform for 30 years.
Perry joined the Rome Police Department on Jan. 15, 1950, at the rank of patrolman. In 1948, he was transferred to the identification division. He attained the rank of captain in 1959 while serving in the identification division.
On Nov. 1, 1963, perry was promoted to the rank of assistant chief of police where remained until his promotion Monday night to the rank of chief. Although born in Chattooga County, Perry moved to Rome at the age of five. He is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and has attended scores of courses in law enforcement.
Perry is a member of the Beech Creek United Methodist Church and the Cherokee Lodge F. & A.M. He is currently serving as vice president of the Georgia chapter, F.B.I. National Academy Associates.
Perry is married to the former Inez Ayers of Rome and they have one son, Gerald, who is employed by Southern Railway Co. in Norcross.
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1970
Gladiators lose, but Hogan holds lead in rushing
Although the leaders remained the same, there was a little more action on the offensive front this past week in the Rome area.
For instance, the top rusher, Mike Hogan of East Rome, gained right at 130 yards in a losing effort against Pepperell to strengthen his hold in this category.
Right now he’s the only runner averaging better than 100 yards per game and if he can maintain this pace he’ll become a member of the exclusive 1,000 yard club.
John Sapp of West Rome remained hot on Hogan’s heels with 686 yards, followed closely by Harry Branch of Adairsville with 678 yards and Gary Sherfield of Cedartown with 634.
Of the four leaders, Branch has by far the best average per carry. He’s only been called on 48 times, less than one-third the amount of Sherfield.
The other leaders last week with Phil Baker in passing, Lanny Ely in pass receiving and Branch in scoring. That’s the way it still is, only more so.
Branch scored twice for Adairsville last week and ran his seven-game total to 84 points, more than his nearest challenger. Baker, Pepperell’s fine senior quarterback, opened up closer to a 200-yard lead in passing after trailing in this category two weeks ago, and Baker’s top receiver, Ely, is far and away the No. 1 pass catcher.
Baker has hurled the pigskin 119 times, hit on 68 and made them good for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ely has been on the receiving end 32 times for the 485 yards and five scores.
It’s just possible Baker will go over 1,00 yards in passing this weekend. If this happens it’ll be the fourth year in a row, an all-time record for the Rome area.
There are some newcomers among the top 15 in each category. Robert Chambers of Calhoun made a big jump in rushing after his finest performance. He now has 538 net yards in 95 carries.
Also, Allen Carrington of West Rome made an appearance among pass receivers with 10 catches, and David Love of West Rome is now listed among the top passers. He has thrown for 376 yards after an extremely slow start.
Pepperell has been the most offensive-minded team in the Rome area and it’s only natural that the Dragons should have so many players among the leaders.
Holland is listed in three categories – rushing, scoring and pass receiving. He isn’t leading any of them, yet his versatility is one of the reasons Pepperell has a 7-0 record.
Friday, Oct. 23, 1970
Governor warns of freedom loss
CEDARTOWN – The U.S. doesn’t even have until July 4, 1976 to remain free unless it returns to moral regeneration, Gov. Lester G. Maddox said Thursday night at a dinner in his honor.
Speaking at the National Guard Armory in Cedartown to 7th District supporters, Maddox said he was concerned about the course this nation had been taking in the last two decades.
“We have less than six years to live as a free people under our present policies and programs,” Maddox told the audience which sponsored the affair in appreciation of him and Mrs. Maddox.
However, the governor said there was hope, because people like his supporters were starting a groundswell of conservatism and patriotism which recognizes the weaknesses of this country.
“The materialism which started in this country after World War II was taking the U.S. away from the basic principles that built it,” he said. Maddox added that leaders in high places were not living up to their campaign promises and not telling the truth to the public.
One of the causes for the decline of the U.S., he said, is the “unilateral disarmament of the United States in the Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson administrations, and accelerated by the Nixon administration.”
He said the Russians would be able to call the White House, and say it was ready to take over, because this nation would be fair behind the Soviet Union militarily.
“This will happen unless people like you (his supporters) reverse the disarmament of our country,” he said, referring to the policies which he contended are hurting America.
Maddox brough laughter to the audience, which had presented Mrs. Maddox with a silver tray, when he mentioned his mistakes in office.
“Like the mistake I made when I was begged to keep the old Governor’s Mansion for the lieutenant governor. I said he doesn’t need a place to live,” Maddox said.
He said he was bothered that he might not be able to live up to the expectations of the people all the time.
100 years ago as presented in the October 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
A pathetic case was brought to the attention of Ordinary Harry Johnson by the request of William H. Thacker of Coral Avenue, asking that he do something to make their 10-year-old boy, Andrew, attend school. Andrew has refused. The boy told the ordinary that his reason for not going is that “the boys beat him.”
It seems that the teacher can do nothing with the boy nor can the parents, and the latter asked the ordinary to send him somewhere in order that he might receive an education and to be made more tractable. There is no law authorizing the ordinary to do anything in the matter unless the boy commits some crime.
On the appeal of the mother to give her own son one more chance dash – always the mother’s appeal – he will be kept at home awhile, receiving medical treatment. The mother told the ordinary that Andrew had a long spell of typhoid fever about three years ago and this may have affected his mind.
---
The seizure and sale of foreign ships violating American prohibition laws is under consideration by the Bureau of Internal Revenue as a means of curbing liquor smuggling.
Technically, foreign ships are within the three-mile limit and are thus subject to confiscation. It was said that certain foreign shipmasters have been reducing seamen’s wages as low as a dollar a month and allowing them to smuggle liquor.
---
The Floyd County courthouse is fast acquiring a reputation for being the most odoriferous in the state, owing to the daily presence on the lawn of a goat family – father, mother and daughter – whose scent is not only impressive but oppressive. It can be inhaled anywhere on the block and at all hours of the day or night, and a person with a keen sense of scents, so to speak, can smell it much further. There is, of course, always an odor of justice about a courthouse, but this odor has nothing to do with justice and is far more than an odor – it is a strong smell, which could be followed even by the county chain gang bloodhounds.